DLP settings allow you to configure account-level settings that apply across all DLP profiles and policies. These settings are located in Zero Trust > Data loss prevention > DLP settings in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) analyzes and interprets text within image files. When turned on, OCR can detect sensitive data within images your users upload.

OCR supports scanning .jpg / .jpeg and .png files between 4 KB and 1 MB in size. Text is encoded in UTF-8 format, including support for non-Latin characters.

To turn on OCR:

In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , go to Zero Trust > Data loss prevention > DLP settings. Turn on Optical Character Recognition (OCR).

AI context analysis

Note AI context analysis only supports Gateway HTTP and HTTPS traffic.

AI context analysis uses a pretrained model to analyze surrounding context and adjust the confidence level of a detection. For example, a number that matches a credit card pattern may receive a lower confidence score if it appears in a context where credit card numbers are unlikely. DLP will log any matches that are above your confidence threshold.

DLP redacts any matched text, then converts the surrounding context into a vector embedding and submits it to Cloudflare Workers AI. Vector embeddings (not raw text) are stored in user-specific private namespaces for up to six months, along with hit count and the false positive/negative report.

To turn on AI context analysis:

In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , go to Zero Trust > Data loss prevention > DLP settings. Turn on AI context analysis. Add the profile to a DLP policy. When configuring the DLP policy, turn on payload logging.

AI context analysis results will appear in the payload section of your DLP logs. To improve future detections of sensitive data, you need to report false and true positives.

Payload encryption key

Before you begin logging DLP payloads, you will need to set a DLP payload encryption public key. DLP uses public-key encryption so that matched sensitive data is readable only by you — Cloudflare does not have access to your private key and cannot decrypt your logs.

Generate a key pair

You will generate two keys: a public key (uploaded to Cloudflare to encrypt log data) and a private key (kept by you to decrypt log data later).

To generate a public/private key pair in the command line, refer to Generate a key pair.

Upload the public key to Cloudflare

In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , go to Zero Trust > Data loss prevention > DLP settings. In the DLP Payload Encryption public key field, paste your public key. Select Save.

Note The matching private key is required to view logs. If you lose your private key, you will need to generate and upload a new public key. The payload of new requests will be encrypted with the new public key. Previously logged data encrypted with the old key will be permanently unreadable.

Payload log masking

You can control how sensitive data appears in your DLP payload logs by selecting a masking level. This determines how much of the matched content is visible after decryption.

To configure payload log masking:

In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , go to Zero Trust > Data loss prevention > DLP settings. Go to the Payload log masking card. Choose one of the following masking levels: Full Mask (default): Masks the match while preserving character count and visual formatting. For example, a Social Security Number appears as ***-**-**** .

Masks the match while preserving character count and visual formatting. For example, a Social Security Number appears as . Partial Mask: Reveals 25% of the matched content while masking the remainder. For example, ***-**-6789 .

Reveals 25% of the matched content while masking the remainder. For example, . Clear Text: Stores the full, unmasked match for detailed investigation. For example, 123-45-6789 .

Note The masking level is applied at detection time, before the payload is encrypted. Your team will see the selected format when they decrypt the log with your private key.

Warning The selected masking level applies to all sensitive data matches found within a payload window — not just the match that triggered the policy.

Migrate from profile-level settings

OCR and AI context analysis are available at both the profile level (Data loss prevention > Profiles) and the account level (Data loss prevention > DLP settings) during the migration period. When both are configured, DLP uses OR logic for evaluation. A match occurs if either the profile-level or account-level setting would trigger a detection.

Profile-level OCR and AI context analysis settings will be deprecated in a future release. We recommend migrating to account-level settings in DLP settings to ensure consistent behavior across all profiles.

To migrate: