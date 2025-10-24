GitHub
The GitHub integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated GitHub Organization that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
- A GitHub account with a Free, Pro, or Enterprise plan
- Membership to a GitHub Organization with Owner or GitHub App manager permissions
For the GitHub integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following GitHub API permissions:
|Permission
|Access
|Description
|Administration
Read-only
|View basic administrative information from the account.
|Members
Read-only
|View metadata on organization members
|Metadata
Read-only
|View metadata surrounding an organization's assets, excluding sensitive private repository information.
|Organization administration
Read-only
|View information on organization settings
These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the GitHub App permissions reference ↗.
The GitHub integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.
To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|Description
|GitHub: Repository has no Default Branch Protection
5a0428fa-5c13-44b8-a028-9351c1d10a91
|Medium
|A repository's default branch does not have any branch protection rules enabled.
|GitHub: Repository Default Branch Protection does not have PR Review Required
edd3f193-af01-421d-9a50-cb1d147bf3a6
|Medium
|A repository's default branch does not have a Require pull request reviews before merging rule.
|GitHub: Repository Default Branch Protection does not have Force Pushes Disabled
efc3e582-ef39-4316-b1f3-d4717ef30867
|Medium
|A repository's default branch has enabled Allow force pushes.
|GitHub: Repository Default Branch Protection does not have Stale PR Approvals Disabled
7dc170d7-b1ef-4138-95fb-403d16e7ed43
|Medium
|A repository's default branch does not have a Dismiss stale pull request approvals when new commits are pushed rule.
|GitHub: Repository Default Branch Protection does not have Admin Restrictions
4e4aec5b-e763-41ac-9099-af874606959b
|Medium
|A repository's default branch does not have a Do not allow bypassing the above settings rule for administrators.
|GitHub: Repository Default Branch Protection does not have Status Checks
1eba1aeb-9827-4a03-9c47-8290bd3a83d5
|Medium
|A repository's default branch does not have a Require status checks to pass before merging rule.
|GitHub: Organization repository has default WRITE permission
fc074da0-1e1c-4982-8673-0852d70bf80c
|Medium
|A repository's default write protection settings were not changed.
|GitHub: Repository not updated in 12+ months
68b6ef6d-7e00-4761-b3f1-fcf323dc9c26
|Medium
|No changes were made to a repository in at least a year.
Learn more about GitHub branch protection rules ↗.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|Description
|GitHub: Organization two-factor authentication disabled
47d01030-0ed8-496d-9484-f77899b21d59
|High
|An organization does not have its organization-wide two-factor authentication (2FA) requirement enabled.
|GitHub: Organization user two-factor authentication disabled
dfed92b2-a45e-46ed-a86b-8c7e3db01f3c
|High
|A member of the organization does not have two-factor authentication (2FA) enabled.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-