Cloudflare Zero Trust can integrate with Tanium to require that users connect to certain applications from managed devices. This service-to-service posture check uses the WARP client to read endpoint data from Tanium. Devices are identified by their serial numbers. If multiple devices have the same serial number, Cloudflare cannot accurately match a WARP device with a third-party provider device. You must ensure that each of your devices has a unique serial number.

Prerequisites

Either Tanium Cloud or on-premise installations of Tanium with the Benchmark entitlement

Tanium agent is deployed on the device.

Cloudflare WARP client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to Service providers.

Set up Tanium as a service provider

1. Get Tanium settings

The following Tanium values are needed to set up the Tanium posture check:

Client Secret

REST API URL

To retrieve the client secret, create an API token:

Log in to your Tanium instance. Go to Administration > API Tokens. Select New API Token. Set Expire in days to an appropriate value for your organization. When this token expires, all device posture results will begin to fail unless updated. Set Trusted IP addresses to 0.0.0.0/0 . Select Save. Copy the Client Secret to a safe place.

To retrieve the API URL, determine your Tanium Gateway root endpoint:

Tanium Cloud: https://<customerName>-api.cloud.tanium.com/plugin/products/gateway/graphql

Tanium On Prem: https://<server>/plugin/products/gateway/graphql

2. Add Tanium as a service provider

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to Third-party service provider integrations and select Add new. Select Tanium. Enter any name for the provider. This name will be used throughout the dashboard to reference this connection.

Enter the Client Secret and REST API URL you noted down above. Choose a Polling frequency for how often Cloudflare Zero Trust should query Tanium for information. Select Test and save.

3. Configure the posture check

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > WARP Client > Service provider checks. Select Add new. Select the Tanium provider. Enter any name for the posture check. Configure the attributes required for the device to pass the posture check. Select Save. To test, go to Logs > Posture and verify that the service provider posture check is returning the expected results.

You can now use this posture check in a device posture policy.

Device posture attributes

Device posture data is gathered from Tanium's EndpointRisk API ↗. To learn more about how scores are calculated, refer to the Tanium risk score documentation ↗.