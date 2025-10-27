Information about your domain
- Domain: Domain name.
- Configured method: The deployment method you used to configure your domain.
- Status: Status indicates the state of the configuration. If the dashboard displays
No mail flow, you may have to connect a domain to scan.
- Service address: This is the email address you will use to send a copy of your email.
- Source: Depending on how you added the domains, the dashboard will display MS integration, Google, CF zones, or Manual add.
- Integration name: Name of the integration. This field will only be displayed for Microsoft integrations.
- Hops: The number of hops. This will not be displayed if the configuration method is Microsoft Graph API. Hop count will be visible only if it has been configured.
- Date added: Date when the domain was added.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-