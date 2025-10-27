 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Information about your domain

  • Domain: Domain name.
  • Configured method: The deployment method you used to configure your domain.
  • Status: Status indicates the state of the configuration. If the dashboard displays No mail flow, you may have to connect a domain to scan.
  • Service address: This is the email address you will use to send a copy of your email.
  • Source: Depending on how you added the domains, the dashboard will display MS integration, Google, CF zones, or Manual add.
  • Integration name: Name of the integration. This field will only be displayed for Microsoft integrations.
  • Hops: The number of hops. This will not be displayed if the configuration method is Microsoft Graph API. Hop count will be visible only if it has been configured.
  • Date added: Date when the domain was added.