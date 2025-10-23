This guide covers how to configure Hubspot ↗ as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

Prerequisites

An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust

Admin access to a Hubspot Enterprise plan account

1. Configure Hubspot

Go to Settings > Account, then go to Defaults > Security. Select Single Sign-on. Copy the values for Audience URI and Sign on URL.

2. Configure Cloudflare Access

In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications and create a SaaS application. Set the Application type to Hubspot. Use the following Hubspot field mappings: Hubspot values Cloudflare values Audience URI Entity ID Sign On URL Assertion Consumer Service URL Set NameID to Email. Add any desired Access policies to your application. Copy the SSO endpoint and Access Entity ID. Save the application.

3. Create a x.509 certificate

Paste the Public key in a text editor. Wrap the certificate in -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- and -----END CERTIFICATE----- .

4. Finalize Hubspot configuration

Use the following field mappings: Cloudflare value Hubspot value SSO endpoint Identity Provider Single Sign-on URL Entity ID Identity Provider Identifier Public key Certificate Select Verify to validate the integration.

Your configuration is now complete. Hubspot SSO can be switched on for specific users or the entire account.