 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Hubspot

Last reviewed: over 1 year ago

This guide covers how to configure Hubspot as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

Prerequisites

  • An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust
  • Admin access to a Hubspot Enterprise plan account

1. Configure Hubspot

  1. Go to Settings > Account, then go to Defaults > Security.
  2. Select Single Sign-on.
  3. Copy the values for Audience URI and Sign on URL.

2. Configure Cloudflare Access

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications and create a SaaS application.

  2. Set the Application type to Hubspot.

  3. Use the following Hubspot field mappings:

    Hubspot valuesCloudflare values
    Audience URIEntity ID
    Sign On URLAssertion Consumer Service URL

  4. Set NameID to Email.

  5. Add any desired Access policies to your application.

  6. Copy the SSO endpoint and Access Entity ID.

  7. Save the application.

3. Create a x.509 certificate

  1. Paste the Public key in a text editor.
  2. Wrap the certificate in -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- and -----END CERTIFICATE-----.

4. Finalize Hubspot configuration

  1. Use the following field mappings:

    Cloudflare valueHubspot value
    SSO endpointIdentity Provider Single Sign-on URL
    Entity IDIdentity Provider Identifier
    Public keyCertificate

  2. Select Verify to validate the integration.

Your configuration is now complete. Hubspot SSO can be switched on for specific users or the entire account.