Hubspot
Last reviewed: over 1 year ago
This guide covers how to configure Hubspot ↗ as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
- An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust
- Admin access to a Hubspot Enterprise plan account
- Go to Settings > Account, then go to Defaults > Security.
- Select Single Sign-on.
- Copy the values for Audience URI and Sign on URL.
-
In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications and create a SaaS application.
-
Set the Application type to Hubspot.
-
Use the following Hubspot field mappings:
Hubspot values Cloudflare values Audience URI Entity ID Sign On URL Assertion Consumer Service URL
-
Set NameID to Email.
-
Add any desired Access policies to your application.
-
Copy the SSO endpoint and Access Entity ID.
-
Save the application.
- Paste the Public key in a text editor.
- Wrap the certificate in
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----and
-----END CERTIFICATE-----.
-
Use the following field mappings:
Cloudflare value Hubspot value SSO endpoint Identity Provider Single Sign-on URL Entity ID Identity Provider Identifier Public key Certificate
-
Select Verify to validate the integration.
Your configuration is now complete. Hubspot SSO can be switched on for specific users or the entire account.
