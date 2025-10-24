Anthropic
The Anthropic integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Anthropic account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
This integration covers the following Anthropic products:
- Claude Console (organizations, workspaces/projects, users, invites)
- Anthropic API Platform (organization and project API keys)
- An Anthropic Team or Enterprise organization ↗
- Organization-level admin (or equivalent) privileges in Anthropic ↗ to view organization metadata and manage API keys
For the Anthropic integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires authorization via API keys:
Organization API key (organization-level): Grants read-only access to organization/workspace metadata, members and invites, and key metadata used for findings.
- (Optional)
Project API key (project-level): Grants read-only access to project metadata and keys when you include project scopes in the scan.
These credentials follow the principle of least privilege so that only the minimum required access is granted.
The Anthropic integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.
To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.
Detect API keys that may be unused or overdue for rotation.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|Anthropic: Unused API key
f343cd22-21f0-45a6-b6f7-39b1539a0f2b
|Medium
Flag organization access issues to help enforce best practices.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|Anthropic: High-privilege invite
a435d091-3bb1-42e1-bc98-32d80c6340a5
|High
|Anthropic: Stale pending invite
5667f7fa-4215-4a8e-80d7-4694ea33335b
|Low
These findings will only appear if you added DLP profiles to your CASB integration.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|Anthropic: Downloadable File with DLP Profile match
74ec2a38-0e69-48d4-80ed-a8faad5f40ef
|High
