Okta (SAML)

On your Okta admin dashboard, go to Applications > Applications .

In the pop-up dialog, select SAML 2.0 and then elect Next .

Enter an app name and select Next .

In the Single sign on URL and the Audience URI (SP Entity ID) fields, enter the following URL:

https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback

You can find your team name in Zero Trust under Settings > Custom Pages.