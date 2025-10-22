Okta (SAML)
Cloudflare Zero Trust can integrate SAML with Okta as an identity provider.
To set up SAML with Okta as your identity provider:
-
On your Okta admin dashboard, go to Applications > Applications.
-
Select Create App Integration.
-
In the pop-up dialog, select SAML 2.0 and then elect Next.
-
Enter an app name and select Next.
-
In the Single sign on URL and the Audience URI (SP Entity ID) fields, enter the following URL:
You can find your team name in Zero Trust under Settings > Custom Pages.
-
In the Attribute Statements section, enter the following information:
- Name: Enter
- Value: Enter
user.email.
- Name: Enter
-
(Optional) If you are using Okta groups, create a Group Attribute Statement with the following information:
- Name: Enter
groups.
- Filter: Select Matches regex and enter
.*.
- Name: Enter
-
Select Next.
-
Select I'm an Okta customer adding an internal app and check This is an internal app that we have created.
-
Select Finish.
-
In the Assignments tab, select Assign and assign individuals or groups you want to grant access to.
-
Select Done. The assigned individuals and groups will display in the Assignments tab.
- To retrieve the SAML provider information, go to the Sign On tab and select View Setup Instructions. A new page will open showing the Identity Provider Single Sign-on URL, Identity Provider Issuer, and X.509 Certificate. Save this information for configuring your Zero Trust settings.
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Authentication.
-
Select Add new under Login Methods, and select SAML.
-
Fill in the following information:
- Name: Name your identity provider.
- Single Sign On URL: Enter the Identity Provider Single-Sign-On URL from Okta.
- Issuer ID: Enter the Identity Provider Issuer from Okta, for example
http://www.okta.com/<your-okta-entity-id>.
- Signing Certificate: Copy-paste the X.509 Certificate from Okta.
-
(Recommended) Enable Sign SAML authentication request.
-
(Recommended) Under SAML attributes, add the
groupsattributes. The
groupsattribute is required if you want to create policies based on Okta groups.
- Select Save.
To test that your connection is working, go to Settings > Authentication > Login methods and select Test next to Okta. A success response should return the configured SAML attributes.
