Managed deployment
Organizations can deploy the Cloudflare One Client (formerly WARP) automatically to their fleet of devices in a single operation. The Cloudflare One Client is compatible with the vast majority of managed deployment workflows, including mobility management solutions such as Intune or JAMF, or by executing an
.msi file on desktop machines.
This page provides generic instructions for an automated deployment. If you want to deploy the Cloudflare One Client manually, refer to the instructions for manual deployment.
- Refer to the Download page to review system requirements and download the installer for your operating system.
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After deploying the Cloudflare One Client, you can check its connection progress using the Connectivity status messages displayed in the Cloudflare One Client GUI.
The Cloudflare One Client for Windows allows for an automated install via tools like Intune, AD, or any script or management tool that can execute a
.msi file.
To install the Cloudflare One Client, run the following command:
The Cloudflare One Client MSI installer supports the following public properties ↗:
ORGANIZATION
GATEWAY_UNIQUE_ID
AUTH_CLIENT_ID
AUTH_CLIENT_SECRET
ONBOARDING
OVERRIDE_API_ENDPOINT
OVERRIDE_DOH_ENDPOINT
OVERRIDE_WARP_ENDPOINT
SERVICE_MODE
SUPPORT_URL
SWITCH_LOCKED
Refer to deployment parameters for a description of each property.
To uninstall the Cloudflare One Client:
- First, locate the
.msipackage with the following PowerShell command:
- You can then use the LocalPackage output in the uninstall command. For example,
The on-disk configuration of the Windows client can be changed at any time by modifying or replacing the contents of
C:\ProgramData\Cloudflare\mdm.xml. The format of this file is as follows:
Changes to this file are processed immediately by the Cloudflare One Client.
By default the Cloudflare One Client will use the user's default browser to perform registration. You can override the default setting to instead authenticate users in an embedded browser. The embedded browser will work around any protocol handler issues that may prevent the default browser from launching.
To use an embedded browser:
- Download and install WebView2 by following the Microsoft instructions ↗.
- Add a registry key with the following command:
The Cloudflare One Client will now launch WebView2 when the user is registering their device with Zero Trust.
The Cloudflare One Client for macOS allows for an automated install via tools like Jamf, Intune, Kandji, or JumpCloud or any script or management tool that can place a
com.cloudflare.warp.plist file in
/Library/Managed Preferences. The plist can also be wrapped in a
.mobileconfig.
If you do not wish to use a management tool, you can manually place an
mdm.xml file in
/Library/Application Support/Cloudflare.
-
Download an example
com.cloudflare.warp.plistfile.
-
Replace
your-team-namewith your Cloudflare One team name.
-
Modify the file with your desired deployment parameters.
-
Download an example
.mobileconfigfile.
-
Replace
your-team-namewith your Cloudflare One team name.
-
Run
uuidgenfrom your macOS Terminal. This will generate a value for
PayloadUUID, which you can use to replace the default value used for
PayloadUUID.
-
Modify the file with your desired deployment parameters.
You can configure Cloudflare One Client deployment parameters on macOS by manually placing an
mdm.xml file in
/Library/Application Support/Cloudflare. This deployment method is an alternative to pushing a
plist or
mobileconfig using an MDM tool.
The format of
/Library/Application Support/Cloudflare/mdm.xml is as follows:
The Cloudflare One Client for Linux allows for an automated install via the presence of an
mdm.xml file in
/var/lib/cloudflare-warp. The format of
/var/lib/cloudflare-warp/mdm.xml is as follows:
Refer to deployment parameters for a list of accepted arguments.
To learn how to automate Cloudflare One Client deployment on headless servers, refer to our tutorial.
The Cloudflare One Client for iOS, known in the App Store as Cloudflare One Agent ↗, allows for an automated install via tools like Jamf, Intune, or SimpleMDM.
To proceed with the installation, here is an example of the XML code you will need:
Refer to deployment parameters for a description of each argument.
The Cloudflare One Client for Android, known in the Google Play store as Cloudflare One Agent ↗, allows for an automated install via tools like Intune, Google Endpoint Manager, and others.
To proceed with the installation, here is an example of the XML code you will need:
If your MDM tool does not support XML, you may need to convert the XML to JSON. Here is an example below:
Refer to deployment parameters for a description of each value.