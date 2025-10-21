The Server Message Block (SMB) protocol allows users to read, write, and access shared resources on a network. Due to security risks, firewalls and ISPs usually block public connections to an SMB file share. With Cloudflare Tunnel, you can provide secure and simple SMB access to users outside of your network.

Cloudflare Zero Trust offers two solutions for connecting to SMB servers:

Set up an SMB server on Linux

While SMB was developed for Microsoft Windows, Samba provides SMB connectivity from UNIX-like and BSD systems. A Samba server can be set up using this guide ↗ on an Ubuntu machine.

Connect to SMB server with WARP to Tunnel

You can use Cloudflare Tunnel to create a secure, outbound-only connection from your server to Cloudflare's global network. This requires running the cloudflared daemon on the server. Users reach the service by installing the Cloudflare WARP client on their device and enrolling in your Zero Trust organization. Remote devices will be able to connect as if they were on your private network. By default, all devices enrolled in your organization can access the service unless you build policies to allow or block specific users.

1. Connect the server to Cloudflare

In Zero Trust ↗, go to Networks > Tunnels. Create a new tunnel or edit an existing cloudflared tunnel.

In the CIDR tab for the tunnel, enter the private IP or CIDR address of your server. (Optional) Set up Zero Trust policies to fine-tune access to your server.

2. Set up the client

To connect your devices to Cloudflare:

Deploy the WARP client on your devices in Gateway with WARP mode or generate a proxy endpoint and deploy a PAC file. Create device enrollment rules to determine which devices can enroll to your Zero Trust organization.

3. Route private network IPs through WARP

By default, WARP excludes traffic bound for RFC 1918 space ↗, which are IP addresses typically used in private networks and not reachable from the Internet. In order for WARP to send traffic to your private network, you must configure Split Tunnels so that the IP/CIDR of your private network routes through WARP.

4. Connect as a user

macOS

In the Finder menu, select Go > Connect to Server. Enter smb://<smb-server-ip-address>/sambashare . Sign in with the username and password created while setting up the server.

Windows

Open File Explorer and right-click Network > Map Network Drive. For Folder, enter \\<server-private-ip>\sambashare . Select Connect using different credentials. Select Finish. Sign in with the username and password created while setting up the server.

Connect to SMB server with cloudflared access

Cloudflare Tunnel can also route applications through a public hostname, which allows users to connect to the application without the WARP client. This method requires having cloudflared installed on both the server machine and on the client machine, as well as an active zone on Cloudflare. The traffic is proxied over this connection, and the user logs in to the server with their Cloudflare Access credentials.

The public hostname method can be implemented in conjunction with routing over WARP so that there are multiple ways to connect to the server. You can reuse the same tunnel for both the private network and public hostname routes.

1. Connect the server to Cloudflare

Create a Cloudflare Tunnel by following our dashboard setup guide. In the Published application routes tab, choose a domain from the drop-down menu and specify any subdomain (for example, smb.example.com ). For Service, select SMB and enter the SMB listening port (for example, localhost:445 ). SMB drives listen on port 139 or 445 by default. Select Save.

2. (Recommended) Create an Access application

By default, anyone on the Internet can connect to the server using the hostname of the published application. To allow or block specific users, create a self-hosted application in Cloudflare Access.

3. Connect as a user

Install cloudflared on the client machine. Run the following command to open an SMB listening port. You can specify any available port on the client machine. Terminal window cloudflared access tcp --hostname smb.example.com --url localhost:8445 This command can be wrapped as a desktop shortcut so that end users do not need to use the command line. Open your SMB client and configure the client to point to smb://localhost:8445/sambashare . Do not input the hostname. Sign in with the username and password created while setting up the server.

Windows-specific requirements

If you are using a Windows machine and cannot specify the port for SMB, you might need to disable the local server. The local server on a client machine uses the same default port 445 for CIFS/SMB. By listening on that port, the local server can block the cloudflare access connection.

Warning The Windows Server service supports share actions over a network like file, print, and named-pipe. Disabling this service can cause those actions to fail to start.

To disable the local server on a Windows machine: