Set up Cloudflare Mesh so your devices and servers can reach each other by private IP.

Prerequisites

A Cloudflare account ↗

A laptop or phone to connect as a client device

(Optional) A Linux server to deploy a Mesh node Linux server requirements OS version CentOS 8, RHEL 8, Debian 12, Debian 13, Fedora 34, Fedora 35, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Processor AMD64 / x86-64 or ARM64 / AArch64 HD space 75 MB Memory 35 MB Network interface type Wi-Fi or LAN MTU 1381 bytes recommended 1 Mesh nodes are optional Client-to-client connectivity works without any Mesh nodes. Two enrolled laptops can reach each other directly by Mesh IP. Mesh nodes are for running the client in headless mode on a server — either to make that server reachable by its Mesh IP, or to route traffic to a private subnet behind it. You still need to complete the setup wizard to configure your account — you can skip the Mesh node installation step and connect the node later.

1. Run the setup wizard

The setup wizard configures your account for Mesh networking and optionally guides you through creating a Mesh node. This is a one-time setup.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Networking > Mesh. Go to Mesh Select Add a node. Enter a name for your node (for example, web-server or staging-db ). Select Create node. (Optional) If you have a Linux server, run the install commands shown in the dashboard to bring the node online. If you do not have a server ready, select I'll connect later — you can install the node at any time from the node detail page. Installation commands Debian / Ubuntu

RedHat / CentOS Terminal window curl -fsSL https://pkg.cloudflareclient.com/pubkey.gpg | sudo gpg --yes --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-warp-archive-keyring.gpg echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-warp-archive-keyring.gpg] https://pkg.cloudflareclient.com/ $( lsb_release -cs ) main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/cloudflare-client.list sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install -y cloudflare-warp Terminal window sudo warp-cli connector new <TOKEN> && sudo warp-cli connect Terminal window sudo rpm -ivh https://pkg.cloudflareclient.com/cloudflare-release-el8.rpm sudo yum install -y cloudflare-warp Terminal window sudo warp-cli connector new <TOKEN> && sudo warp-cli connect Select View node details to complete the setup wizard.

If you installed the node, it should appear as Online on the Mesh overview page along with its assigned Mesh IP. If the node does not come online, refer to Troubleshooting.

2. Connect a client device

Connect a laptop or phone to your Mesh network:

Windows, macOS, and Linux

To enroll your device using the client GUI:

Version 2026.2+

Version 2026.1 and earlier Download and install the Cloudflare One Client. Launch the Cloudflare One Client. On the What would you like to use the Cloudflare One Client for? screen, select Zero Trust security. Enter your team name . Complete the authentication steps required by your organization. Once authenticated, you will see a Success page and a dialog prompting you to open the Cloudflare One Client. Select Open the Cloudflare One Client to complete the registration. Download and install the Cloudflare One Client. Launch the Cloudflare One Client. Select the Cloudflare logo in the menu bar. Select the gear icon. Go to Preferences > Account. Select Login with Cloudflare Zero Trust. Enter your team name. Complete the authentication steps required by your organization. Once authenticated, you will see a Success page and a dialog prompting you to open the Cloudflare One Client. Select Open Cloudflare WARP.app to complete the registration.

iOS and Android

Download and install the Cloudflare One Agent app. Launch the Cloudflare One Agent app. Select Next. Review the privacy policy and select Accept. Enter your team name . Complete the authentication steps required by your organization. After authenticating, select Install VPN Profile. In the Connection request popup window, select OK. If you did not enable auto-connect ↗ , manually turn on the switch to Connected.

Once you see a Connected status, your device is on the mesh and receives its own Mesh IP.

3. Test connectivity

From your client device, verify you can reach a Mesh node or another enrolled device:

Terminal window ping <MESH-IP>

Replace <MESH-IP> with the Mesh IP of a node or another device (visible on the Mesh overview page). You can also SSH, connect to a database, or call an API — any TCP, UDP, or ICMP traffic works.

Logs

Traffic from Mesh nodes appears in Gateway activity logs with the identity warp_connector@<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com . Client device traffic appears in Gateway activity logs under the enrolled user's identity.

What the wizard configures

When you create your first Mesh node, the setup wizard automatically provisions several Cloudflare One settings so you do not have to configure them manually:

Existing Cloudflare One accounts

If your account already has a Cloudflare One deployment, the setup wizard will not overwrite your existing configuration. Verify the following settings are enabled for Mesh to work:

Device enrollment — At least one enrollment rule must exist so that devices and nodes can register with your account.

— At least one enrollment rule must exist so that devices and nodes can register with your account. Device profile for Mesh nodes — Your Mesh nodes need a device profile that uses Include mode with the Mesh IP range ( 100.96.0.0/12 ) included. If your nodes use Exclude mode instead, remove 100.64.0.0/10 (the default CGNAT exclusion) from the exclude list.

— Your Mesh nodes need a device profile that uses with the Mesh IP range ( ) included. If your nodes use Exclude mode instead, remove (the default CGNAT exclusion) from the exclude list. Mesh connectivity — In your device profile settings, enable Allow all Cloudflare One traffic to reach enrolled devices.

— In your device profile settings, enable Allow all Cloudflare One traffic to reach enrolled devices. Unique device IPs — Enable Assign a unique IP address to each device so that each participant gets a routable Mesh IP.

— Enable Assign a unique IP address to each device so that each participant gets a routable Mesh IP. Traffic proxying — Enable the Gateway proxy for TCP, UDP, and ICMP so that Mesh traffic can flow between devices.

Troubleshooting

Node shows as Offline — On the server, run warp-cli status . If the output does not show Status update: Connected : Run warp-cli connect . If your private network uses a firewall to restrict Internet traffic, ensure that it allows the WARP ports and IPs. Review your WARP daemon logs for information about why the connection is failing.

— On the server, run . If the output does not show : Client device cannot reach Mesh IPs — Verify that your Split Tunnel configuration routes the Mesh IP range ( 100.96.0.0/12 ) through Cloudflare. For details, refer to Connect client devices.

— Verify that your Split Tunnel configuration routes the Mesh IP range ( ) through Cloudflare. For details, refer to Connect client devices. Windows firewall blocks Mesh traffic — Windows Firewall blocks inbound traffic from 100.96.0.0/12 by default. Add a firewall rule that allows incoming requests from this range for your desired protocols and ports.

For general client issues, refer to Troubleshoot the Cloudflare One Client.

Next steps