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Deploy the Cloudflare One Client

Depending on how your organization is structured, you can deploy the Cloudflare One Client (formerly WARP) in one of two ways:

  • Manual deployment — If you are a small organization, asking your users to download the client themselves and type in the required settings is the ideal way to get started with the Cloudflare One Client.

  • Managed deployment — Bigger organizations with MDM tools like Intune or JAMF can deploy the Cloudflare One Client to their entire fleet of devices from a single operation.