Deploy the Cloudflare One Client
Depending on how your organization is structured, you can deploy the Cloudflare One Client (formerly WARP) in one of two ways:
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Manual deployment — If you are a small organization, asking your users to download the client themselves and type in the required settings is the ideal way to get started with the Cloudflare One Client.
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Managed deployment — Bigger organizations with MDM tools like Intune or JAMF can deploy the Cloudflare One Client to their entire fleet of devices from a single operation.