SharePoint
The SharePoint integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Microsoft 365 account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
- A Microsoft 365 account with an active Microsoft Business Basic, Microsoft Business Standard, Microsoft 365 E3, Microsoft 365 E5, or Microsoft 365 F3 subscription
- Global admin role ↗ or equivalent permissions in Microsoft 365
Refer to Microsoft 365 integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.
The SharePoint integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.
Get alerted when files in your Microsoft 365 account have their permissions changed to a less secure setting. Additionally, you can automatically remediate certain finding types directly from CASB. For more information, refer to Remediate findings.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|Microsoft: File publicly accessible with edit access
85241e6b-205f-4de6-a1d1-325656130995
|Critical
|Microsoft: Folder publicly accessible with edit access
c9662c5c-c3d6-453b-9367-281e024f7e7a
|Critical
|Microsoft: File publicly accessible with view access
a2b40dc9-b96a-4ace-b8f8-739c2be37dbd
|High
|Microsoft: Folder publicly accessible with view access
7c673785-8b70-41bc-b7d4-d0f346487ff6
|High
|Microsoft: File shared company-wide with edit access
a81a79c8-a0bf-4c60-aa46-7547b4d34266
|Medium
|Microsoft: File shared company-wide with view access
364c9c0e-684b-4a83-bf28-fdbb1430bb59
|Medium
|Microsoft: Folder shared company-wide with edit access
80f73d47-7dcf-4997-8ed3-6564c8388bd1
|Medium
|Microsoft: Folder shared company-wide with view access
f3fc8ae6-815e-4d5f-a57e-b00d5413f98c
|Medium
These findings will only appear if you added DLP profiles to your CASB integration.
Additionally, you can automatically remediate certain finding types directly from CASB. For more information, refer to Remediate findings.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|Microsoft: File publicly accessible with edit access with DLP Profile match
7b6ecb52-852f-4184-bf19-175fe59202b7
|Critical
|Microsoft: File publicly accessible with view access with DLP Profile match
8150f237-576d-4b48-8839-0c257f612171
|High
|Microsoft: File shared company-wide with edit access with DLP Profile match
f838ec6b-7d7a-4c1c-9c61-958ac24c27fa
|Medium
|Microsoft: File shared company-wide with view access with DLP Profile match
0b882cf3-7e33-4c58-b425-0202206a2c10
|Medium
