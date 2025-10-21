Tunnel with firewall

You can implement a positive security model with Cloudflare Tunnel by blocking all ingress traffic and allowing only egress traffic from cloudflared . Only the services specified in your tunnel configuration will be exposed to the outside world.

Ports

The parameters below can be configured for egress traffic inside of a firewall.

How you configure your firewall depends on the firewall type:

If your firewall supports domain-based rules (FQDN allowlists), you can allow outbound connections to the hostnames listed below.

If your firewall requires IP-based rules, allow outbound connections to all listed IP addresses for each domain.

Ensure port 7844 is allowed for both TCP and UDP protocols (for http2 and quic ).

Required for tunnel operation

cloudflared connects to Cloudflare's global network on port 7844 . To use Cloudflare Tunnel, your firewall must allow outbound connections to the following destinations on port 7844 (via UDP if using the quic protocol or TCP if using the http2 protocol).

IPv4 IPv6 Port Protocols 198.41.192.167 198.41.192.67 198.41.192.57 198.41.192.107 198.41.192.27 198.41.192.7 198.41.192.227 198.41.192.47 198.41.192.37 198.41.192.77 2606:4700:a0::1 2606:4700:a0::2 2606:4700:a0::3 2606:4700:a0::4 2606:4700:a0::5 2606:4700:a0::6 2606:4700:a0::7 2606:4700:a0::8 2606:4700:a0::9 2606:4700:a0::10 7844 TCP/UDP ( http2 / quic )

IPv4 IPv6 Port Protocols 198.41.200.13 198.41.200.193 198.41.200.33 198.41.200.233 198.41.200.53 198.41.200.63 198.41.200.113 198.41.200.73 198.41.200.43 198.41.200.23 2606:4700:a8::1 2606:4700:a8::2 2606:4700:a8::3 2606:4700:a8::4 2606:4700:a8::5 2606:4700:a8::6 2606:4700:a8::7 2606:4700:a8::8 2606:4700:a8::9 2606:4700:a8::10 7844 TCP/UDP ( http2 / quic )

IPv4 IPv6 Port Protocols Not applicable Not applicable 7844 TCP ( http2 )

This rule is only required for firewalls that enforce SNI.

IPv4 IPv6 Port Protocols Not applicable Not applicable 7844 TCP/UDP ( http2 / quic )

This rule is only required for firewalls that enforce SNI.

IPv4 IPv6 Port Protocols Not applicable Not applicable 7844 TCP ( http2 )

This rule is only required for firewalls that enforce SNI.

IPv4 IPv6 Port Protocols Not applicable Not applicable 7844 UDP ( quic )

This rule is only required for firewalls that enforce SNI.

Region US

When using the US region, ensure your firewall allows outbound connections to these US-region destinations on port 7844 (TCP/UDP) for tunnel operation.

IPv4 IPv6 Port Protocol 198.41.218.1 198.41.218.2 198.41.218.3 198.41.218.4 198.41.218.5 198.41.218.6 198.41.218.7 198.41.218.8 198.41.218.9 198.41.218.10 2606:4700:a1::1 2606:4700:a1::2 2606:4700:a1::3 2606:4700:a1::4 2606:4700:a1::5 2606:4700:a1::6 2606:4700:a1::7 2606:4700:a1::8 2606:4700:a1::9 2606:4700:a1::10 7844 TCP/UDP ( http2 / quic )

IPv4 IPv6 Port Protocol 198.41.219.1 198.41.219.2 198.41.219.3 198.41.219.4 198.41.219.5 198.41.219.6 198.41.219.7 198.41.219.8 198.41.219.9 198.41.219.10 2606:4700:a9::1 2606:4700:a9::2 2606:4700:a9::3 2606:4700:a9::4 2606:4700:a9::5 2606:4700:a9::6 2606:4700:a9::7 2606:4700:a9::8 2606:4700:a9::9 2606:4700:a9::10 7844 TCP/UDP ( http2 / quic )

Optional

Opening port 443 enables some optional features. Failure to allow these connections may prompt a log error, but cloudflared will still run correctly.

Allows cloudflared to query if software updates are available.

IPv4 IPv6 Port Protocols 104.19.192.29 104.19.192.177 104.19.192.175 104.19.193.29 104.19.192.174 104.19.192.176 2606:4700:300a::6813:c0af 2606:4700:300a::6813:c01d 2606:4700:300a::6813:c0ae 2606:4700:300a::6813:c11d 2606:4700:300a::6813:c0b0 2606:4700:300a::6813:c0b1 443 TCP (HTTPS)

Allows cloudflared to query if software updates are available.

IPv4 IPv6 Port Protocols 104.18.25.129 104.18.24.129 2606:4700::6812:1881 2606:4700::6812:1981 443 TCP (HTTPS)

Allows cloudflared to download the latest release and perform a software update.

Allows cloudflared to validate the Access JWT. Only required if the access ↗ setting is enabled.

IPv4 IPv6 Port Protocols 104.19.194.29 104.19.195.29 2606:4700:300a::6813:c31d 2606:4700:300a::6813:c21d 443 TCP (HTTPS)

Allows cloudflared to report post-quantum key exchange ↗ errors to Cloudflare.

IPv4 IPv6 Port Protocols 104.18.4.64 104.18.5.64 2606:4700::6812:540 2606:4700::6812:440 443 TCP (HTTPS)

Firewall configuration

Cloud VM firewall

If you host your services on a virtual machine (VM) instance in a cloud provider, you may set up instance-level firewall rules to block all ingress traffic and allow only egress traffic. For example, on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), you may delete all ingress rules, leaving only the relevant egress rules. This is because GCP's firewall denies ingress traffic unless it matches an explicit rule.

OS firewall

Alternatively, you may use operating system (OS)-level firewall rules to block all ingress traffic and allow only egress traffic. For example, if your server runs on Linux, you may use iptables to set up firewall rules:

Check your current firewall rules. Terminal window sudo iptables -L Allow localhost to communicate with itself. Terminal window sudo iptables -A INPUT -i lo -j ACCEPT Allow already established connection and related traffic. Terminal window sudo iptables -A INPUT -m conntrack --ctstate RELATED,ESTABLISHED -j ACCEPT Allow new SSH connections. Terminal window sudo iptables -A INPUT -p tcp --dport ssh -j ACCEPT Drop all other ingress traffic. Warning Be very careful with the following command. If you did not preserve the current SSH connection or allow new SSH connections, you would be logged out and unable to SSH back into the system again. Terminal window sudo iptables -A INPUT -j DROP After setting the firewall rules, use this command to check the current iptables settings: Terminal window sudo iptables -L

Run your tunnel and check that all configured services are still accessible to the outside world via the tunnel, but not via the external IP address of the server.

You can also secure your application with Cloudflare Access.

Test connectivity

Test with dig

To test your connectivity to Cloudflare, you can use the dig command to query the hostnames listed above. Note that cloudflared defaults to connecting with IPv4.

Terminal window dig A region1.v2.argotunnel.com

;; ANSWER SECTION: region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.167 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.67 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.57 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.107 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.27 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.7 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.227 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.47 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.37 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.77 ...

Terminal window dig AAAA region1.v2.argotunnel.com

... ;; ANSWER SECTION: region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::1 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::2 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::3 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::4 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::5 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::6 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::7 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::8 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::9 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::10 ...

Terminal window dig A region2.v2.argotunnel.com

;; ANSWER SECTION: region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.13 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.193 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.33 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.233 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.53 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.63 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.113 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.73 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.43 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.23 ...

Terminal window dig AAAA region2.v2.argotunnel.com

... ;; ANSWER SECTION: region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::1 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::2 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::3 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::4 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::5 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::6 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::7 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::8 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::9 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::10 ...

Test with PowerShell

On Windows, you can use PowerShell commands if dig is not available.

To test DNS:

PowerShell Resolve-DnsName - Name _v2-origintunneld._tcp.argotunnel.com SRV

Name Type TTL Section NameTarget Priority Weight Port ---- ---- --- ------- ---------- -------- ------ ---- _v2-origintunneld._tcp.argotunnel.com SRV 112 Answer region2.v2.argotunnel.com 2 1 7844 _v2-origintunneld._tcp.argotunnel.com SRV 112 Answer region1.v2.argotunnel.com 1 1 7844

To test ports:

PowerShell tnc region1.v2.argotunnel.com - port 443

ComputerName : region1.v2.argotunnel.com RemoteAddress : 198.41.192.227 RemotePort : 443 InterfaceAlias : Ethernet SourceAddress : 10.0.2.15 TcpTestSucceeded : True

PowerShell tnc region1.v2.argotunnel.com - port 7844