Access integrations

These device posture checks can only be enforced for Cloudflare Access applications. They cannot be used in Gateway network policies.
|Device posture check
|macOS
|Windows
|Linux
|iOS
|Android/ChromeOS
|WARP mode
|Microsoft Entra ID Conditional Access
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|WARP not required
|Mutual TLS
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|WARP not required
|Tanium
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Gateway with WARP, Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering, or Device Information Only
