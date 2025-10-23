 Skip to content
Access integrations

These device posture checks can only be enforced for Cloudflare Access applications. They cannot be used in Gateway network policies.

Device posture checkmacOSWindowsLinuxiOSAndroid/ChromeOSWARP mode
Microsoft Entra ID Conditional AccessWARP not required
Mutual TLSWARP not required
TaniumGateway with WARP, Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering, or Device Information Only