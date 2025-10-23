Access integrations

These device posture checks can only be enforced for Cloudflare Access applications. They cannot be used in Gateway network policies.

Device posture check macOS Windows Linux iOS Android/ChromeOS WARP mode Microsoft Entra ID Conditional Access ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ WARP not required Mutual TLS ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ WARP not required Tanium ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Gateway with WARP, Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering, or Device Information Only