Connectivity pre-checks

This guide helps you validate connectivity between your environment and Cloudflare Tunnel endpoints before deploying Cloudflare Tunnel. You will run DNS and network checks from the same host machine that will run cloudflared to help you identify issues that may prevent cloudflared from connecting to Cloudflare Tunnel endpoints.

Running these checks before you install cloudflared sets your deployment up for success and narrows down the cause of any later connectivity issues.

This guide is structured as follows:

Before you start: Read prerequisites and terminology. DNS test with dig: Confirm that DNS resolves Cloudflare Tunnel endpoints to the expected IPs. Test network connectivity: Verify that your firewall allows outbound traffic on port 7844 (TCP and UDP). Get help: What to collect and who to contact if tests fail.

1. Before you start

Prerequisites

You must have:

A host machine connected to the Internet where you plan to run cloudflared . The tests must run from the same environment where cloudflared will run (same network, same firewall path).

A terminal session with permission to run dig and nc (netcat), or similar software.

cloudflared is platform-agnostic and supports a wide range of operating systems. For details, refer to Tunnel system requirements.

Terminology

When troubleshooting connectivity to Cloudflare, it is important to distinguish between:

Host machine: The server or virtual machine (VM) where you will run cloudflared .

Environment: The broader setup containing the host machine (network and firewall configuration).

Cloudflare Tunnel errors can originate from the environment (for example, DNS or firewall policies), even though they surface as cloudflared errors on the host machine. This guide focuses on the environment, not on cloudflared itself.

cloudflared establishes outbound-only connections to Cloudflare's global network over port 7844 . The specific destinations and ports are documented in Tunnel with firewall.

2. DNS test with dig

Cloudflare Tunnel requires outbound connectivity to region1.v2.argotunnel.com and region2.v2.argotunnel.com (or to the equivalent us-region1 and us-region2 endpoints when using only the US region).

For a successful and healthy deployment, cloudflared should have four active replicas with connectivity to both regions (that is, both region1.v2.argotunnel.com and region2.v2.argotunnel.com , or both us-region1 and us-region2 ).

First, you need to verify that your DNS resolver returns the expected IP addresses for Cloudflare Tunnel endpoints.

2.1. Test DNS with your current resolver

Depending on whether you are testing a global region or the US region, run one of the following commands:

Global region

US region Terminal window dig A region1.v2.argotunnel.com ;; ANSWER SECTION: region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.167 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.67 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.57 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.107 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.27 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.7 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.227 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.47 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.37 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.77 ... Terminal window dig AAAA region1.v2.argotunnel.com ;; ANSWER SECTION: region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::1 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::2 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::3 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::4 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::5 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::6 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::7 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::8 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::9 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::10 ... Terminal window dig A region2.v2.argotunnel.com ;; ANSWER SECTION: region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.13 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.193 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.33 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.233 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.53 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.63 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.113 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.73 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.43 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.23 ... Terminal window dig AAAA region2.v2.argotunnel.com ;; ANSWER SECTION: region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::1 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::2 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::3 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::4 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::5 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::6 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::7 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::8 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::9 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::10 ... Terminal window dig A us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com ;; ANSWER SECTION: us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.218.1 us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.218.2 us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.218.3 us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.218.4 us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.218.5 us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.218.6 us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.218.7 us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.218.8 us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.218.9 us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.218.10 ... Terminal window dig AAAA us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com ;; ANSWER SECTION: us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a1::1 us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a1::2 us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a1::3 us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a1::4 us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a1::5 us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a1::6 us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a1::7 us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a1::8 us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a1::9 us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a1::10 ... Terminal window dig A us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com ;; ANSWER SECTION: us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.219.1 us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.219.2 us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.219.3 us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.219.4 us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.219.5 us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.219.6 us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.219.7 us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.219.8 us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.219.9 us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.219.10 ... Terminal window dig AAAA us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com ;; ANSWER SECTION: us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a9::1 us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a9::2 us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a9::3 us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a9::4 us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a9::5 us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a9::6 us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a9::7 us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a9::8 us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a9::9 us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a9::10 ...

The ANSWER SECTION should include the expected IP addresses for Cloudflare Tunnel endpoints.

If you receive:

Status NOERROR with valid IP addresses - Your DNS resolver is successfully returning addresses for the Tunnel hostname. Continue to Test network connectivity.

Status SERVFAIL , NXDOMAIN , or an empty answer - Your DNS resolver cannot resolve the Tunnel endpoint. Continue to Compare against 1.1.1.1 .

2.2. Compare against 1.1.1.1

If your original dig response is empty or does not match the documented IPs, test again using Cloudflare's public resolver 1.1.1.1 :

Terminal window dig A region1.v2.argotunnel.com @1.1.1.1

If only 1.1.1.1 works

If 1.1.1.1 returns the correct IPs, but your original resolver does not, your local DNS resolver is misconfigured or blocked.

To resolve:

Configure the host machine to use 1.1.1.1 as its resolver.

as its resolver. If you must keep using your existing resolver, then investigate with your system administrator or ISP why it is returning different IPs. A recursive resolver should return the same response as the authoritative DNS server. If this cannot be fixed, the issue lies within your local environment and must be resolved before deploying Cloudflare Tunnel.

If neither resolver works

If neither your original resolver nor 1.1.1.1 returns an answer, your firewall may be blocking DNS queries to Cloudflare Tunnel endpoints.

To resolve:

Check for firewall rules blocking DNS traffic altogether (UDP on port 53 ) or specific DNS queries related to Cloudflare.

) or specific DNS queries related to Cloudflare. If you are behind a managed DNS or security appliance, contact that provider to understand why queries to region1.v2.argotunnel.com and other Cloudflare Tunnel endpoints are blocked.

Once DNS resolution returns the expected IPs from your DNS resolver, proceed to connectivity testing in step 3.

3. Test network connectivity

After confirming that your DNS resolver returns the correct IPs, test whether your host machine can send packets to Cloudflare on port 7844 using both UDP and TCP.

Choose one of the IPs from your dig output (for example, 198.41.192.167 ) and run the following tests.

3.1. Test UDP connectivity

Terminal window nc -uz -w 3 198.41.192.167 7844

Example output:

Terminal window Connection to 198.41.192.167 port 7844 [udp/*] succeeded !

3.2. Test TCP connectivity

Terminal window nc -z -w 3 198.41.192.167 7844

Example output:

Terminal window Connection to 198.41.192.167 port 7844 [tcp/*] succeeded !

3.3 Interpret results

These tests answer two key questions:

Can the host machine send a UDP packet to Cloudflare Tunnel endpoints?

Can the host machine send a TCP packet to Cloudflare Tunnel endpoints?

If either protocol succeeds, cloudflared can use that protocol to establish the tunnel.

You have already confirmed DNS is working in the previous steps. These connectivity tests now verify whether your environment allows traffic to Cloudflare on port 7844 . By default, cloudflared automatically falls back to whichever protocol is available.

If a protocol is blocked but you force cloudflared to use it (for example, forcing QUIC when UDP is blocked), the tunnel will fail to connect.

Both UDP and TCP succeed

Your firewall allows outbound traffic and return traffic to Cloudflare's tunnel endpoint on port 7844 . cloudflared can connect using either quic (UDP) or http2 (TCP). If both UDP and TCP succeed and your DNS test in the previous section was successful, you can successfully deploy Cloudflare Tunnel in this environment.

UDP succeeds, TCP fails

Outbound UDP is allowed, but TCP on port 7844 is blocked or inspected.

cloudflared will only be able to connect using quic . If you force http2 in your configuration while TCP is blocked, the tunnel will fail.

To resolve: Either allow TCP on your local network firewall on port 7844 or stop forcing http2 to allow cloudflared to connect over QUIC instead. Refer to the Protocol parameter documentation for more information.

TCP succeeds, UDP fails

Outbound TCP is allowed, but UDP on port 7844 is blocked.

cloudflared will only be able to connect using http2 . If you force quic while UDP is blocked, the tunnel will fail.

To resolve: Either allow UDP on the local network firewall on port 7844 or stop forcing QUIC to allow cloudflared to connect over HTTP/2 instead. Refer to the Protocol parameter documentation for more information.

Both UDP and TCP fail

Packets are being dropped somewhere between the host and the Cloudflare Tunnel endpoints.

This usually indicates a firewall policy or upstream security control that does not allow outbound traffic (or return traffic) on port 7844 .

To resolve: Allow all traffic over port 7844 on the local network firewall. If this does not resolve the issue, troubleshoot with your ISP or service provider.

4. Get help

If either DNS or network test failed, it will likely be a problem in your local environment. You will need to debug with your administrator, ISP or cloud provider. If you believe the issue is with Cloudflare, please provide detailed information when contacting support.

For the fastest possible troubleshooting, ensure your support ticket includes comprehensive details. The more context you provide, the faster your issue can be identified and resolved.

To ensure efficient resolution when contacting support, include as much relevant detail as possible in your ticket:

Context: Briefly describe the scenario or use case (for example, where the user was, what they were trying to do).

Reproduction steps: Describe the steps you took to reproduce the issue during troubleshhooting.

Timestamps: Be specific and include the exact time and time zone when the issue occurred.

Troubleshooting attempts: Outline any troubleshooting steps or changes already attempted to resolve the issue.

Tunnel logs: Include the logs from your local machine.

Tunnel diagnostic logs: Include tunnel diagnostic logs.