PhishNet 365

PhishNet is an add-in button that helps users to submit directly to Email security phish samples missed by Email security's detection.

To set up PhishNet M365:

Get the customized manifest URL from Cloudflare One ↗ . Log in to the Microsoft admin panel ↗ . Go to Microsoft 365 admin center > Settings > Integrated Apps. Select Upload custom apps. Choose Provide link to manifest file and paste the URL you copied from the Cloudflare One dashboard. Verify and complete the wizard.

PhishNet for Google Workspace

To set up PhishNet with Google Workspace you need admin access to your Google Workspace account.

Set up PhishNet for Google Workspace

Log in to Google Workspace Marketplace apps ↗ using this direct link and an administrator account. Select Admin install to install Cloudflare PhishNet. Read the warning, and select Continue. You will be redirected to the Allow data access page, where you can choose to install Cloudflare PhishNet for Everyone at your organization, or Certain groups or organizational units. If you choose the latter option, you will have to select the users in the next step. After choosing the groups you want to install PhishNet for, agree with Google's terms of service, and select Finish. Cloudflare PhishNet has been installed. Select DONE.

You have now successfully installed Cloudflare PhishNet.

Submit phish with PhishNet