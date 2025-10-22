OneLogin provides SSO identity management. Cloudflare Access supports OneLogin as an SAML identity provider.

Log in to your OneLogin admin portal.

Select Apps > Add Apps.

Under Find Applications, search for Cloudflare Access.

Select the result sponsored by Cloudflare, Inc. You can customize the name or logo.

Select Save. You can change this information at any time.

Select the Configuration tab.

In the Cloudflare Access Authorization Domain field, paste your team domain: https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com You can find your team name in Zero Trust under Settings > Custom Pages.

Select the Parameters tab, select Add Parameter and enter your values for Cloudflare Access Field.

Select the Access tab

In Roles, use the mapping to programmatically and automatically assign users that can access the application.

Select the SSO tab.

Copy the OneLogin SAML 2.0 Endpoint (HTTP) to the Cloudflare Single Sign On URL.

Copy the OneLogin Issuer URL to the Cloudflare IdP Entity ID.