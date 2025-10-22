OneLogin (SAML)
OneLogin provides SSO identity management. Cloudflare Access supports OneLogin as an SAML identity provider.
-
Log in to your OneLogin admin portal.
-
Select Apps > Add Apps.
-
Under Find Applications, search for Cloudflare Access.
-
Select the result sponsored by Cloudflare, Inc. You can customize the name or logo.
-
Select Save. You can change this information at any time.
-
Select the Configuration tab.
-
In the Cloudflare Access Authorization Domain field, paste your team domain:
You can find your team name in Zero Trust under Settings > Custom Pages.
-
Select the Parameters tab, select Add Parameter and enter your values for Cloudflare Access Field.
-
Select the Access tab
-
In Roles, use the mapping to programmatically and automatically assign users that can access the application.
-
Select the SSO tab.
-
Copy the OneLogin SAML 2.0 Endpoint (HTTP) to the Cloudflare Single Sign On URL.
-
Copy the OneLogin Issuer URL to the Cloudflare IdP Entity ID.
-
Copy the X.509 Certificate to the Cloudflare Signing Certificate.
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Authentication.
-
Under Login methods, select Add new.
-
Select SAML.
-
Input the details from your OneLogin account in the fields.
-
(Optional) To enable SCIM, refer to Synchronize users and groups.
-
(Optional) Under Optional configurations, configure additional SAML options. If you added other SAML headers and attribute names to OneLogin, be sure to add them to Cloudflare.
-
Select Save.
To test that your connection is working, go to Authentication > Login methods and select Test next to the login method you want to test.
OneLogin SAML allows administrators to upload metadata files from the service provider.
To add a metadata file to your OneLogin SAML configuration:
-
Download your unique SAML metadata file at the following URL:
-
Save the file as an XML document.
-
Upload the XML document to OneLogin.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-