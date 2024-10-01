Connect your domains
On the Set up Email Security page:
- Connect domains: Select at least one domain. Then, select Continue.
- (Optional) Add manual domains: Select Add domain name to manually enter additional domains. Then, select Continue.
- (Optional) Adjust hop count: Enter the number of hops. Then, select Continue.
- (Optional, select Skip for now to skip this step) Move messages: Refer to Auto-moves to configure auto-moves. Then, select Continue.
- Configure service address with your third party email provider: Copy and paste the service address into your third-party email provider to allow BCC/Journaling:
<account tag>@CF-emailsecurity.com.
- Review details: Review your connected domains. Then, select Go to domains.
Your domains are now added successfully.
On the Domains page, select the three dots > View integration. The dashboard will display your domain information.
Under Source, the dashboard will display Google integration, along with the Integration name.
To add additional domains:
- Go to Settings.
- Select Connect an integration > BCC/Journaling > Integrate with Google > Authorize.
- Connect domains: Select the domains you want to add, then select Next.
- (Optional) Select Add manual domains: Enter additional domains manually, then select Next.
- (Optional) Select Adjust hop count: Enter the number of hops.
- Review details: Review your selected domains, then use the following email to configure the service address with your third-party email provider:
- Select Save.