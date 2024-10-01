 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Connect your domains

On the Set up Email Security page:

  1. Connect domains: Select at least one domain. Then, select Continue.
  2. (Optional) Add manual domains: Select Add domain name to manually enter additional domains. Then, select Continue.
  3. (Optional) Adjust hop count: Enter the number of hops. Then, select Continue.
  4. (Optional, select Skip for now to skip this step) Move messages: Refer to Auto-moves to configure auto-moves. Then, select Continue.
  5. Configure service address with your third party email provider: Copy and paste the service address into your third-party email provider to allow BCC/Journaling: <account tag>@CF-emailsecurity.com.
  6. Review details: Review your connected domains. Then, select Go to domains.

Your domains are now added successfully.

On the Domains page, select the three dots > View integration. The dashboard will display your domain information.

Under Source, the dashboard will display Google integration, along with the Integration name.

Add additional domains

To add additional domains:

  1. Go to Settings.
  2. Select Connect an integration > BCC/Journaling > Integrate with Google > Authorize.
  3. Connect domains: Select the domains you want to add, then select Next.
  4. (Optional) Select Add manual domains: Enter additional domains manually, then select Next.
  5. (Optional) Select Adjust hop count: Enter the number of hops.
  6. Review details: Review your selected domains, then use the following email to configure the service address with your third-party email provider: 
    <account tag>@CF-emailsecurity.com
  7. Select Save.
Cloudflare DashboardDiscordCommunityLearning CenterSupport Portal
Cookie Settings