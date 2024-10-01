Connect your domains

On the Set up Email Security page:

Connect domains: Select at least one domain. Then, select Continue. (Optional) Add manual domains: Select Add domain name to manually enter additional domains. Then, select Continue. (Optional) Adjust hop count: Enter the number of hops . Then, select Continue. (Optional, select Skip for now to skip this step) Move messages: Refer to Auto-moves to configure auto-moves. Then, select Continue. Configure service address with your third party email provider: Copy and paste the service address into your third-party email provider to allow BCC/Journaling: <account tag>@CF-emailsecurity.com . Review details: Review your connected domains. Then, select Go to domains.

Your domains are now added successfully.

On the Domains page, select the three dots > View integration. The dashboard will display your domain information.

Under Source, the dashboard will display Google integration, along with the Integration name.

Add additional domains

To add additional domains:

Go to Settings. Select Connect an integration > BCC/Journaling > Integrate with Google > Authorize. Connect domains: Select the domains you want to add, then select Next. (Optional) Select Add manual domains: Enter additional domains manually, then select Next. (Optional) Select Adjust hop count: Enter the number of hops . Review details: Review your selected domains, then use the following email to configure the service address with your third-party email provider: <account tag>@CF-emailsecurity.com Select Save.