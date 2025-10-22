Generic OIDC
Cloudflare Access has a generic OpenID Connect (OIDC) connector to help you integrate IdPs not already set in Access.
-
Visit your identity provider and create a client/app.
-
When creating a client/app, your IdP may request an authorized redirect URI. Enter the following URL:
You can find your team name in Zero Trust under Settings > Custom Pages.
-
Copy the content of these fields:
- Client ID
- Client secret
- Auth URL: The
authorization_endpointURL of your IdP
- Token URL: The
token_endpointURL of your IdP
- Certificate URL: The
jwks_uriendpoint of your IdP to allow the IdP keys to sign the tokens
You can find these values on your identity provider's OIDC discovery endpoint. Some providers call this the "well-known URL".
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Authentication.
-
Under Login methods, select Add new.
-
Choose OpenID Connect.
-
Name your identity provider and fill in the required fields with the information obtained from your identity provider.
-
(Optional) Enable Proof of Key Exchange (PKCE) ↗ if the protocol is supported by your IdP. PKCE will be performed on all login attempts.
-
(Optional) To enable SCIM, refer to Synchronize users and groups.
-
(Optional) Under Optional configurations, enter custom OIDC claims that you wish to add to users' identity. This information will be available in the user identity endpoint.
-
Select Save.
Make a
POST request to the Identity Providers endpoint:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Organizations, Identity Providers, and Groups Write
-
Add the following permission to your
cloudflare_api_token↗:
Access: Organizations, Identity Providers, and Groups Write
-
-
Configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider↗ resource:
To test that your connection is working, go to Authentication > Login methods and select Test next to the login method you want to test. On success, a confirmation screen displays.
The generic OIDC integration allows you to synchronize user groups and automatically deprovision users using SCIM.
Your identity provider must support SCIM version 2.0.
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Authentication.
-
Find the IdP integration and select Edit.
-
Turn on Enable SCIM
-
(Optional) Configure the following settings:
- Enable user deprovisioning: Revoke a user's active session when they are removed from the SCIM application in IdP. This will invalidate all active Access sessions and prompt for reauthentication for any WARP session policies.
- Remove user seat on deprovision: Remove a user's seat from your Zero Trust account when they are removed from the SCIM application in IdP.
- SCIM identity update behavior: Choose what happens in Zero Trust when the user's identity updates in IdP.
- Automatic identity updates: Automatically update the User Registry identity when IdP sends an updated identity or group membership through SCIM. This identity is used for Gateway policies and WARP device profiles; Access will read the user's updated identity when they reauthenticate.
- Group membership change reauthentication: Revoke a user's active session when their group membership changes in IdP. This will invalidate all active Access sessions and prompt for reauthentication for any WARP session policies. Access will read the user's updated group membership when they reauthenticate.
- No action: Update the user's identity the next time they reauthenticate to Access or WARP.
-
Select Regenerate Secret. Copy the SCIM Endpoint and SCIM Secret. You will need to enter these values into IdP.
-
Select Save.
The SCIM secret never expires, but you can manually regenerate the secret at any time.
Setup instructions vary depending on the identity provider. In your identity provider, you will either need to edit the original SSO application or create a new SCIM application. Refer to your identity provider's documentation for more details. For example instructions, refer to our Okta or Jumpcloud guides.
If you would like to build policies based on IdP groups:
- Ensure that your IdP sends a
groupsfield. The naming must match exactly (case insensitive). All other values will be sent as a OIDC claim.
- If your IdP requires creating a new SCIM application, ensure that the groups in the SCIM application match the groups in the original SSO application. Because SCIM group membership updates will overwrite any groups in a user's identity, assigning the same groups to each app ensures consistent policy evaluation.
To check if user identities were updated in Zero Trust, view your SCIM provisioning logs.
All OIDC IdP integrations support the use of custom OIDC claims. Once configured, Access will add the claims to the Access JWT for consumption by your origin services. You can reference the custom OIDC claims in Access policies, offering a means to control user access to applications based on custom identity attributes. Custom OIDC claims are not currently supported in Gateway policies.
To add a custom OIDC claim to an IdP integration:
-
In your identity provider, ensure that the custom claim is included in your OIDC ID token.
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Authentication.
-
Under Login methods, find your identity provider and select Edit.
-
Under OIDC Claims, enter the name of your custom claim (for example,
oid).
-
Select Save.
-
Select Test and verify that the custom claim appears in
oidc_fields. For example,
You can now build an Access policy for the custom claim using the OIDC Claim or IdP OIDC Claim selector. The custom claim will also be passed to origins behind Access in a JWT.
You can specify a custom Email claim name that Access will use to identify user emails. This is useful if your IdP does not return the standard
Cloudflare Access extends support for multi-record OIDC claims. These claims are parsed out and can be individually referenced in policies. This feature enables granular access control and precise user authorization in applications.
Cloudflare Access does not support partial OIDC claim value references or OIDC scopes.
Cloudflare supports the following algorithms for verifying generic OIDC tokens:
- RS512
- RS256
- PS512
- ES256
- ES384
- ES512
