Reserved IP addresses

Cloudflare reserves several IPv4 and IPv6 ranges for internal routing and service functionality. These ranges are drawn from the CGNAT address space ( 100.64.0.0/10 ). To avoid routing conflicts, your Cloudflare Tunnel, WARP Connector, or WAN routes should not include subsets of these reserved ranges. Broader routes that contain a reserved range, such as 0.0.0.0/0 , are unaffected because longest-prefix match ensures the reserved ranges still take priority.

When planning your private network addressing and configuring Split Tunnel entries, use the tables below to identify which IP ranges Cloudflare has reserved and whether they can be reconfigured.

IPv4 ranges

IPv6 ranges

Cloudflare source IPs

Cloudflare source IPs are the source addresses used when a Cloudflare service sends traffic to your private networks. This range applies to customers using Unified Routing (beta). Examples of requests that are sourced from this range include:

Load Balancing — health check requests to private endpoints

Gateway DNS resolver — DNS resolution for private hostnames

Cloudflare Workers — requests from Workers to private origins

The default IPv4 range is 100.64.0.0/12 . You can change this to a different /12 CIDR to avoid conflicts with your existing IP address management plan. For more information on affected services and configuration instructions, refer to Configure Cloudflare source IPs.

Gateway initial resolved IPs

Gateway initial resolved IPs are ephemeral addresses used to map hostnames to destination IPs at the network layer, where hostname information is not usually available.

The following features use this range:

Private hostname routing — routes traffic to private applications behind Cloudflare Tunnel using their hostnames.

Public hostname routing — egresses traffic through Cloudflare Tunnel to anchor source IPs for public destinations.

Egress policy host selectors — evaluates Gateway egress policies using hostname-based selectors.

Access private applications — manage access to private applications using their private hostnames.

Initial resolved IPs are assigned from the 100.80.0.0/16 (IPv4) or 2606:4700:0cf1:4000::/64 (IPv6) range. This range is not configurable.

WARP device IPs

WARP device IPs are virtual addresses assigned to each WARP device registration. These IPs identify and route traffic to specific devices for the following features:

Peer-to-peer connectivity (WARP-to-WARP) — allows WARP devices to communicate directly with each other over Cloudflare's network.

WARP Connector — routes traffic between your private network and WARP devices.

Cloudflare WAN — on-ramps traffic from WAN tunnels to WARP devices.

The default IPv4 range is 100.96.0.0/12 . If this range conflicts with services on your private network, you can configure custom IPv4 subnets drawn from RFC 1918 or CGNAT address space. For configuration instructions, refer to Device IPs.

Private Load Balancer IPs

Private Load Balancer IPs are virtual addresses allocated to Private Network Load Balancers. Each private load balancer receives a /32 address from the 100.112.0.0/16 range by default, which serves as the load balancer's virtual IP for traffic distribution to private endpoints. Alternatively, you can configure a custom RFC 1918 ↗ /32 address for each load balancer.

WARP Split Tunnel configuration

For deployments that use the WARP client, ensure that the reserved IP ranges required by your deployment route through WARP Split Tunnels to Cloudflare. Configuration depends on whether your Split Tunnels mode is set to Exclude IPs and domains or Include IPs and domains.

Exclude mode (default)

In Exclude IPs and domains mode, the CGNAT range ( 100.64.0.0/10 ) is excluded from WARP routing by default. You must delete the reserved IP ranges from your Split Tunnels exclude list, or the associated features will stop working.

Cloudflare recommends adding back the IPs that are not explicitly used for Cloudflare One services. This reduces the risk of conflicts with existing private network configurations that may use CGNAT address space.

You can use the calculator below to determine which IP ranges to add back based on the Cloudflare One features you use. For example, if your deployment requires Gateway initial resolved IPs ( 100.80.0.0/16 ) and WARP device IPs ( 100.96.0.0/12 ), delete 100.64.0.0/10 from Split Tunnels and add back 100.64.0.0/12 , 100.81.0.0/16 , 100.82.0.0/15 , 100.84.0.0/14 , 100.88.0.0/13 , and 100.112.0.0/12 .

