Yandex is a web search engine that also offers identity provider (IdP) services.

To set up Yandex for Cloudflare Access:

Log in to your Yandex account.

Select Open a new OAuth Application.

Select New client.

Complete the required fields.

Choose Yandex.Passport API to set the basic scopes.

Select the Access to email address, Access to user avatar, and Access to username, first name and surname, gender options.

Select Platform and select Web Services.

In the Callback URL #1 field, enter the following URL: https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback You can find your team name in Zero Trust under Settings > Custom Pages.

Select Add.

Scroll to the Platforms card, and select Submit. Yandex OAuth card titled Cloudflare Access App displays.

Copy the ID and Password.

In Zero Trust, go to Settings > Authentication.

Under Login methods, select Add new.

Select Yandex.

Paste the ID and password in the appropriate fields.