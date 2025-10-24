Service tokens
You can provide automated systems with service tokens to authenticate against your Zero Trust policies. Cloudflare Access will generate service tokens that consist of a Client ID and a Client Secret. Automated systems or applications can then use these values to reach an application protected by Access.
This section covers how to create, renew, and revoke a service token.
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Service Auth > Service Tokens.
-
Select Create Service Token.
-
Name the service token. The name allows you to easily identify events related to the token in the logs and to revoke the token individually.
-
Choose a Service Token Duration. This sets the expiration date for the token.
-
Select Generate token. You will see the generated Client ID and Client Secret for the service token, as well as their respective request headers.
-
Copy the Client Secret.
-
Make a
POSTrequest to the Access Service Tokens endpoint:
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Service Tokens Write
-
Copy the
client_idand
client_secretvalues returned in the response.
-
Add the following permission to your
cloudflare_api_token↗:
Access: Service Tokens Write
-
-
Configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_service_token↗ resource:
-
Get the Client ID and Client Secret of the service token:
Example: Output to CLI
- Output the Client ID and Client Secret to the Terraform state file:
- Apply the configuration:
- Read the Client ID and Client Secret:
Example: Store in HashiCorp Vault
You can now configure your Access applications and device enrollment permissions to accept this service token. Make sure to set the policy action to Service Auth; otherwise, Access will prompt for an identity provider login.
To authenticate to an Access application using your service token, add the following to the headers of any HTTP request:
CF-Access-Client-Id: <CLIENT_ID>
CF-Access-Client-Secret: <CLIENT_SECRET>
For example,
If the service token is valid, Access generates a JWT scoped to the application in the form of a
CF_Authorization cookie. You can use this cookie to authenticate subsequent requests to the application.
You can configure a self-hosted Access application to accept a service token in a single HTTP header, as an alternative to the
CF-Access-Client-Id and
CF-Access-Client-Secret pair of headers. This is useful for authenticating SaaS services that only support sending one custom header in a request (for example, the
Authorization header).
To authenticate using a single header:
-
Get your existing Access application configuration:
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Access: Apps and Policies Read
-
Make a
PUTrequest with the name of the header you want to use for service token authentication. To avoid overwriting your existing configuration, the
PUTrequest body should contain all fields returned by the previous
GETrequest.
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Apps and Policies Write
-
Add the header to any HTTP request. For example,
After you have authenticated to the application using the service token, add the resulting
CF_Authorization cookie to the headers of all subsequent requests:
If you prefer to use a raw header, send the value as
cf-access-token:
All requests with this cookie will succeed until the JWT expires.
Service tokens expire according to the token duration you selected when you created the token.
To renew the service token:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Service auth > Service Tokens.
- Locate the token you want to renew.
- To extend the token's lifetime by one year, select Refresh.
- To extend the token's lifetime by more than a year:
- Select Edit.
- Choose a new Service Token Duration.
- Select Save. The expiration date will be extended by the selected amount of time.
If you need to revoke access before the token expires, simply delete the token.
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Service auth > Service Tokens.
- Delete the token you need to revoke.
Services that rely on a deleted service token can no longer reach your application.
An alert can be configured to notify a week before a service token expires to allow an administrator to invoke a token refresh.
Who is it for?
Expiring Access Service Token Alert
Access customers who want to receive a notification when their service token is about to expire.Other options / filters
None.Included with
Purchase of AccessWhat should you do if you receive one?
Extend the expiration date of the service token. For more details, refer to Renew your service token.
To configure a service token expiration alert:
- In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, go to the Notifications page. Go to Notifications
- Select Add.
- Select Expiring Access Service Token.
- Enter a name for your alert and an optional description.
- (Optional) Add other recipients for the notification email.
- Select Save.
Your alert has been set and is now visible on the Notifications page.
