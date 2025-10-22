AV scanning
Cloudflare Gateway protects users as they browse the Internet. When users download or upload a file to an origin on the Internet, that file could potentially contain malicious code that may cause their device to perform undesired behavior. To prevent this, Cloudflare Gateway allows admins to turn on anti-virus (AV) scanning of files that are uploaded or downloaded by users as the file passes through Gateway.
In addition to scanning files, Gateway can quarantine files as your users download them. Quarantining files helps protect organizations from zero-day vulnerabilities not yet available in anti-virus databases. For more information, refer to File sandboxing.
To turn on AV scanning:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Network.
- In Firewall, turn on AV inspection.
- Choose whether to scan files for malicious payloads during uploads, downloads, or both. You can also block requests containing non-scannable files.
- (Optional) Turn on Display AV block notification for WARP Client to send block notifications to users connected to Gateway with the WARP Client when AV inspection blocks a file.
When a request is blocked due to the presence of malware, Gateway will log the match as a Block decision in your HTTP logs.
Feature availability
|WARP modes
|Zero Trust plans ↗
|Enterprise
|System
|Availability
|Minimum WARP version
|Windows
|✅
|2024.1.159.0
|macOS
|✅
|2024.1.160.0
|Linux
|❌
|iOS
|✅
|1.7
|Android
|✅
|1.4
|ChromeOS
|✅
|1.4
Turn on Display AV block notification for WARP Client to display notifications for Gateway block events. Blocked users will receive an operating system notification from the WARP client with a custom message you set. If you do not set a custom message, the WARP client will display a default message. Custom messages must be 100 characters or less. WARP will only display one notification per minute.
Upon selecting the notification, WARP will direct your users to the Gateway block page you have configured. Optionally, you can direct users to a custom URL, such as an internal support form.
When you turn on Send policy context, Gateway will append details of the matching request to the redirected URL as a query string. Not every context field will be included. Potential policy context fields include:
Policy context fields
|Field
|Definition
|Example
|User email
|Email of the user that made the query.
&cf_user_email=user@example.com
|Site URL
|Full URL of the original HTTP request or domain name in DNS query.
&cf_site_uri=https%3A%2F%2Fmalware.testcategory.com%2F
|URL category
|Domain categories of the URL to be redirected.
&cf_request_categories=New%20Domains,Newly%20Seen%20Domains
|Original HTTP referer
|For HTTP traffic, the original HTTP referer header of the HTTP request.
&cf_referer=https%3A%2F%2Fexample.com%2F
|Rule ID
|ID of the Gateway policy that matched the request.
&cf_rule_id=6d48997c-a1ec-4b16-b42e-d43ab4d071d1
|Source IP
|Source IP address of the device that matched the policy.
&cf_source_ip=203.0.113.5
|Device ID
|UUID of the device that matched the policy.
&cf_device_id=6d48997c-a1ec-4b16-b42e-d43ab4d071d1
|Application names
|Name of the application the redirected domain corresponds to, if any.
&cf_application_name=Salesforce
|Filter
|The traffic type filter that triggered the block.
&cf_filter=http,
&cf_filter=dns,
&cf_filter=av, or
&cf_filter=l4
|Account ID
|Cloudflare account ID of the associated Zero Trust account.
&cf_account_id=d57c3de47a013c03ca7e237dd3e61d7d
|Query ID
|ID of the DNS query for which the redirect took effect.
&cf_query_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3
|Connection ID
|ID of the proxy connection for which the redirect took effect.
&cf_connection_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3
|Request ID
|ID of the HTTP request for which the redirect took effect.
&cf_request_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3
Ensure that your operating system allows notifications for WARP. Your device may not display notifications if focus, do not disturb, or screen sharing settings are turned on. To turn on client notifications on macOS devices running DisplayLink software, you may have to allow system notifications when mirroring your display. For more information, refer to the macOS documentation ↗.
If AV scanning is turned on, Gateway will use the following criteria to determine whether a file is present in a request or response, and whether to scan that file. The first match will result in the file being scanned.
- If the
Content-DispositionHTTP header is
Attachment
- If the byte signature of the body of the request matches a signature Gateway identifies as one of the following file type categories:
- Executable (for example,
.exe,
.bat,
.dll, and
.wasm)
- Documents (for example,
.doc,
.docx,
.ppt, and
.xls)
- Compressed (for example,
.7z,
.gz,
.zip, and
.rar)
- Executable (for example,
- If the file name in the
Content-Dispositionheader contains a file extension that indicates it is one of the file type categories above
If none of the above conditions trigger a file to be scanned, Gateway will use the origin's
Content-Type header to determine whether or not to scan the file. Additionally, Gateway will not scan files it determines to be image, video, or audio files.
If a file does not trigger a scan based on the three methods above but also does not match criteria to be exempted from scanning, Gateway will default to scanning the file for malware.
When an admin turns on AV scanning for uploads and/or downloads, Gateway will scan every supported file. Admins can selectively choose to disable scanning using HTTP policies. All HTTP selectors can opt HTTP traffic out from AV scanning using the Do Not Scan action. When traffic matches a Do Not Scan policy, nothing is scanned, regardless of file size or whether the file type is supported or not. For example, to prevent AV scanning of files uploaded to or downloaded from
example.com, you can create the following policy:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Hostname
|matches regex
example.com
|Do Not Scan
Opting out of AV scanning applies to uploads and/or downloads of files, matching your account's global AV scanning setting. For example, if you have configured Gateway to globally scan uploads only, then opting out of AV scanning will only apply to uploads.
In addition to standard object files like PDFs, Zero Trust supports AV scanning for the following archive types:
Supported compressed file types
- 7-Zip
- 7-Zip SFX
- ACE
- ACE SFX
- AutoHotkey
- AutoIt
- BASE64
- BZ2
- CHM Help Files
- CPIO SVR4
- Chrome Extension (CRX) Package Format
- eXtensible ARchive format (XAR)
- GZIP compressed files
- ISO 9660
- Inno Setup
- Indigo Rose Setup Factory
- Java ARchive
- LZH/LHA
- MacBinary
- MIME base64
- MSCOMPRESS
- Microsoft CAB
- Microsoft TNEF
- NSIS Nullsoft Installer
- Office Legacy XML
- PGP signed message, document, etc.
- RPM
- RAR
- SAPCar
- Self-extracting ARJ
- Self-extracting CA
- Self-extracting LZH/LHA
- Self-extracting RAR
- Self-extracting ZIP
- Smart Install Maker
- TAR
- UUE and XXE compressed files
- Windows Imaging File (WIM)
- XE compressed files (UUE and XXE)
- XZ file format
- ZIP
- ZOO
Gateway cannot scan certain archive files regardless of file type, such as large or encrypted files.
Gateway cannot scan all files for malware. When Gateway encounters a non-scannable file, you can configure AV scanning whether to fail open (allow the file to pass through unscanned) or to fail closed (deny the file transfer).
Gateway cannot scan requests containing the following files:
- Files larger than:
- 15 MB on Free plans
- 25 MB on Pay-as-you-go plans
- 100 MB on Enterprise plans
- PGP encrypted files
- Password protected archives
- Archives with more than three recursion levels
- Archives with more than 300 files
