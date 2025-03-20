When building a Model Context Protocol (MCP) ↗ server, you need both a way to allow users to login (authentication) and allow them to grant the MCP client access to resources on their account (authorization).

The Model Context Protocol uses a subset of OAuth 2.1 for authorization ↗. OAuth allows your users to grant limited access to resources, without them having to share API keys or other credentials.

Cloudflare provides an OAuth Provider Library ↗ that implements the provider side of the OAuth 2.1 protocol, allowing you to easily add authorization to your MCP server.

You can use the OAuth Provider Library in three ways:

Your Worker handles authorization itself. Your MCP server, running on Cloudflare, handles the complete OAuth flow. (Example) Integrate directly with a third-party OAuth provider, such as GitHub or Google. Integrate with your own OAuth provider, including authorization-as-a-service providers you might already rely on, such as Stytch and Auth0.

The following sections describe each of these options and link to runnable code examples for each.

Authorization options

(1) Your MCP Server handles authorization and authentication itself

Your MCP Server, using the OAuth Provider Library ↗, can handle the complete OAuth authorization flow, without any third-party involvement.

The Workers OAuth Provider Library ↗ is a Cloudflare Worker that implements a fetch() handler, and handles incoming requests to your MCP server.

You provide your own handlers for your MCP Server's API, and autentication and authorization logic, and URI paths for the OAuth endpoints, as shown below:

export default new OAuthProvider ( { apiRoute : "/mcp" , // Your MCP server: apiHandler : MyMCPServer . Router , // Your handler for authentication and authorization: defaultHandler : MyAuthHandler , authorizeEndpoint : "/authorize" , tokenEndpoint : "/token" , clientRegistrationEndpoint : "/register" , } ) ;

Refer to the getting started example for a complete example of the OAuthProvider in use, with a mock authentication flow.

The authorization flow in this case works like this:

sequenceDiagram participant B as User-Agent (Browser) participant C as MCP Client participant M as MCP Server (your Worker) C->>M: MCP Request M->>C: HTTP 401 Unauthorized Note over C: Generate code_verifier and code_challenge C->>B: Open browser with authorization URL + code_challenge B->>M: GET /authorize Note over M: User logs in and authorizes M->>B: Redirect to callback URL with auth code B->>C: Callback with authorization code C->>M: Token Request with code + code_verifier M->>C: Access Token (+ Refresh Token) C->>M: MCP Request with Access Token Note over C,M: Begin standard MCP message exchange

Remember — authentication is different from authorization ↗. Your MCP Server can handle authorization itself, while still relying on an external authentication service to first authenticate users. The example in getting started provides a mock authentdcation flow. You will need to implement your own authentication handler — either handling authentication yourself, or using an external authentication services.

(2) Third-party OAuth Provider

The OAuth Provider Library ↗ can be configured to use a third-party OAuth provider, such as GitHub or Google. You can see a complete example of this in the GitHub example.

When you use a third-party OAuth provider, you must provide a handler to the OAuthProvider that implements the OAuth flow for the third-party provider.

import MyAuthHandler from "./auth-handler" ; export default new OAuthProvider ( { apiRoute : "/mcp" , // Your MCP server: apiHandler : MyMCPServer . Router , // Replace this handler with your own handler for authentication and authorization with the third-party provider: defaultHandler : MyAuthHandler , authorizeEndpoint : "/authorize" , tokenEndpoint : "/token" , clientRegistrationEndpoint : "/register" , } ) ;

Note that as defined in the Model Context Protocol specification ↗ when you use a third-party OAuth provider, the MCP Server (your Worker) generates and issues its own token to the MCP client:

sequenceDiagram participant B as User-Agent (Browser) participant C as MCP Client participant M as MCP Server (your Worker) participant T as Third-Party Auth Server C->>M: Initial OAuth Request M->>B: Redirect to Third-Party /authorize B->>T: Authorization Request Note over T: User authorizes T->>B: Redirect to MCP Server callback B->>M: Authorization code M->>T: Exchange code for token T->>M: Third-party access token Note over M: Generate bound MCP token M->>B: Redirect to MCP Client callback B->>C: MCP authorization code C->>M: Exchange code for token M->>C: MCP access token

Read the docs for the Workers oAuth Provider Library ↗ for more details.

(3) Bring your own OAuth Provider

If your application already implements an Oauth Provider itself, or you use Stytch, Auth0, or authorization-as-a-service provider, you can use this in the same way that you would use a third-party OAuth provider, described above in (2).