Feature availability
WARP modesZero Trust plans
  • Gateway with WARP
  • Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering
All plans
SystemAvailability
Windows
macOS
Linux
iOS
Android
ChromeOS

Virtual networks allow you to connect private networks that have overlapping IP ranges without creating conflicts for users or services. For example, an organization may want to expose two distinct virtual private cloud (VPC) networks which they consider to be "production" and "staging". However, if the two private networks happened to receive the same RFC 1918 IP assignment, there may be two different resources with the same IP address. By creating two separate virtual networks, you can deterministically route traffic to duplicative private addresses like 10.128.0.1/32 staging and 10.128.0.1/32 production. These virtual networks will appear as user-selectable options within the WARP client GUI.

Use cases

Here are a few scenarios where virtual networks may prove useful:

  • Manage production and staging environments that use the same address space.
  • Manage acquisitions or mergers between organizations that use the same address space.
  • Allow IT professional services to access their customer's network for various administration and management purposes.
  • Allow developers or homelab users to deterministically route traffic through their home network to enforce additional security controls.
  • Guarantee additional segmentation (beyond just policy enforcement) between networks and resources for security reasons, while keeping all configuration within a single Cloudflare account.

Prerequisites

Create a virtual network

The following example demonstrates how to add two overlapping IP routes to Cloudflare (10.128.0.1/32 staging and 10.128.0.1/32 production).

To route overlapping IPs over virtual networks:

  1. First, create two unique virtual networks:
    1. In Zero Trust, go to Settings > WARP Client.
    2. Find the Virtual networks setting and select Manage.
    3. Select Create virtual network.
    4. Name your virtual network staging-vnet and select Save.
    5. Repeat Steps 1a-1d to create another virtual network called production-vnet.
  2. Next, create a Cloudflare Tunnel for each private network:
    1. Go to Networks > Tunnels.
    2. Select Create a tunnel.
    3. Name your tunnel Staging tunnel and select Save tunnel.
    4. Install the connector within your staging environment.
    5. In the CIDR tab, add 10.128.0.1/32.
    6. Select Additional settings. Under Virtual networks, select staging-vnet.
    7. Save the tunnel.
    8. Repeat Steps 2a-2g to create another tunnel called Production tunnel. Be sure to install the connector within your production environment and assign the route to production-vnet.

We now have two overlapping IP addresses routed over staging-vnet and production-vnet respectively. You can use the Cloudflare WARP client to switch between virtual networks.

Delete a virtual network

To delete a virtual network:

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Networks > Tunnels and ensure that no IP routes are assigned to the virtual network you are trying to delete. If your virtual network is in use, delete the route or reassign it to a different virtual network.

  2. Next, go to Settings > WARP Client.

  3. Find the Virtual networks setting and select Manage.

  4. Select the three-dot menu for your virtual network and select Delete.

You can optionally delete the tunnel associated with your virtual network.

Connect to a virtual network

Windows, macOS, and Linux

  1. Open the WARP client.
  2. Go to Settings > Gateway with WARP > Virtual Networks.
  3. Choose the virtual network you want to connect to, for example staging-vnet.

When you visit 10.128.0.3/32, WARP will route your request to the staging environment.

iOS, Android, and ChromeOS

  1. Launch the Cloudflare One Agent app.
  2. Go to Advanced > Connection options > Virtual networks.
  3. Choose the virtual network you want to connect to, for example staging-vnet.

When you visit 10.128.0.3/32, WARP will route your request to the staging environment.