Virtual networks
Feature availability
|WARP modes
|Zero Trust plans ↗
|All plans
|System
|Availability
|Windows
|✅
|macOS
|✅
|Linux
|✅
|iOS
|✅
|Android
|✅
|ChromeOS
|✅
Virtual networks allow you to connect private networks that have overlapping IP ranges without creating conflicts for users or services. For example, an organization may want to expose two distinct virtual private cloud (VPC) networks which they consider to be "production" and "staging". However, if the two private networks happened to receive the same RFC 1918 IP assignment, there may be two different resources with the same IP address. By creating two separate virtual networks, you can deterministically route traffic to duplicative private addresses like
10.128.0.1/32 staging and
10.128.0.1/32 production. These virtual networks will appear as user-selectable options within the WARP client GUI.
Here are a few scenarios where virtual networks may prove useful:
- Manage production and staging environments that use the same address space.
- Manage acquisitions or mergers between organizations that use the same address space.
- Allow IT professional services to access their customer's network for various administration and management purposes.
- Allow developers or homelab users to deterministically route traffic through their home network to enforce additional security controls.
- Guarantee additional segmentation (beyond just policy enforcement) between networks and resources for security reasons, while keeping all configuration within a single Cloudflare account.
- Install
cloudflaredon each private network.
- Deploy the WARP client on user devices.
The following example demonstrates how to add two overlapping IP routes to Cloudflare (
10.128.0.1/32 staging and
10.128.0.1/32 production).
To route overlapping IPs over virtual networks:
- First, create two unique virtual networks:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP Client.
- Find the Virtual networks setting and select Manage.
- Select Create virtual network.
- Name your virtual network
staging-vnetand select Save.
- Repeat Steps 1a-1d to create another virtual network called
production-vnet.
- Next, create a Cloudflare Tunnel for each private network:
- Go to Networks > Tunnels.
- Select Create a tunnel.
- Name your tunnel
Staging tunneland select Save tunnel.
- Install the connector within your staging environment.
- In the CIDR tab, add
10.128.0.1/32.
- Select Additional settings. Under Virtual networks, select staging-vnet.
- Save the tunnel.
- Repeat Steps 2a-2g to create another tunnel called
Production tunnel. Be sure to install the connector within your production environment and assign the route to production-vnet.
We now have two overlapping IP addresses routed over
staging-vnet and
production-vnet respectively. You can use the Cloudflare WARP client to switch between virtual networks.
To route overlapping IPs over virtual networks:
-
Add the following permission to your
cloudflare_api_token↗:
Cloudflare Tunnel Write
-
-
Create two unique virtual networks:
-
Create a Cloudflare Tunnel for each private network:
-
Route
10.128.0.1/32through
Staging tunneland assign it to
staging-vnet. Route
10.128.0.1/32through
Production tunneland assign it to
production-vnet.
-
Get the token for each tunnel.
-
Using the tunnel tokens, run
Staging tunnelin your staging environment and run
Production tunnelin your production environment. Refer to Install and run the tunnel.
To route overlapping IPs over virtual networks for locally-managed tunnels:
-
Create a tunnel for each private network:
-
Within your staging environment, authenticate
cloudflared:
-
Create a tunnel to connect your staging network to Cloudflare.
-
Within your production environment, authenticate
cloudflared:
-
Create a tunnel to connect your production network to Cloudflare.
-
The following steps may be executed from any
cloudflared instance.
-
Create two unique virtual networks.
-
Before moving on, run the following command to verify that your newly created virtual networks are listed correctly:
-
Configure your tunnels with the IP/CIDR range of your private networks, and assign the tunnels to their respective virtual networks.
-
Verify that the IP routes are listed correctly:
We now have two overlapping IP addresses routed over
staging-vnetand
production-vnetrespectively.
-
Within your staging environment, create a configuration file for
staging-tunnel. The configuration file will be structured as follows:
-
Run your tunnel.
-
Within your production environment, repeat Steps 6 and 7 for
production-tunnel.
You can use now the Cloudflare WARP client to switch between virtual networks.
-
To delete a virtual network:
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Networks > Tunnels and ensure that no IP routes are assigned to the virtual network you are trying to delete. If your virtual network is in use, delete the route or reassign it to a different virtual network.
-
Next, go to Settings > WARP Client.
-
Find the Virtual networks setting and select Manage.
-
Select the three-dot menu for your virtual network and select Delete.
You can optionally delete the tunnel associated with your virtual network.
To delete a virtual network for locally-managed tunnels:
-
Delete all IP routes in the virtual network. For example,
-
(Optional) Delete the tunnel associated with the virtual network.
-
Delete the virtual network.
You can verify that the virtual network was successfully deleted by typing
cloudflared tunnel vnet list.
- Open the WARP client.
- Go to Settings > Gateway with WARP > Virtual Networks.
- Choose the virtual network you want to connect to, for example
staging-vnet.
When you visit
10.128.0.3/32, WARP will route your request to the staging environment.
- Launch the Cloudflare One Agent app.
- Go to Advanced > Connection options > Virtual networks.
- Choose the virtual network you want to connect to, for example
staging-vnet.
When you visit
10.128.0.3/32, WARP will route your request to the staging environment.
