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This tutorial contains a configuration example for setting up an Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) tunnel between Cisco IOS XE and Cloudflare. For this tutorial, the tested Cisco IOS XE software was version 17.03.07.
You should replace peer addresses with the anycast IP addresses assigned to your account, available in Leased IPs ↗. For example:
Anycast 01: 162.159.###.###
Anycast 02: 172.64.###.###
Cisco IOS XE configuration example
Establish IPsec behind a NAT or CGNAT with port 4500
If your Cisco router is behind a Network Address Translation (NAT) or Carrier-Grade NAT (CGNAT) and you need to establish a connection on port 4500, you can use the nat force-encap command.
Add the nat force-encap command when setting up the crypto ikev2 profile for your tunnels:
Diagnostic output: show crypto session detail
Diagnostic output: show crypto session remote <ANYCAST 01> detail
Diagnostic output: show crypto session remote <ANYCAST 02> detail
Troubleshooting
If you notice connectivity issues after rebooting your Cisco router, your IPsec Security Associations (SAs) might be out of sync. Cisco recommends that you enable the Invalid Security Parameter Index (SPI) recovery feature to solve this issue. To do so, add the following lines to your configuration file: