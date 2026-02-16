Improve security and performance for your entire corporate network, reducing cost and operational complexity.

Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN) provides secure, performant connectivity and routing ↗ for your entire corporate network, reducing cost and operational complexity. Cloudflare Network Firewall integrates smoothly with Cloudflare WAN, enabling you to enforce network firewall policies at Cloudflare's global network, across traffic from any entity within your network.

With Cloudflare WAN, you can securely connect any traffic source - data centers, offices, devices, cloud resources - to Cloudflare's network and configure routing policies to direct traffic where it needs to go, all within one SaaS solution.

Cloudflare WAN supports a variety of on-ramps including any device that supports anycast GRE or IPsec tunnels.

Refer to On-ramps for a full list of supported on-ramps.

Learn how to get started.

Features

Connect your network automatically

Use Cloudflare One Appliance to automatically connect, steer, and shape any IP traffic. Use Cloudflare One Appliance

Connect your network manually

Cloudflare WAN is compatible with a host of third-party devices. If you do not have Cloudflare One Appliance, start here to learn how to set up Cloudflare WAN manually. Use a third-party device

Zero Trust integration

Learn how you can use Cloudflare WAN with other Cloudflare Zero Trust products. Integrate with other Zero Trust products

BGP peering (beta)

Use BGP (Border Gateway Protocol) peering between your networks and Cloudflare to automate adding or removing networks and subnets, and take advantage of failure detection and session recovery features. Use BGP peering (beta)

