 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Cipher suites

Cloudflare Tunnel connections use the cipher suites supported by cloudflared, which relies on the Go TLS library for its TLS implementation. When establishing a TLS connection to your origin, cloudflared will negotiate the most secure cipher suite supported by both sides.

The following table lists the cipher suites supported by cloudflared:

Protocol supportCipher suites
TLS 1.3 onlyTLS_AES_128_GCM_SHA256
TLS_AES_256_GCM_SHA384
TLS_CHACHA20_POLY1305_SHA256
TLS 1.2 onlyTLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256
TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384
TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256
TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384
TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_CHACHA20_POLY1305_SHA256
TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_CHACHA20_POLY1305_SHA256
Up to and including TLS 1.2TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA
TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA
TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA
TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA