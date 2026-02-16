Each LAN interface (physical port + VLAN tag) on Cloudflare One Appliance (formerly Magic WAN Connector) is part of a directly-attached subnet. When you specify a static address for the LAN interface, you indicate both the interface's address as well as the subnet it attaches to. For example, 192.168.100.13/24 means the LAN interface has the IP address 192.168.100.13 , and is part of the subnet 192.168.100.0/24 .

Some LANs are more complex. In addition to the directly-attached subnet, they might have additional subnets sitting behind L3 routers south of the Cloudflare One Appliance. We call these routed subnets.

Refer to the following diagram for an example of how this might work:

Note Blue represents directly-attached subnets, and red represents routed subnets.

flowchart TB accTitle: Routed subnets accDescr: Some LANs are complex, and might have additional subnets behind L3 routers. a((WAN)) --> b subgraph b [Cloudflare One Appliance] direction TB c(LAN 1) d(LAN n) end c --- e(subnet x):::blue d --- f(subnet 192.168.100.0/24):::blue f---|192.168.100.10|g(Layer 3 router) g --- h(routed subnet y):::red g --- i(192.168.200.0/24):::red g --- j(layer 3 router) j --- k(routed subnet z):::red classDef blue fill:#add8e6,color: black classDef red fill:#ff6900,color: black

To add a routed subnet to your LAN, you need:

A prefix : The subnet's CIDR prefix; Cloudflare will automatically install static routes to this prefix in our global network (to forward packets ↗ for this subnet to the right Cloudflare One Appliance), and in your Cloudflare One Appliance (to forward packets for this subnet to the right LAN interface). In the figure above, the routed subnet in the center has the prefix 192.168.200.0/24 .

Optionally, you can also enable NAT for a subnet by providing a static overlay prefix.

Create routed subnets

For instructions on creating routed subnets, refer to Create a LAN in either Configure hardware Appliance or Configure Virtual Appliance.