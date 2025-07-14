Manage domains

Once you have deployed your domain, Email Security allows you to filter and edit domains. You can also choose to stop a domain from being scanned.

Filter domains

To filter your domains:

Log in to Zero Trust ↗ > Email Security. Go to Settings > Domain management > Domains, then select View. Select Show filters > Configured method. Choose among the following filters: MS Graph API : To view domains connected via MS Graph API.

: To view domains connected via MS Graph API. BCC/Journaling : To view domains connected via BCC/Journaling.

: To view domains connected via BCC/Journaling. MX/Inline : To view domains connected via MX/Inline.

: To view domains connected via MX/Inline. Retro Scan: To view domains scanned by Retro Scan. Select Apply filters.

Edit domains

To edit your domains:

Log in to Zero Trust ↗ > Email Security. Go to Settings > Domain management > Domains, then select View. On the Domains page, locate your domain, select the three dots > Edit. If you did not manually add your domain, you will only be able to edit Hops. If you manually added your domain, you will be able to edit Domain name and Hops. Select Save.

Prevent Cloudflare from scanning a domain

To stop scanning domains: