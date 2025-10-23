 Skip to content
Service providers

Service-to-service integrations allow the WARP client to get device posture data from a third-party API. To use this feature, you must deploy the WARP client to your devices and enable the desired posture checks.

Supported WARP modes

  • Gateway with WARP
  • Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering
  • Device Information Only

Supported operating systems

Device posture checkmacOSWindowsLinuxiOSAndroid/ChromeOS
Custom integration
Crowdstrike
Kolide
Microsoft Endpoint Manager
SentinelOne
Tanium
Uptycs
Workspace ONE