Service providers
Service-to-service integrations allow the WARP client to get device posture data from a third-party API. To use this feature, you must deploy the WARP client to your devices and enable the desired posture checks.
- Gateway with WARP
- Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering
- Device Information Only
|Device posture check
|macOS
|Windows
|Linux
|iOS
|Android/ChromeOS
|Custom integration
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Crowdstrike
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Kolide
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Microsoft Endpoint Manager
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|SentinelOne
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Tanium
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Uptycs
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Workspace ONE
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
