App Launcher customization
You can display your own branding, messages, and links to users when they open the Access App Launcher.
To customize the App Launcher appearance:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Custom Pages.
- Find the Customize App Launcher setting and select Customize.
- Give the App Launcher the look and feel of your organization by adding:
- Your organization's name
- A logo
- A preferred background color for the header
- A preferred background color for the page
- A custom footer with links to your organization's help desk or other internal resources.
-
Next, customize the landing page that users will see when they login to the App Launcher. Available properties include:
- A custom title
- A custom subtitle
- An image
- A preferred color for the Log in button
- A preferred color for the Log in button text
All of the properties configured in Step 3 will also apply to the landing page.
-
Once you are satisfied with your customization, select Save.
The App Launcher screens are now updated. To view your changes, select Preview.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-