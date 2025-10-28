 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

App Launcher customization

You can display your own branding, messages, and links to users when they open the Access App Launcher.

To customize the App Launcher appearance:

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Settings > Custom Pages.
  2. Find the Customize App Launcher setting and select Customize.
  3. Give the App Launcher the look and feel of your organization by adding:
    • Your organization's name
    • A logo
    • A preferred background color for the header
    • A preferred background color for the page
    • A custom footer with links to your organization's help desk or other internal resources.

  1. Next, customize the landing page that users will see when they login to the App Launcher. Available properties include:

    • A custom title
    • A custom subtitle
    • An image
    • A preferred color for the Log in button
    • A preferred color for the Log in button text

    All of the properties configured in Step 3 will also apply to the landing page.

  2. Once you are satisfied with your customization, select Save.

The App Launcher screens are now updated. To view your changes, select Preview.