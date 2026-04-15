Authenticate coding agents

description: "Detect Cloudflare Access-protected websites and authenticate via the standard OAuth 2.0 flow (RFC 9728 resource metadata, dynamic client registration, authorization code + PKCE)"
# Access OAuth Authentication
Authenticate to Cloudflare Access-protected resources using standard OAuth 2.0
(resource metadata discovery, dynamic client registration, authorization code with PKCE).
- You need to access a URL that returns HTTP 401
- The response contains a `www-authenticate: Bearer` header with a `resource_metadata` URL
- The resource metadata indicates it is a Cloudflare Access-protected resource
- You want to authenticate interactively through the user's IdP
## Step 1: Detect a Protected Resource
Make a request and inspect the response headers:
Look for a **401** response with a `www-authenticate` header like:
www-authenticate: Bearer realm="OAuth", error="invalid_token",
error_description="Missing or invalid access token",
resource_metadata="https://<hostname>/.well-known/cloudflare-access-protected-resource/"
If you see this header, the site supports the OAuth flow. Proceed to Step 2.
The JSON body of the 401 will also contain:
"error": "invalid_token",
"error_description": "Missing or invalid access token",
"resource_metadata": "https://<hostname>/.well-known/cloudflare-access-protected-resource/"
### If No `www-authenticate` Header
If the 401 does not include `www-authenticate` with `resource_metadata`, the site may
not support this OAuth flow. Fall back to `cloudflared access curl` or browser-based
## Step 2: Fetch Resource Metadata
Fetch the resource metadata URL from the `www-authenticate` header:
curl -s https://<hostname>/.well-known/cloudflare-access-protected-resource/
"resource": "https://<hostname>",
"team_domain": "<team>.cloudflareaccess.com",
"authorization_servers": ["https://<team>.cloudflareaccess.com"],
"authentication_method": "cloudflared",
"authentication_method_description": "Use `cloudflared access curl`...",
"authentication_method_documentation": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-one/tutorials/cli/"
Extract the **authorization server** URL from `authorization_servers[0]` (e.g. `https://<team>.cloudflareaccess.com`).
## Step 3: Fetch OAuth Authorization Server Metadata
curl -s https://<team>.cloudflareaccess.com/.well-known/oauth-authorization-server
"issuer": "<team>.cloudflareaccess.com",
"authorization_endpoint": "https://<team>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/oauth/authorization",
"token_endpoint": "https://<team>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/oauth/token",
"response_types_supported": ["code"],
"response_modes_supported": ["query"],
"grant_types_supported": ["authorization_code", "refresh_token"],
"token_endpoint_auth_methods_supported": [
"revocation_endpoint": "https://<team>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/oauth/revoke",
"registration_endpoint": "https://<team>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/oauth/registration",
"code_challenge_methods_supported": ["S256"]
- `"none"` is in `token_endpoint_auth_methods_supported` (allows public clients)
- `"authorization_code"` is in `grant_types_supported`
- `"S256"` is in `code_challenge_methods_supported`
- A `registration_endpoint` is present
Extract the **registration_endpoint**, **authorization_endpoint**, and **token_endpoint**.
## Step 4: Dynamic Client Registration
Register a public OAuth client:
curl -s -X POST <registration_endpoint> \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
"redirect_uris": ["http://localhost:8400/callback"],
"token_endpoint_auth_method": "none",
"grant_types": ["authorization_code"],
"response_types": ["code"],
"resource": "https://<hostname>"
"redirect_uris": ["http://localhost:8400/callback"],
"grant_types": ["authorization_code"],
"response_types": ["code"],
"token_endpoint_auth_method": "none",
"registration_client_uri": "...",
"client_id_issued_at": 1234567890
## Step 5: Generate PKCE Challenge
Generate a code verifier and S256 challenge. Ensure the challenge starts with an
alphanumeric character to avoid URL parsing issues:
CODE_VERIFIER=$(openssl rand -base64 32 | tr -d '=' | tr '/+' '_-')
CODE_CHALLENGE=$(printf '%s' "$CODE_VERIFIER" | openssl dgst -sha256 -binary | base64 | tr -d '=' | tr '/+' '_-')
if [[ "$CODE_CHALLENGE" =~ ^[a-zA-Z0-9] ]]; then
**Important**: The code challenge MUST start with `[a-zA-Z0-9]`. A leading `-` or `_`
can cause URL parameter parsing failures on the authorization server.
## Step 6: Authorization Code Flow with Local Callback
Start a local HTTP server to catch the callback, then direct the user to the
### Build the Authorization URL
<authorization_endpoint>?
redirect_uri=http%3A%2F%2Flocalhost%3A8400%2Fcallback&
code_challenge=<CODE_CHALLENGE>&
code_challenge_method=S256&
resource=<URL-encoded target resource>
### Start the Callback Listener and Prompt the User
Run a Python HTTP server on port 8400 that captures the authorization code:
import http.server, urllib.parse
class Handler(http.server.BaseHTTPRequestHandler):
parsed = urllib.parse.urlparse(self.path)
params = urllib.parse.parse_qs(parsed.query)
with open("/tmp/oauth_code.txt", "w") as f:
self.send_header("Content-Type", "text/html")
self.wfile.write(b"<h1>Got it!</h1><p>Authorization code received. You can close this tab.</p>")
print(f"CODE={code}", flush=True)
err = params.get("error", [""])[0]
desc = params.get("error_description", [""])[0]
self.send_header("Content-Type", "text/html")
self.wfile.write(f"<h1>Error</h1><p>{err}: {desc}</p>".encode())
print(f"ERROR: {err} - {desc}", flush=True)
self.wfile.write(b"Unexpected request")
print(f"Unexpected: {self.path}", flush=True)
threading.Thread(target=self.server.shutdown).start()
def log_message(self, format, *args):
print("Listening on http://localhost:8400 ...", flush=True)
print("Open the authorization URL in your browser.", flush=True)
http.server.HTTPServer(("", 8400), Handler).serve_forever()
**Important**: Use a timeout of at least 120000ms for this bash command since the user
needs time to authenticate in the browser.
Tell the user to open the authorization URL in their browser. After they authenticate
with their IdP, the browser will redirect to `http://localhost:8400/callback?code=<code>`,
the server will capture it and shut down.
## Step 7: Exchange Code for Token
curl -s -X POST <token_endpoint> \
-H "Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded" \
-d "grant_type=authorization_code" \
-d "client_id=<CLIENT_ID>" \
-d "redirect_uri=http://localhost:8400/callback" \
-d "code_verifier=<CODE_VERIFIER>"
"access_token": "oauth:<token>",
"resource": "https://<hostname>/",
"refresh_token": "oauth:<refresh_token>"
Save the **access_token** and **refresh_token**.
## Step 8: Access the Protected Resource
curl -s https://<hostname>/ \
-H "Authorization: Bearer <access_token>"
This should now return the actual content behind Cloudflare Access.
## Step 9: Refresh the Token (if needed)
If the access token expires (default 900 seconds), use the refresh token:
curl -s -X POST <token_endpoint> \
-H "Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded" \
-d "grant_type=refresh_token" \
-d "refresh_token=<REFRESH_TOKEN>" \
-d "client_id=<CLIENT_ID>"
## Quick Reference: Full Flow Summary
1. curl -sI <URL> # Detect 401 + www-authenticate header
2. curl -s <resource_metadata_url> # Get authorization server
3. curl -s <as>/.well-known/oauth-authorization-server # Get endpoints
4. POST <registration_endpoint> # Register public client
5. Generate PKCE code_verifier + challenge # S256, alphanumeric start
6. Start localhost:8400 listener # Catch callback
7. User opens authorization URL # Browser-based IdP auth
8. POST <token_endpoint> # Exchange code for token
9. curl -H "Authorization: Bearer <token>" # Access resource
| Problem | Cause | Fix |
| ------------------------------------------------------- | ------------------------------------------------------------------- | -------------------------------------------------------------------------- |
| `code_challenge_method must be S256 for public clients` | Code challenge starts with `-` or `_`, corrupting the URL parameter | Regenerate until challenge starts with `[a-zA-Z0-9]` |
| `invalid_grant` on token exchange | Code expired or verifier mismatch | Redo the auth flow; codes are single-use and short-lived |
| 401 after using token | Token expired (default 15 min) | Use refresh token to get a new access token |
| No `www-authenticate` header | Site doesn't support OAuth resource metadata | Fall back to `cloudflared access curl` or browser auth |
| No `registration_endpoint` in AS metadata | Dynamic registration not enabled | Must use a pre-registered client or different auth method |
| Port 8400 already in use | Previous listener didn't shut down | Kill the process or use a different port (update redirect_uri accordingly) |