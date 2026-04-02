Gateway activity logs

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(Optional) Filter the logs that display in the log viewer. You can filter logs by their timestamp and event details (such as host, URL, user email, policy action, and more).
Select an individual timestamp to investigate the event in more detail.
Selective logging
By default, Gateway logs all events, including DNS queries and HTTP requests that are allowed and not a risk. You can choose to disable logs or only log blocked requests. To customize what type of events are recorded, log in to Cloudflare One ↗ and go to Traffic policies > Traffic settings. Under Traffic logging > Log traffic activity, indicate your DNS, Network, and HTTP log preferences.
These settings will only apply to logs displayed in Cloudflare One. Logpush data is unaffected.
DNS logs
Explanation of the fields
Basic information
Field
Description
Query name
Name of the domain that was queried.
Query ID
UUID of the query assigned by Cloudflare.
Email
Email address of the user who registered the Cloudflare One Client where traffic originated from. If a non-identity on-ramp (such as a proxy endpoint) or machine-level authentication (such as a service token) was used, this value will be non_identity@<team-domain>.cloudflareaccess.com.
Action
The Action Gateway applied to the query (such as Allow or Block).
Protocol that was used to make the DNS query (such as https).
Identities
Field
Description
Email
Email address of the user who registered the Cloudflare One Client where traffic originated from.
User ID
UUID of the user. Each unique email address in your organization will have a UUID associated with it.
Registration ID
UUID of the user's Cloudflare One Client registration. A unique registration ID is generated each time a device is registered for a particular email. The same physical device may have multiple registration IDs.
Device name
Display name of the device returned by the operating system to the Cloudflare One Client. Typically this is the hostname of a device. Not all devices will have a device name. Device names are not guaranteed to be unique.
Device ID
UUID of the device connected with the Cloudflare One Client. Each physical device in your organization will have a UUID.
Last authenticated
Date and time the user last authenticated their Zero Trust session.
Hostname in the HTTP header for the HTTP request. Gateway will log the SNI in this field if it responded to the request with a Do Not Inspect action. If Gateway does not receive the SNI, this field will be empty.
Email
Email address of the user who made the HTTP request. This is generated by the Cloudflare One Client.
Action
The Gateway Action taken based on the first rule that matched (such as Allow or Block).
Request ID
Unique ID of the request.
Time
Date and time of the HTTP request.
Source internal IP
Private IP address assigned by the user's local network.
User agent
User agent header sent in the request by the originating device.
Policy details
Policy corresponding to the decision Gateway made based on the traffic criteria of the request.
Upload or download direction of the detected file.
Action
The Action Gateway applied to the request.
Enhanced file detection
Enhanced file detection is an optional feature to extract more file information from HTTP traffic. When turned on, Gateway will read file information from the HTTP body rather than the HTTP headers to provide greater accuracy and reliability. This feature may have a minor impact on performance for file-heavy organizations.
In Proxy and inspection settings, turn on Inspect HTTPS requests with TLS decryption.
In Policy settings, turn on Allow enhanced file detection.
Isolate requests
When a user creates an isolation policy, Gateway logs the initial request that triggers isolation as an Isolate action. Because this request is not isolated yet, the is_isolated field will return false. Zero Trust then securely returns the result to the user in an isolated browser. Gateway will log all subsequent requests in the isolated browser with the action (such as Allow or Block), and the is_isolated field will return true.
Limitations
If a connection closes before Gateway inspects and filters the traffic, Gateway will log the traffic with an Unknown action.