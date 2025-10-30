Note Some Magic Firewall fields are available only to customers who purchased Magic Firewall's advanced features. Refer to Magic Firewall plans for more information.

cf.colo.name String

The data center that is handling this traffic.

Example value: sfo06

cf.colo.region String

Region of the data center that is handling this traffic.

Example value: WNAM

icmp

icmp String

The raw ICMP packet as a list of bytes. It should be used in conjunction with the bit_slice function when other structured fields are lacking.

icmp.type Number

The ICMP type ↗. Only applies to ICMP packets.

Example value: 8

icmp.code Number

The ICMP code ↗. Only applies to ICMP packets.

Example value: 2

ip

ip String

The raw IP packet as a list of bytes. It should be used in conjunction with the bit_slice function when other structured fields are lacking.

ip.dst IP address

The destination address as specified in the IP packet.

Example value: 192.0.2.2

ip.dst.country String

Represents the 2-letter country code associated with the server IP address in ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 ↗ format.

Example value: GB

For more information on the ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format, refer to ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 ↗ on Wikipedia.

ip.src.country String

Represents the 2-letter country code associated with the client IP address in ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 ↗ format.

Example value: GB

For more information on the ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format, refer to ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 ↗ on Wikipedia.

For Magic Firewall, the ip.geoip.country field (which is deprecated) will match on either source or destination address. The ip.geoip.country field is still available for new and existing rules, but you should use the ip.src.country and/or ip.dst.country fields instead.

ip.hdr_len Number

The length of the IPv4 header in bytes.

Example value: 5

ip.len Number

The length of the packet including the header.

Example value: 60

ip.opt.type Number

The first byte of IP options field ↗, if the options field is set.

Example value: 25

ip.proto String

The transport layer for the packet, if it can be determined.

Example values: icmp , tcp

ip.src IP address

The source address of the IP Packet.

ip.src.country String

Represents the 2-letter country code associated with the client IP address in ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 ↗ format.

Example value: GB

For more information on the ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format, refer to ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 ↗ on Wikipedia.

ip.ttl Number

The time-to-live of the IP Packet.

Example values: 54

sip

sip Boolean

Determines if packets are valid L7 protocol SIP ↗. Requires UDP packets to operate.

Use a guard clause as shown below to ensure the packet is UDP (wirefilter):

ip.proto == "udp"

tcp

tcp String

The raw TCP packet as a list of bytes. It should be used in conjunction with the bit_slice function when other structured fields are lacking.

tcp.flags Number

The numeric value of the TCP flags byte.

tcp.flags.ack Boolean

TCP acknowledgment flag.

tcp.flags.cwr Boolean

TCP congestion window reduced flag.

tcp.flags.ecn Boolean

TCP ECN-Echo flag.

tcp.flags.fin Boolean

TCP flag indicating this is the last packet from sender.

tcp.flags.push Boolean

TCP push flag.

tcp.flags.reset Boolean

TCP reset flag.

tcp.flags.syn Boolean

TCP synchronize flag.

tcp.flags.urg Boolean

TCP urgent flag.

tcp.srcport Number

Source port number of the IP packet. Only applies to TCP packets.

tcp.dstport Number

Destination port number of the IP packet. Only applies to TCP packets.

udp

udp String

The raw UDP packet as a list of bytes. It should be used in conjunction with the bit_slice function when other structured fields are lacking.

udp.dstport Number

Destination port number of the IP packet. Only applies to UDP packets.

udp.srcport Number

Source port number of the IP packet. Only applies to UDP packets.

GeoIP is the registered trademark of MaxMind, Inc.