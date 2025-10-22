 Skip to content
Keycloak (SAML)

Keycloak is an open source identity and access management solution built by JBoss. If you need a Keycloak lab environment for testing, refer to this example.

Set up Keycloak (SAML)

To set up Keycloak (SAML) as your identity provider:

  1. In Keycloak, select Clients in the navigation bar and create a new client.

  2. Under Client ID, enter the following URL:

    https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback

    You can find your team name in Zero Trust under Settings > Custom Pages.

    SAML Client interface with team domain and callback in Client ID

  3. Change the Name ID Format to email

  4. Next, set the valid redirect URI to the Keycloak domain that you are using. For example, https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback.

  5. Set the Master SAML Processing URL using the same Keycloak domain: https://<keycloak_domain>/auth/realms/master/protocol/saml.

  6. If you wish to enable client signatures, enable Client Signature Required and select save.

    1. You will need to follow the steps here to get the certificate and enable it in the Cloudflare dashboard.

    2. Import the Access certificate you downloaded into the SAML Keys tab. Use Certificate PEM as the format.

  7. Set the built-in protocol mapper for the email property.

    Protocol Mapper with email property set

    Next, you will need to integrate with Cloudflare Access.

  8. In Zero Trust, go to Settings > Authentication.

  9. Under Login methods, select Add new.

  10. Choose SAML on the next page.

    You will need to input the Keycloak details manually. The examples below should be replaced with the specific domains in use with Keycloak and Cloudflare Access.

    FieldExample
    Single Sign-On URLhttps://<keycloak_domain>/auth/realms/master/protocol/saml
    IdP Entity ID or Issuer URLhttps://<unique_id>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback
    Signing certificateUse the X509 Certificate in the Realm Settings from Keycloak

  11. Select Save.

To test that your connection is working, go to Authentication > Login methods and select Test next to the login method you want to test.