Traffic types

Magic Firewall enables you to allow or block traffic on a variety of packet characteristics, such as source and destination IP, source and destination port, protocol, packet length, and bit field match .

Magic Firewall supports layers three and four — network and transport — protocols such as TCP, UDP, and ICMP. Any type of layer three or four protocols can go through Magic Firewall and then be matched on those protocols.

To view the list of available fields, refer to Magic Firewall fields.