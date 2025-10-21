 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Run as a service

You can install cloudflared as a system service on Linux and Windows, and as a launch agent on macOS. In most cases, we recommend running cloudflared as a service. Running as a service helps ensure the availability of cloudflared to your origin by allowing the program to start at boot and continue running while your origin is online.

Follow our guides to set up and run cloudflared as a service in your environment: