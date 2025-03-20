Build a remote MCP server
This guide will walk you through how to deploy an example MCP server ↗ to your Cloudflare account. You will then customize this example to suit your needs.
The link below will guide you through everything you need to do to deploy this example MCP server ↗ to your Cloudflare account:
At the end of this process, you will have a new git repository on your GitHub or GitLab account for your MCP server, configured to automatically deploy Cloudflare each time you push a change or merge a pull request to the main branch of the repository. You can then clone this repository, develop locally, and start writing code and building.
Alternatively, you can use the command line as shown below to create a new MCP Server on your local machine.
Now, you have the MCP server setup, with dependencies installed. Move into that project folder:
In the directory of your new project, run the following command to start the development server:
Your MCP server is now running on
http://localhost:8787/sse.
In a new terminal, run the MCP inspector ↗. The MCP inspector is an interactive MCP client that allows you to connect to your MCP server and invoke tools from a web browser.
Open the MCP inspector in your web browser:
In the inspector, enter the URL of your MCP server,
http://localhost:8787/sse, and click Connect:
You will be redirected to an example OAuth login page. Enter any username and password and click "Log in and approve" to continue. (you can add your own authentication and/or authorization provider to replace this. Refer to the authorization section for details on how to do this.)
Once you have logged in, you will be redirected back to the inspector. You should see the "List Tools" button, which will list the tools that your MCP server exposes.
You can deploy your MCP server to Cloudflare using the following Wrangler CLI command within the example project:
If you have already connected a git repository to the Worker with your MCP server, you can deploy your MCP server by pushing a change or merging a pull request to the main branch of the repository.
After deploying, take the URL of your deployed MCP server, and enter it in the MCP inspector running on
http://localhost:5173. You now have a remote MCP server, deployed to Cloudflare, that MCP clients can connect to.
Now that your MCP server is running with OAuth authentication, you can use the
mcp-remote local proxy ↗ to connect Claude Desktop or other MCP clients to it — even though these tools aren't yet remote MCP clients, and don't support remote transport or authorization on the client side. This lets you to test what an interaction with your OAuth-enabled MCP server will be like with a real MCP client.
Update your Claude Desktop configuration to point to the URL of your MCP server. You can use either the
localhost:8787/sse URL, or the URL of your deployed MCP server:
Restart Claude Desktop and complete the authentication flow again. Once this is done, Claude will be able to make calls to your remote MCP server. you can test this by asking Claude to use one of your tools. For example: "Could you use the math tool to add 23 and 19?". Claude should invoke the tool and show the result generated by the MCP server.
Learn more about other ways of using remote MCP servers with MCP clients here in this section.
The example MCP server you just deployed above acts as an OAuth provider to MCP clients, handling authorization, but has a placeholder authentication flow. It lets you enter any username and password to log in, and doesn't actually authenticate you against any user database.
In the next section, you will add a real authentication provider to your MCP server. Even if you already have an authentication provider in place, following these steps will show you more clearly how to integrate it with your MCP server.
We'll use GitHub as the authentication provider here, but you can use any OAuth provider that supports the OAuth 2.0 specification, including Google, Slack, Stytch, Auth0, and more.
Run the following command to create a new MCP server:
Now, you have the MCP server setup, with dependencies installed. Move into that project folder:
Then, run the following command to deploy the MCP server:
You'll notice that in the example MCP server, if you open
src/index.ts, the primary difference is that the
defaultHandler is set to the
GitHubHandler:
This will ensure that your users are redirected to GitHub to authenticate. To get this working though, you need to create OAuth client apps in the steps below.
You'll need to create two GitHub OAuth Apps ↗ to use GitHub as an authentication provider for your MCP server — one for local development, and one for production.
Navigate to github.com/settings/developers ↗ to create a new OAuth App with the following settings:
- Application name:
My MCP Server (local)
- Homepage URL:
http://localhost:8787
- Authorization callback URL:
http://localhost:8787/callback
For the OAuth app you just created, add the client ID of the OAuth app as
GITHUB_CLIENT_ID and generate a client secret, adding it as
GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRET to a
.dev.vars file in the root of your project, which will be used to set secrets in local development.
Run the following command to start the development server:
Your MCP server is now running on
http://localhost:8787/sse.
In a new terminal, run the MCP inspector ↗. The MCP inspector is an interactive MCP client that allows you to connect to your MCP server and invoke tools from a web browser.
Open the MCP inspector in your web browser:
In the inspector, enter the URL of your MCP server,
http://localhost:8787/sse, and click Connect:
You should be redirected to a GitHub login or authorization page. After authorizing the MCP Client (the inspector) access to your GitHub account, you will be redirected back to the inspector. You should see the "List Tools" button, which will list the tools that your MCP server exposes.
You'll need to repeat these steps to create a new OAuth App for production.
Navigate to github.com/settings/developers ↗ to create a new OAuth App with the following settings:
- Application name:
My MCP Server (production)
- Homepage URL: Enter the workers.dev URL of your deployed MCP server (ex:
worker-name.account-name.workers.dev)
- Authorization callback URL: Enter the
/callbackpath of the workers.dev URL of your deployed MCP server (ex:
worker-name.account-name.workers.dev/callback)
For the OAuth app you just created, add the client ID and client secret, using Wrangler CLI:
Now that you've added the ID and secret of your production OAuth app, you should now be able to connect to your MCP server running at
worker-name.account-name.workers.dev/sse using the MCP inspector or (other MCP clients), and authenticate with GitHub.
- Add tools to your MCP server.
- Customize your MCP Server's authentication and authorization.
