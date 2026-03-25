If you cannot resolve an issue using our troubleshooting guides, you can open a support case.

To help us investigate your issue quickly, please collect and provide the following information when you contact Cloudflare Support.

1. Gather general information

For all issues, please include:

Timestamp (UTC) : The exact time the issue occurred.

: The exact time the issue occurred. Detailed description : A clear description of the problem and the steps to reproduce it.

: A clear description of the problem and the steps to reproduce it. Actual vs. Expected : What happened versus what you expected to happen.

: What happened versus what you expected to happen. Problem frequency : How often does the issue occur?

: How often does the issue occur? Screenshots : Any relevant screenshots or videos of the error.

: Any relevant screenshots or videos of the error. Example URLs: Specific URLs where the issue is occurring.

2. Collect product diagnostics

Depending on the product, providing diagnostic files is critical for a technical investigation.

Cloudflare One Client (WARP)

If the issue involves the Cloudflare One Client, run the warp-diag command on the affected device and attach the resulting .zip file to your case. For more information, refer to Diagnostic logs.

Cloudflare Tunnel

If the issue involves Cloudflare Tunnel, run the cloudflared tunnel diag command and provide the generated report. For more information, refer to Tunnel diagnostic logs.

Access and Gateway

For issues related to authentication loops, blocked websites, or policy enforcement:

HAR file : Provide a HAR file captured while reproducing the issue.

: Provide a HAR file captured while reproducing the issue. Ray ID : If you see a Cloudflare error page, provide the Ray ID displayed at the bottom of the page.

: If you see a Cloudflare error page, provide the displayed at the bottom of the page. Identity Provider logs : Relevant logs from your identity provider (IdP) if the issue involves login failures.

: Relevant logs from your identity provider (IdP) if the issue involves login failures. Request ID: For Gateway issues, you can find the oxy.request_id in your Gateway logs.

Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX)

For issues with DEX tests or device monitoring, provide a remote capture from the Zero Trust dashboard.

For more information, refer to Contacting Cloudflare Support.