Contact Cloudflare Support
If you cannot resolve an issue using our troubleshooting guides, you can open a support case.
To help us investigate your issue quickly, please collect and provide the following information when you contact Cloudflare Support.
For all issues, please include:
- Timestamp (UTC): The exact time the issue occurred.
- Detailed description: A clear description of the problem and the steps to reproduce it.
- Actual vs. Expected: What happened versus what you expected to happen.
- Problem frequency: How often does the issue occur?
- Screenshots: Any relevant screenshots or videos of the error.
- Example URLs: Specific URLs where the issue is occurring.
Depending on the product, providing diagnostic files is critical for a technical investigation.
If the issue involves the Cloudflare One Client, run the
warp-diag command on the affected device and attach the resulting
.zip file to your case. For more information, refer to Diagnostic logs.
If the issue involves Cloudflare Tunnel, run the
cloudflared tunnel diag command and provide the generated report. For more information, refer to Tunnel diagnostic logs.
For issues related to authentication loops, blocked websites, or policy enforcement:
- HAR file: Provide a HAR file captured while reproducing the issue.
- Ray ID: If you see a Cloudflare error page, provide the Ray ID displayed at the bottom of the page.
- Identity Provider logs: Relevant logs from your identity provider (IdP) if the issue involves login failures.
- Request ID: For Gateway issues, you can find the
oxy.request_idin your Gateway logs.
For issues with DEX tests or device monitoring, provide a remote capture from the Zero Trust dashboard.
For more information, refer to Contacting Cloudflare Support.