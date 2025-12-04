Submitting messages allows you to choose the disposition of your messages if the disposition is incorrect. This helps improve Email security's detection accuracy and ensures proper handling of email threats.

Submit messages

To submit a message:

In Cloudflare One ↗ , go to Email security and select Investigation. On the Investigation page, under Your matching messages, select the message you want to reclassify. Select the three dots, then select Submit for review. Under New disposition, select among the following: Malicious : Traffic invoked multiple phishing verdict triggers, met thresholds for bad behavior, and is associated with active campaigns.

: Traffic invoked multiple phishing verdict triggers, met thresholds for bad behavior, and is associated with active campaigns. Spoof : Traffic associated with phishing campaigns that is either non-compliant with your email authentication policies (SPF, DKIM, DMARC) or has mismatching Envelope From and Header From values.

: Traffic associated with phishing campaigns that is either non-compliant with your email authentication policies (SPF, DKIM, DMARC) or has mismatching Envelope From and values. Spam : Traffic associated with non-malicious, commercial campaigns.

: Traffic associated with non-malicious, commercial campaigns. Bulk : Traffic associated with Graymail ↗ , that falls in between the definitions of SPAM and SUSPICIOUS . For example, a marketing email that intentionally obscures its unsubscribe link.

: Traffic associated with Graymail , that falls in between the definitions of and . For example, a marketing email that intentionally obscures its unsubscribe link. Clean: Traffic not associated with any phishing campaigns. Select Save.

To submit messages in bulk, select Select all messages > Action > Request submissions.

To release messages in bulk, select Select all messages > Action > Release.

Upload EML files

Email security classifies certain emails as "Clean". If you disagree with the disposition, you can upload an EML file and reclassify the email.

On the Investigation page:

Go to the email marked as Clean. Select the three dots > Submit for review. Upload the EML file. Select a new disposition. Select Save.

View submissions

Once you have submitted your messages, you can access those on Submissions.

To view submissions: