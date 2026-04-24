The following Cloudflare Access policies are commonly used to secure applications.

Refer to the Access policies page for a comprehensive list of available actions, rule types, and selectors. To learn how to create and manage policies, refer to Manage Access policies.

Allow employees by email domain

The most basic Access policy grants access to anyone who authenticates with an email address belonging to your organization. This is a good starting point when you first protect an application with Access and want to restrict it to employees using your corporate identity provider.

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Terraform Action Rule type Selector Value Allow Include Emails ending in @example.com Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Create an Access reusable policy curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/policies" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Allow employees by email domain", "decision": "allow", "include": [ { "email_domain": { "domain": "example.com" } } ] }' Explain Code Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Configure the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy" "allow_employees_by_email_domain" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Allow employees by email domain" decision = "allow" include = [{ email_domain = { domain = "example.com" } }] } Explain Code

You can add multiple email domains to the Include rule if your organization uses more than one domain (for example, @example.com and @example.co.uk ).

Allow employees from specific countries

Organizations that operate in specific regions or need to comply with data residency requirements can restrict application access to users in approved countries. This policy is useful when you want to limit where employees can connect from, while still allowing exceptions for individual users such as traveling executives.

Because Require rules use AND logic, you cannot add multiple countries directly to a single Require rule — that would require the user to be in all countries simultaneously. Instead, first create a rule group that lists the approved countries:

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Terraform Rule type Selector Value Include Country United States , Portugal Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Organizations, Identity Providers, and Groups Write Create an Access group curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/groups" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Approved countries", "include": [ { "geo": { "country_code": "US" } }, { "geo": { "country_code": "PT" } } ] }' Explain Code Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Configure the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_group ↗ resource: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_group" "approved_countries" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Approved countries" include = [ { geo = { country_code = "US" } }, { geo = { country_code = "PT" } }, ] } Explain Code

Then reference the rule group in your Access policy:

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Terraform Action Rule type Selector Value Allow Include Emails ending in @example.com Require Rule group Approved countries Exclude Email user-1@example.com , user-2@example.com Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Create an Access reusable policy curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/policies" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Allow employees from specific countries", "decision": "allow", "include": [ { "email_domain": { "domain": "example.com" } } ], "require": [ { "group": { "id": "<APPROVED_COUNTRIES_GROUP_ID>" } } ], "exclude": [ { "email": { "email": "user-1@example.com" } }, { "email": { "email": "user-2@example.com" } } ] }' Explain Code Replace <APPROVED_COUNTRIES_GROUP_ID> with the id returned when you created the rule group above. To look up existing groups, use the List Access groups endpoint. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Configure the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy" "allow_employees_from_specific_countries" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Allow employees from specific countries" decision = "allow" include = [{ email_domain = { domain = "example.com" } }] require = [{ group = { id = cloudflare_zero_trust_access_group.approved_countries.id } }] exclude = [ { email = { email = "user-1@example.com" } }, { email = { email = "user-2@example.com" } }, ] } Explain Code The cloudflare_zero_trust_access_group.approved_countries reference points to the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_group ↗ resource created above.

Require device posture for sensitive applications

For applications that contain sensitive data, you can verify that users connect from managed devices that meet your organization's security baseline. The following example combines identity verification with device posture checks to ensure that the device is running a supported OS version and is connected through the Cloudflare One Client, which is enforced by the Require Gateway check.

To reuse these device requirements across multiple applications, create a rule group called "Corporate device requirements" that contains the posture checks. You can then reference this rule group in the Require field of any policy.

Require MFA for high-security applications

For applications that handle financial data, production infrastructure, or other high-value resources, you can require that users authenticate with multi-factor authentication (MFA) in addition to their identity provider credentials. This ensures that a compromised password alone is not sufficient to gain access.

Access supports two approaches to enforcing MFA:

Identity provider-based MFA

If your identity provider reports the authentication method used during login, you can add an Authentication method selector to require a specific MFA method such as a hardware security key.

Independent MFA

If you want to enforce MFA directly in Access without relying on your IdP, you can use independent MFA. Independent MFA is not configured through policy selectors. Instead, you first turn on independent MFA at the organization level, then enable it for specific applications or policies through a settings panel. Access will prompt users for a second factor (such as a security key, authenticator app, or biometrics) after they authenticate with your IdP.

For the full details on both approaches, refer to Enforce MFA.

Allow contractor access with email-based authentication

When you collaborate with external contractors or partners who are not part of your corporate identity provider, you can grant them access using a one-time PIN (OTP). OTP sends a short-lived code to the contractor's email address, allowing them to authenticate without needing an account in your IdP.

Note Before creating this policy, enable OTP as a login method in your identity provider settings.

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Terraform Action Rule type Selector Value Allow Include Emails ending in @contractor-a.com , @contractor-b.com Require Login methods One-time PIN Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Create an Access reusable policy curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/policies" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Allow contractor access with OTP", "decision": "allow", "include": [ { "email_domain": { "domain": "contractor-a.com" } }, { "email_domain": { "domain": "contractor-b.com" } } ], "require": [ { "login_method": { "id": "<OTP_IDENTITY_PROVIDER_ID>" } } ] }' Explain Code To get the ID of your OTP identity provider, use the List Access identity providers endpoint. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Configure the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy" "allow_contractor_access_with_otp" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Allow contractor access with OTP" decision = "allow" include = [ { email_domain = { domain = "contractor-a.com" } }, { email_domain = { domain = "contractor-b.com" } }, ] require = [{ login_method = { id = cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider.otp.id } }] } Explain Code To configure the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider ↗ resource for OTP (configured with type = "onetimepin" ), refer to One-time PIN.

Warning Adding Login Methods: One-time PIN as an Include rule without restricting email domains allows anyone with any email address to receive a code and access the application. Always pair OTP with specific email domains or an email list in the Include rule.

Isolate contractor access to internal applications

When contractors or other external users need to view internal applications but should not be able to download, copy, or transfer data to their unmanaged devices, you can serve the application in a remote browser. This gives external users read-only visibility into the application while keeping sensitive data from leaving your environment.

Note Before creating this policy, you must turn on Clientless Web Isolation.

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Terraform Action Rule type Selector Value Allow Include Emails ending in @contractor-a.com , @contractor-b.com Additional settings: Turn on Isolate application. First, enable Clientless Web Isolation on your account if you have not already: Patch Zero Trust account configuration curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/configuration" \ --request PATCH \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "settings": { "browser_isolation": { "url_browser_isolation_enabled": true } } }' Explain Code Then, create the Access policy with isolation_required set to true : Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Create an Access reusable policy curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/policies" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Isolate contractor access", "decision": "allow", "include": [ { "email_domain": { "domain": "contractor-a.com" } }, { "email_domain": { "domain": "contractor-b.com" } } ], "isolation_required": true }' Explain Code First, configure the cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_settings ↗ resource to enable Clientless Web Isolation on your account if you have not already: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_settings" "gateway_settings" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id settings = { browser_isolation = { url_browser_isolation_enabled = true } } } Then, configure the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource with isolation_required set to true : Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy" "isolate_contractor_access" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Isolate contractor access" decision = "allow" isolation_required = true include = [ { email_domain = { domain = "contractor-a.com" } }, { email_domain = { domain = "contractor-b.com" } }, ] } Explain Code

To restrict what users can do inside the isolated session, create a companion Gateway HTTP policy that matches traffic to the application domain. Set the action to Isolate and disable interactive controls in the policy settings.

Example Gateway HTTP policy Selector Operator Value Action Domain in wiki.example.com Isolate Policy settings: Setting Value Copy Do not allow Paste Do not allow Keyboard Do not allow File downloads Do not allow File uploads Do not allow Printing Do not allow

For more information, refer to Isolate self-hosted application.

Block requests from high-risk countries

If your organization restricts access from certain countries due to internal policy or regulatory requirements such as OFAC sanctions ↗ or ITAR regulations ↗, you can create a Block policy that denies access from those regions. Adding a corporate IP allowlist as an Exclude rule ensures that employees connecting through trusted office networks are not inadvertently blocked.

Note Before creating this policy, create a list with your approved IP ranges.

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Terraform Action Rule type Selector Value Block Include Country Russian Federation Exclude IP list Corporate IP allowlist Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Create an Access reusable policy curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/policies" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Block requests from high-risk countries", "decision": "deny", "include": [ { "geo": { "country_code": "RU" } } ], "exclude": [ { "ip_list": { "id": "<CORPORATE_IP_ALLOWLIST_ID>" } } ] }' Explain Code To get the ID of your IP list, use the List Zero Trust lists endpoint. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Configure the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy" "block_high_risk_countries" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Block requests from high-risk countries" decision = "deny" include = [{ geo = { country_code = "RU" } }] exclude = [{ ip_list = { id = cloudflare_zero_trust_list.corporate_ip_allowlist.id } }] } Explain Code To configure the cloudflare_zero_trust_list ↗ resource referenced above (configured with type = "IP" ), refer to Lists.

Block policies are best used together with Allow policies to carve out exceptions. Because Access denies all requests by default, users who do not match a Block policy are still denied unless they match an Allow policy.

Exclude high-risk users

If your organization uses Cloudflare User Risk Scores to flag users with anomalous behavior, you can exclude high-risk users from accessing sensitive applications. This is useful as a dynamic safeguard that automatically restricts access when a user's behavior triggers a risk level change, without requiring manual intervention.

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Terraform Action Rule type Selector Value Allow Include Emails ending in @example.com Exclude User risk score High Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Create an Access reusable policy curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/policies" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Exclude high-risk users", "decision": "allow", "include": [ { "email_domain": { "domain": "example.com" } } ], "exclude": [ { "user_risk_score": { "user_risk_score": [ "high" ] } } ] }' Explain Code Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Configure the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy" "exclude_high_risk_users" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Exclude high-risk users" decision = "allow" include = [{ email_domain = { domain = "example.com" } }] exclude = [{ user_risk_score = { user_risk_score = [ "high" ] } }] } Explain Code

In this example, any user scored as high risk is excluded even if they match the Include rule. To learn how risk scores are calculated and how to configure risk behaviors, refer to User risk score.

Authenticate a service using a service token

Automated services such as CI/CD pipelines, monitoring systems, and backend APIs need to access protected applications without an interactive login. Service Auth policies allow machine-to-machine communication by authenticating requests that present valid service token headers. For additional security, you can restrict the token to requests from specific IP ranges, ensuring the token can only be used from known infrastructure.

Note Before creating this policy, create a service token.

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Terraform Action Rule type Selector Value Service Auth Include Service Token My service token Require IP ranges 192.0.2.0/24 Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Create an Access reusable policy curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/policies" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Authenticate service with service token", "decision": "non_identity", "include": [ { "service_token": { "token_id": "<SERVICE_TOKEN_ID>" } } ], "require": [ { "ip": { "ip": "192.0.2.0/24" } } ] }' Explain Code To get the ID of your service token, use the List service tokens endpoint. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Configure the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy" "authenticate_service_with_token" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Authenticate service with service token" decision = "non_identity" include = [{ service_token = { token_id = cloudflare_zero_trust_access_service_token.my_service_token.id } }] require = [{ ip = { ip = "192.0.2.0/24" } }] } Explain Code To configure the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_service_token ↗ resource referenced above, refer to Service tokens.

Authenticate a service using mutual TLS

For environments that require certificate-based authentication, you can use mutual TLS (mTLS) to verify that a connecting client presents a valid certificate with an expected identity. mTLS is useful for authenticating automated systems and IoT devices that do not use an identity provider, or as an additional authentication factor for team members who also log in through an IdP.

Note Before creating this policy, upload a certificate authority (CA) to your Access configuration.

To restrict access to a specific client, use the Common Name selector to match the identity in the client certificate:

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Terraform Action Rule type Selector Value Service Auth Include Common Name John Doe Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Create an Access reusable policy curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/policies" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Authenticate service with mTLS", "decision": "non_identity", "include": [ { "common_name": { "common_name": "John Doe" } } ] }' Explain Code Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Configure the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy" "authenticate_service_with_mtls" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Authenticate service with mTLS" decision = "non_identity" include = [{ common_name = { common_name = "John Doe" } }] } Explain Code

To allow any client presenting a valid certificate signed by your CA, use the Valid Certificate selector. This selector is useful when you trust all certificates issued by your CA and do not need to check a specific Common Name.

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Terraform Action Rule type Selector Service Auth Include Valid Certificate Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Create an Access reusable policy curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/policies" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Authenticate service with valid certificate", "decision": "non_identity", "include": [ { "certificate": {} } ] }' Explain Code Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Configure the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy" "authenticate_service_with_valid_certificate" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Authenticate service with valid certificate" decision = "non_identity" include = [{ certificate = {} }] }

Require purpose justification for sensitive applications

For applications such as database admin tools, production consoles, or HR systems, you can require users to provide a written reason each time they access the application. This creates an audit trail that helps security teams understand why access was requested. The justification prompt appears after the user authenticates and before they reach the application. For more information, refer to Require purpose justification.

You can combine purpose justification with temporary authentication to additionally require approval from a designated reviewer before granting access.

Bypass a public endpoint

Some applications have endpoints that must be publicly reachable, such as OAuth callback URLs, webhook receivers, or health check paths. You can create a Bypass policy scoped to a specific application path to disable Access enforcement for that endpoint only. For example, if your application is app.example.com , you could create a separate Access application for app.example.com/oauth/callback and apply the following Bypass policy:

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Terraform Action Rule type Selector Value Bypass Include Everyone Everyone Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Create an Access reusable policy curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/policies" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Bypass public endpoint", "decision": "bypass", "include": [ { "everyone": {} } ] }' Explain Code Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Configure the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy" "bypass_public_endpoint" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Bypass public endpoint" decision = "bypass" include = [{ everyone = {} }] }