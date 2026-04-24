Common policies
The following Cloudflare Access policies are commonly used to secure applications.
Refer to the Access policies page for a comprehensive list of available actions, rule types, and selectors. To learn how to create and manage policies, refer to Manage Access policies.
The most basic Access policy grants access to anyone who authenticates with an email address belonging to your organization. This is a good starting point when you first protect an application with Access and want to restrict it to employees using your corporate identity provider.
|Action
|Rule type
|Selector
|Value
|Allow
|Include
|Emails ending in
@example.com
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource:
You can add multiple email domains to the Include rule if your organization uses more than one domain (for example,
@example.com and
@example.co.uk).
Organizations that operate in specific regions or need to comply with data residency requirements can restrict application access to users in approved countries. This policy is useful when you want to limit where employees can connect from, while still allowing exceptions for individual users such as traveling executives.
Because Require rules use AND logic, you cannot add multiple countries directly to a single Require rule — that would require the user to be in all countries simultaneously. Instead, first create a rule group that lists the approved countries:
|Rule type
|Selector
|Value
|Include
|Country
United States,
Portugal
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Organizations, Identity Providers, and Groups Write
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_group ↗ resource:
Then reference the rule group in your Access policy:
|Action
|Rule type
|Selector
|Value
|Allow
|Include
|Emails ending in
@example.com
|Require
|Rule group
Approved countries
|Exclude
user-1@example.com,
user-2@example.com
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Replace
<APPROVED_COUNTRIES_GROUP_ID> with the
id returned when you created the rule group above. To look up existing groups, use the List Access groups endpoint.
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource:
The
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_group.approved_countries reference points to the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_group ↗ resource created above.
For applications that contain sensitive data, you can verify that users connect from managed devices that meet your organization's security baseline. The following example combines identity verification with device posture checks to ensure that the device is running a supported OS version and is connected through the Cloudflare One Client, which is enforced by the Require Gateway check.
|Action
|Rule type
|Selector
|Value
|Allow
|Include
|Okta Groups
Full-Time Employees
|Require
|Gateway
Gateway
|Require
|OS Version
Latest version of Windows
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Replace the
okta rule with the appropriate rule for your identity provider. To get your identity provider ID, use the List Access identity providers endpoint. To get the integration UIDs for your device posture checks, use the List device posture checks endpoint.
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource:
- Replace the
oktarule with the appropriate
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider↗ resource for your identity provider. To configure the identity provider resource, refer to Identity providers.
- To configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_device_posture_rule↗ resources referenced above, refer to Device posture checks.
To reuse these device requirements across multiple applications, create a rule group called "Corporate device requirements" that contains the posture checks. You can then reference this rule group in the Require field of any policy.
For applications that handle financial data, production infrastructure, or other high-value resources, you can require that users authenticate with multi-factor authentication (MFA) in addition to their identity provider credentials. This ensures that a compromised password alone is not sufficient to gain access.
Access supports two approaches to enforcing MFA:
If your identity provider reports the authentication method used during login, you can add an Authentication method selector to require a specific MFA method such as a hardware security key.
|Action
|Rule type
|Selector
|Value
|Allow
|Include
|Okta Groups
Employees
|Require
|Authentication method
Security key
|Require
|Gateway
|(enabled)
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Apps and Policies Write
The
auth_method value uses RFC 8176 ↗ authentication method reference values. For example,
swk represents a software-secured key (security key). Replace the
okta rule with the appropriate rule for your identity provider. To get your identity provider ID, use the List Access identity providers endpoint. To get
<GATEWAY_CHECK_ID>, use the List device posture checks endpoint.
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource:
The
auth_method value uses RFC 8176 ↗ authentication method reference values. For example,
swk represents a software-secured key (security key).
- Replace the
oktarule with the appropriate
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider↗ resource for your identity provider. To configure the identity provider resource, refer to Identity providers.
- To configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_device_posture_rule↗ resource referenced above, refer to Device posture checks.
If you want to enforce MFA directly in Access without relying on your IdP, you can use independent MFA. Independent MFA is not configured through policy selectors. Instead, you first turn on independent MFA at the organization level, then enable it for specific applications or policies through a settings panel. Access will prompt users for a second factor (such as a security key, authenticator app, or biometrics) after they authenticate with your IdP.
For the full details on both approaches, refer to Enforce MFA.
When you collaborate with external contractors or partners who are not part of your corporate identity provider, you can grant them access using a one-time PIN (OTP). OTP sends a short-lived code to the contractor's email address, allowing them to authenticate without needing an account in your IdP.
|Action
|Rule type
|Selector
|Value
|Allow
|Include
|Emails ending in
@contractor-a.com,
@contractor-b.com
|Require
|Login methods
One-time PIN
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Apps and Policies Write
To get the ID of your OTP identity provider, use the List Access identity providers endpoint.
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource:
To configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider ↗ resource for OTP (configured with
type = "onetimepin"), refer to One-time PIN.
When contractors or other external users need to view internal applications but should not be able to download, copy, or transfer data to their unmanaged devices, you can serve the application in a remote browser. This gives external users read-only visibility into the application while keeping sensitive data from leaving your environment.
|Action
|Rule type
|Selector
|Value
|Allow
|Include
|Emails ending in
@contractor-a.com,
@contractor-b.com
Additional settings: Turn on Isolate application.
First, enable Clientless Web Isolation on your account if you have not already:
Then, create the Access policy with
isolation_required set to
true:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Apps and Policies Write
First, configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_settings ↗ resource to enable Clientless Web Isolation on your account if you have not already:
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Zero Trust Write
Then, configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource with
isolation_required set to
true:
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Access: Apps and Policies Write
To restrict what users can do inside the isolated session, create a companion Gateway HTTP policy that matches traffic to the application domain. Set the action to Isolate and disable interactive controls in the policy settings.
Example Gateway HTTP policy
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Domain
|in
wiki.example.com
|Isolate
Policy settings:
|Setting
|Value
|Copy
|Do not allow
|Paste
|Do not allow
|Keyboard
|Do not allow
|File downloads
|Do not allow
|File uploads
|Do not allow
|Printing
|Do not allow
For more information, refer to Isolate self-hosted application.
If your organization restricts access from certain countries due to internal policy or regulatory requirements such as OFAC sanctions ↗ or ITAR regulations ↗, you can create a Block policy that denies access from those regions. Adding a corporate IP allowlist as an Exclude rule ensures that employees connecting through trusted office networks are not inadvertently blocked.
|Action
|Rule type
|Selector
|Value
|Block
|Include
|Country
Russian Federation
|Exclude
|IP list
Corporate IP allowlist
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Apps and Policies Write
To get the ID of your IP list, use the List Zero Trust lists endpoint.
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource:
To configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_list ↗ resource referenced above (configured with
type = "IP"), refer to Lists.
Block policies are best used together with Allow policies to carve out exceptions. Because Access denies all requests by default, users who do not match a Block policy are still denied unless they match an Allow policy.
If your organization uses Cloudflare User Risk Scores to flag users with anomalous behavior, you can exclude high-risk users from accessing sensitive applications. This is useful as a dynamic safeguard that automatically restricts access when a user's behavior triggers a risk level change, without requiring manual intervention.
|Action
|Rule type
|Selector
|Value
|Allow
|Include
|Emails ending in
@example.com
|Exclude
|User risk score
|High
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource:
In this example, any user scored as high risk is excluded even if they match the Include rule. To learn how risk scores are calculated and how to configure risk behaviors, refer to User risk score.
Automated services such as CI/CD pipelines, monitoring systems, and backend APIs need to access protected applications without an interactive login. Service Auth policies allow machine-to-machine communication by authenticating requests that present valid service token headers. For additional security, you can restrict the token to requests from specific IP ranges, ensuring the token can only be used from known infrastructure.
|Action
|Rule type
|Selector
|Value
|Service Auth
|Include
|Service Token
My service token
|Require
|IP ranges
192.0.2.0/24
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Apps and Policies Write
To get the ID of your service token, use the List service tokens endpoint.
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource:
To configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_service_token ↗ resource referenced above, refer to Service tokens.
For environments that require certificate-based authentication, you can use mutual TLS (mTLS) to verify that a connecting client presents a valid certificate with an expected identity. mTLS is useful for authenticating automated systems and IoT devices that do not use an identity provider, or as an additional authentication factor for team members who also log in through an IdP.
To restrict access to a specific client, use the Common Name selector to match the identity in the client certificate:
|Action
|Rule type
|Selector
|Value
|Service Auth
|Include
|Common Name
John Doe
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource:
To allow any client presenting a valid certificate signed by your CA, use the Valid Certificate selector. This selector is useful when you trust all certificates issued by your CA and do not need to check a specific Common Name.
|Action
|Rule type
|Selector
|Service Auth
|Include
|Valid Certificate
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource:
For applications such as database admin tools, production consoles, or HR systems, you can require users to provide a written reason each time they access the application. This creates an audit trail that helps security teams understand why access was requested. The justification prompt appears after the user authenticates and before they reach the application. For more information, refer to Require purpose justification.
|Action
|Rule type
|Selector
|Value
|Allow
|Include
|Okta Groups
IT Administrators
|Require
|Gateway
Gateway
|Require
|OS Version
Latest version of Windows
Additional settings: Turn on Purpose justification.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Replace the
okta rule with the appropriate rule for your identity provider. To get your identity provider ID, use the List Access identity providers endpoint. To get the integration UIDs for your device posture checks, use the List device posture checks endpoint.
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource:
- Replace the
oktarule with the appropriate
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider↗ resource for your identity provider. To configure the identity provider resource, refer to Identity providers.
- To configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_device_posture_rule↗ resources referenced above, refer to Device posture checks.
You can combine purpose justification with temporary authentication to additionally require approval from a designated reviewer before granting access.
Some applications have endpoints that must be publicly reachable, such as OAuth callback URLs, webhook receivers, or health check paths. You can create a Bypass policy scoped to a specific application path to disable Access enforcement for that endpoint only. For example, if your application is
app.example.com, you could create a separate Access application for
app.example.com/oauth/callback and apply the following Bypass policy:
|Action
|Rule type
|Selector
|Value
|Bypass
|Include
|Everyone
Everyone
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource: