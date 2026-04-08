Availability Requires Cloudflare CASB. To send a live finding instance to a webhook, you must be able to view posture finding instance details in Cloudflare One.

Use CASB webhooks to send posture finding instances from Cloudflare One to external systems such as chat platforms, ticketing systems, SIEMs, SOAR tools, and custom automation services.

After you configure a webhook destination, you can test delivery from the Webhooks page and send posture finding instances directly from the finding details workflow.

Prerequisites

You have access to Cloudflare One.

You have a public HTTPS endpoint that can receive POST requests.

requests. You have any authentication values required by your destination, such as a bearer token, Basic auth credentials, static headers, or an HMAC signing secret.

Create a webhook

In Cloudflare One ↗ , go to Integrations > Webhooks. Select Create webhook. Enter a Name for the webhook. Enter the Destination URL for the system that will receive webhook requests. Choose an Authentication method. Enter the required credentials, headers, or signing secret. (Optional) Select Test delivery to validate the destination before saving. Select Save.

Cloudflare only accepts destination URLs that use https:// and are publicly reachable. URLs that resolve to localhost, loopback, private, or other reserved addresses are rejected.

Authentication methods

CASB webhooks support the following authentication methods:

None : Use this option if your destination does not require authentication.

: Use this option if your destination does not require authentication. Basic Auth : Use this option when your destination expects HTTP Basic authentication.

: Use this option when your destination expects HTTP Basic authentication. Bearer Auth : Use this option when your destination expects a bearer token.

: Use this option when your destination expects a bearer token. Static Headers : Use this option when your destination requires one or more fixed custom headers. Header names must be unique.

: Use this option when your destination requires one or more fixed custom headers. Header names must be unique. HMAC-Signing: Use this option when your destination validates signed requests. You must provide a signing secret.

Test delivery

Use Test delivery to send a test request to the configured destination before saving a new webhook or after updating an existing webhook.

A successful test indicates that Cloudflare reached the destination URL and that the destination returned a response.

Test delivery does not send a live finding instance from your environment.

Edit, turn off, or delete a webhook

To update an existing webhook:

In Cloudflare One ↗ , go to Integrations > Webhooks. Select the webhook you want to update. Modify the webhook configuration. Select Save.

To turn a webhook off or on, use the status toggle on the Webhooks page.

To delete a webhook, open the webhook menu and select Delete.

When you edit an existing webhook, Cloudflare does not display saved header values or signing secrets. To replace a stored value, enter a new value and save the webhook again.

Send a posture finding instance to a webhook

After you configure one or more webhook destinations, you can send posture finding instances directly from the findings workflow.

In Cloudflare One ↗ , go to Cloud & SaaS findings > Posture Findings. Choose SaaS or Cloud. Choose the finding you want to review, then select Manage. Select an instance. In the instance details panel, select Send webhook. Choose the webhook destination or destinations you want to use. Select Send webhooks.

Cloudflare queues webhook sends in the background. A success message means that Cloudflare accepted the request for delivery.

For more information on finding workflows, refer to Manage findings.

Payload format

CASB sends a JSON payload that describes the posture finding instance.

Webhook payloads include event metadata, finding details, asset details, and any additional metadata associated with the finding instance. The exact contents vary by integration and finding type.

Webhook payloads include a top-level id , type , metadata , and data object.

Depending on the finding, the metadata object can include event details such as the actor, destination, send time, and payload version.

The data object can include finding details, asset details, and additional metadata associated with the finding instance.

If your downstream system expects a custom schema, send the webhook to an intermediary service or workflow engine that transforms the payload before forwarding it to the final destination.

Limitations

CASB webhooks support posture finding instances only.

CASB webhooks do not send content findings.

Test delivery sends a test request, but does not send a live finding instance.

Troubleshooting

If a webhook test or delivery fails:

Verify that the destination URL uses https:// .

. Verify that the destination is publicly reachable.

Confirm that your authentication values, headers, and signing secret are correct.

If the dashboard reports success but the destination does not process the event immediately, remember that finding instance sends are queued in the background.

For more information, refer to CASB troubleshooting.