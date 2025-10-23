 Skip to content
Digicert

Last reviewed: over 1 year ago

This guide covers how to configure Digicert as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

Prerequisites

  • An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust
  • Admin access to a Digicert account
  • SAML enabled in your Digicert account

1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications.
  2. Select Add an application > SaaS > Select.
  3. For Application, enter Digicert and select the corresponding textbox that appears.
  4. For the authentication protocol, select SAML.
  5. Select Add application.
  6. Fill in the following fields:
    • Entity ID: https://www.digicert.com/account/sso/metadata
    • Assertion Consumer Service URL: https://www.digicert.com/account/sso/
    • Name ID format: Email
  7. Copy the SAML Metadata endpoint.
  8. Configure Access policies for the application.
  9. Save the application.

2. Add a SAML SSO provider in Digicert

  1. In Digicert, select Settings > Single Sign-On > Set up SAML.
  2. Under How will you send data from your IDP?, turn on Use a dynamic URL.
  3. Under Use a dynamic URL, paste the SAML Metadata endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
  4. Under How will you identify a user?, turn on NameID.
  5. Under Federation Name, enter a name (for example, Cloudflare Access). Your users will select this name when signing in.
  6. Select Save SAML Settings.

3. Test and Enable SSO in Digicert

  1. In Digicert, select Settings > Single Sign-On.
  2. Copy the SP Initiated Custom SSO URL.
  3. Paste the URL into an incognito browser window and sign in. Upon successful sign in, SAML SSO is fully enabled.
  4. (Optional) By default, users can choose to sign in directly or with SSO. To require SSO sign in, go to Account > Users. Turn on Only allow this user to log in through SAML/OIDC SSO in the user details of the desired user.