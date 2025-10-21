SSH
The Secure Shell Protocol (SSH) enables users to remotely access devices through the command line. With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can make your SSH server available over the Internet without the risk of opening inbound ports on the server.
Cloudflare offers four ways to secure SSH:
- SSH with Access for Infrastructure (recommended)
- Self-managed SSH keys
- Browser-rendered SSH terminal
- SSH with client-side cloudflared (legacy)
For an overview of these connection options, refer to non-HTTP applications.
