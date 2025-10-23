Short-lived certificates (legacy)

Note Not recommended for new deployments. We recommend using Access for Infrastructure to configure short-lived certificates for SSH.

Cloudflare Access can replace traditional SSH keys with short-lived certificates issued to your users based on the token generated by their Access login. In traditional models, users generate an SSH key pair and administrators grant access to individual SSH servers by deploying their users' public keys to those servers. These SSH keys can remain unchanged on these servers for months or years. Cloudflare Access removes the burden of managing SSH keys, while also improving security by replacing long-lived SSH keys with ephemeral SSH certificates.

1. Secure the server behind Cloudflare Access

Cloudflare Access short-lived certificates can work with any modern SSH server, whether it is behind Access or not. However, we recommend putting your server behind Access for added security and features, such as auditability and browser-based terminals.

To secure your server behind Cloudflare Access:

Note If you do not wish to use Access, refer instead to our SSH proxy instructions.

2. Ensure Unix usernames match user SSO identities

Cloudflare Access will take the identity from a token and, using short-lived certificates, authorize the user on the target infrastructure.

The simplest setup is one where a user's Unix username matches their email address prefix. Issued short-lived certificates will be valid for the user's email address prefix. For example, if a user in your Okta or GSuite organization is registered as jdoe@example.com , they would log in to the SSH server as jdoe .

For testing purposes, you can run the following command to generate a Unix user on the machine:

Terminal window sudo adduser jdoe

Advanced setup: Differing usernames SSH certificates include one or more principals in their signature which indicate the Unix usernames the certificate is allowed to log in as. Cloudflare Access will always set the principal to the user's email address prefix. For example, when jdoe@example.com tries to connect, Access issues a short-lived certificate authorized for the principal jdoe . By default, SSH servers authenticate the Unix username against the principals listed in the user's certificate. You can configure your SSH server to accept principals that do not match the Unix username. Note If you would like to use short-lived certificates with the browser-based terminal, the user's email address prefix needs to matches their Unix username. Username matches a different email To allow jdoe@example.com to log in as the user johndoe , add the following to the server's /etc/ssh/sshd_config : Match user johndoe AuthorizedPrincipalsCommand /bin/echo 'jdoe' AuthorizedPrincipalsCommandUser nobody This tells the SSH server that, when someone tries to authenticate as the user johndoe , check their certificate for the principal jdoe . This would allow the user jdoe@example.com to sign into the server with a command such as: Terminal window ssh johndoe@server Username matches multiple emails To allow multiple email addresses to log in as vmuser , add the following to the server's /etc/ssh/sshd_config : Match user vmuser AuthorizedPrincipalsFile /etc/ssh/vmusers-list.txt This tells the SSH server to load a list of principles from a file. Then, in /etc/ssh/vmusers-list.txt , list the email prefixes that can log in as vmuser , one per line: jdoe bwayne robin Username matches all users To allow any Access user to log in as vmuser , add the following command to the server's /etc/ssh/sshd_config : Match user vmuser AuthorizedPrincipalsCommand /bin/bash -c "echo '%t %k' | ssh-keygen -L -f - | grep -A1 Principals" AuthorizedPrincipalsCommandUser nobody This command takes the certificate presented by the user and authorizes whatever principal is listed on it. Allow all users To allow any Access user to log in with any username, add the following to the server's /etc/ssh/sshd_config : AuthorizedPrincipalsCommand /bin/bash -c "echo '%t %k' | ssh-keygen -L -f - | grep -A1 Principals" AuthorizedPrincipalsCommandUser nobody Since this will put the security of your server entirely dependent on your Access configuration, make sure your Access policies are correctly configured.

3. Generate a short-lived certificate public key

In Zero Trust, go to Access > Service auth > SSH. In the Application dropdown, choose the Access application that represents your SSH server. Select Generate certificate. A row will appear with a public key scoped to your application. Save the key or keep it somewhere convenient for configuring your server. You can return to copy this public key any time in the Service Auth dashboard.

4. Save your public key

Copy the public key generated from the dashboard in Step 3.

Use the following command to change directories to the SSH configuration directory on the remote target machine: Terminal window cd /etc/ssh Once there, you can use the following command to both generate the file and open a text editor to input/paste the public key. Terminal window vim ca.pub In the ca.pub file, paste the public key without any modifications. ca.pub ecdsa-sha2-nistp256 <redacted> open-ssh-ca@cloudflareaccess.org The ca.pub file can hold multiple keys, listed one per line. Empty lines and comments starting with # are also allowed. Save the ca.pub file. In some systems, you may need to use the following command to force the file to save depending on your permissions: Terminal window :w !sudo tee % :q!

5. Modify your sshd_config file

Configure your SSH server to trust the Cloudflare SSH CA by updating the sshd_config file on the remote target machine.

While in the /etc/ssh directory on the remote machine, open the sshd_config file. Terminal window sudo vim /etc/ssh/sshd_config Press i to enter insert mode, then add the following lines at the top of the file, above all other directives: PubkeyAuthentication yes TrustedUserCAKeys /etc/ssh/ca.pub Be aware of your include statements If there are any include statements below these lines, the configurations in those files will not take precedence. Press esc and then type :x and press Enter to save and exit.

6. Restart your SSH server

Once you have modified your sshd configuration, reload the SSH service on the remote machine for the changes to take effect.

Debian/Ubuntu

CentOS/RHEL For Debian/Ubuntu: Terminal window sudo systemctl reload ssh For CentOS/RHEL 7 and newer: Terminal window sudo systemctl reload sshd

7. Connect as a user

Configure your client SSH config

On the client side, configure your device to use Cloudflare Access to reach the protected machine. To use short-lived certificates, you must include the following settings in your SSH config file ( ~/.ssh/config ).

To save time, you can use the following cloudflared command to print the required configuration command:

Terminal window cloudflared access ssh-config --hostname vm.example.com --short-lived-cert

If you prefer to configure manually, this is an example of the generated SSH config:

Match host vm.example.com exec "/usr/local/bin/cloudflared access ssh-gen --hostname %h" HostName vm.example.com ProxyCommand /usr/local/bin/cloudflared access ssh --hostname %h IdentityFile ~/.cloudflared/vm.example.com-cf_key CertificateFile ~/.cloudflared/vm.example.com-cf_key-cert.pub

Connect through a browser-based terminal

End users can connect to the SSH session without any configuration by using Cloudflare's browser-based terminal. To enable, refer to Browser-rendered terminal.

By default, the browser-based terminal prompts the user for a username/password login. If you would like to use certificate based authentication, make sure you have created a short-lived certificate for the specific Access application configured for browser-rendered SSH.

Your SSH server is now protected behind Cloudflare Access — users will be prompted to authenticate with your identity provider before they can connect. You can also enable SSH command logging by configuring a Gateway Audit SSH policy.