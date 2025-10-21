SSH with Access for Infrastructure (recommended)
Access for Infrastructure provides granular control over how users can connect to your SSH servers. This feature uses the same deployment model as WARP-to-Tunnel but unlocks more policy options and command logging functionality.
Furthermore, Access for Infrastructure replaces traditional SSH keys with short-lived certificates issued to your users based on the token generated by their Access login. In traditional models, users generate an SSH key pair and administrators grant access to individual SSH servers by deploying their users' public keys to those servers. These SSH keys can remain unchanged on these servers for months or years. Cloudflare Access removes the burden of managing SSH keys, while also improving security by replacing long-lived SSH keys with ephemeral SSH certificates.
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Networks > Tunnels.
-
Create a new tunnel or edit an existing
cloudflaredtunnel.
- In the CIDR tab for the tunnel, enter the IP or CIDR address of your server. Typically this would be a private IP, but public IPs are also allowed.
To connect your devices to Cloudflare:
- Deploy the WARP client on your devices in Gateway with WARP mode.
- Enable the Gateway proxy for TCP.
- Create device enrollment rules to determine which devices can enroll to your Zero Trust organization.
By default, WARP excludes traffic bound for RFC 1918 space ↗, which are IP addresses typically used in private networks and not reachable from the Internet. In order for WARP to send traffic to your SSH server, you must configure Split Tunnels so that the IP/CIDR of your SSH server routes through WARP.
-
First, check whether your Split Tunnels mode is set to Exclude or Include mode.
-
Edit your Split Tunnel routes depending on the mode:
If you are using Exclude mode:
a. Delete the route containing your SSH server's IP/CIDR range. For example, if your network uses the default AWS range of
172.31.0.0/16, delete
172.16.0.0/12.
b. Re-add IP/CIDR ranges that are not explicitly used by your SSH server. For the AWS example above, you would add new entries for
172.16.0.0/13,
172.24.0.0/14,
172.28.0.0/15, and
172.30.0.0/16. This ensures that only traffic to
172.31.0.0/16routes through WARP.
You can use the following calculator to determine which IP addresses to re-add:
Calculator instructions
- In Base CIDR, enter the RFC 1918 range that you deleted from Split Tunnels.
- In Excluded CIDRs, enter the IP/CIDR range used by your SSH server.
- Re-add the calculator results to your Split Tunnel Exclude mode list.
By tightening the private IP range included in WARP, you reduce the risk of breaking a user's access to local resources.
If you are using Include mode:
- Add the required Zero Trust domains or IP addresses to your Split Tunnel include list.
- Add a route to include your SSH server's IP/CIDR range.
A target represents a single resource in your infrastructure (such as a server, Kubernetes cluster, database, or container) that users will connect to through Cloudflare.
Targets are protocol-agnostic, meaning that you do not need to define a new target for each protocol that runs on the server. To create a new target:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Networks > Targets.
- Select Add a target.
- In Target hostname, enter a user-friendly name for the target. We recommend using the server hostname, for example
production-server. The target hostname does not need to be unique and can be reused for multiple targets. Hostnames are used to define the targets secured by an Access application; they are not used for DNS address resolution.
Hostname format restrictions
- Case insensitive
- Contain no more than 253 characters
- Contain only alphanumeric characters,
-, or
.(no spaces allowed)
- Start and end with an alphanumeric character
- In IP addresses, enter the IPv4 and/or IPv6 address of the target resource. The dropdown menu will not populate until you type in the full IP address.
- In the dropdown menu, select the IP address and virtual network where the resource is located. This IP address and virtual network pairing is now assigned to this target and cannot be reused in another target by design.
- Select Add target.
Make a
POST request to the Infrastructure Access Targets endpoint:
-
Add the following permission to your
cloudflare_api_token↗:
Zero Trust Write
-
-
Configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_infrastructure_access_target↗ resource:
Next, create an Access application to secure the target.
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Applications.
- Select Add an application.
- Select Infrastructure.
- Enter any name for the application.
- In Target criteria, select the target hostname(s) that you want to secure. This application definition will apply to all targets that share the selected hostname, including any targets added in the future. Similarly, if you later decide to change the hostname for a target, the renamed target will no longer be covered by this application.
- Enter the Protocol and Port that will be used to connect to the server.
- (Optional) If a protocol runs on more than one port, select Add new target criteria and reconfigure the same target hostname and protocol with a different port number.
- Select Next.
- To secure your targets, configure a policy that defines who can connect and how they can connect:
-
Enter any name for your policy.
-
Create a rule that matches the users who are allowed to reach the targets. For more information, refer to Access policies and review the list of infrastructure policy selectors.
-
In Connection context, configure the following settings:
- SSH user: Enter the UNIX usernames that users can log in as (for example,
rootor
ec2-user).
- Allow users to log in as their email alias: (Optional) When selected, users who match your policy definition will be able to access the target using their lowercased email address prefix. For example,
Jdoe@company.comcould log in as
jdoe.
- SSH user: Enter the UNIX usernames that users can log in as (for example,
-
- Select Add application.
Make a
POST request to the Access applications endpoint:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Apps and Policies Write
-
Add the following permission to your
cloudflare_api_token↗:
Access: Apps and Policies Write
-
-
Use the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application↗ resource to create an infrastructure application:
-
Use the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy↗ resource to add an infrastructure policy to the application:
The targets in this application are now secured by your infrastructure policies.
By default, Cloudflare will evaluate Access application policies after evaluating all Gateway network policies. To evaluate Access applications before or after specific Gateway policies:
Create the following Gateway network policy:
Selector Operator Value Action Access Infrastructure Target is Present Allow
Update the policy's order of precedence using the dashboard or API.
This Gateway policy will apply to all Access for Infrastructure targets, including RDP and SSH.
Next, configure your SSH server to trust the Cloudflare SSH CA. This allows Access to authenticate using short-lived certificates instead of traditional SSH keys.
To generate a Cloudflare SSH CA and get its public key:
-
Create an API token with the following permissions:
Type Item Permission Account Access: SSH Auditing Edit
-
If you have not yet generated a Cloudflare SSH CA, make a
POSTrequest to the Cloudflare API:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: SSH Auditing Write
- If you have already created a Cloudflare SSH CA or receive the error message
access.api.error.gateway_ca_already_exists, make a
GETrequest instead:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: SSH Auditing Write
Access: SSH Auditing Read
- Copy the
public_keyvalue returned in the response.
-
Use the following command to change directories to the SSH configuration directory on the remote target machine:
-
Once there, you can use the following command to both generate the file and open a text editor to input/paste the public key.
-
In the
ca.pubfile, paste the public key without any modifications.
The
ca.pubfile can hold multiple keys, listed one per line. Empty lines and comments starting with
#are also allowed.
-
Save the
ca.pubfile. In some systems, you may need to use the following command to force the file to save depending on your permissions:
Configure your SSH server to trust the Cloudflare SSH CA by updating the
sshd_config file on the remote target machine.
-
While in the
/etc/sshdirectory on the remote machine, open the
sshd_configfile.
-
Press
ito enter insert mode, then add the following lines at the top of the file, above all other directives:
-
Press
escand then type
:xand press
Enterto save and exit.
Once you have modified your
sshd configuration, reload the SSH service on the remote machine for the changes to take effect.
For Debian/Ubuntu:
For CentOS/RHEL 7 and newer:
Users can use any SSH client to connect to the target, as long as they are logged into the WARP client on their device. If the target is located within a particular virtual network, ensure that the WARP client is connected to that virtual network before initiating the connection. Users do not need to modify any SSH configs on their device. For example, to SSH from a terminal:
Access for Infrastructure also supports
scp,
sftp, and
rsync commands. Refer to Known limitations for a list of unsupported SSH commands and features.
To learn more about user connections, refer to the Access for Infrastructure documentation.
SSH command logs contain the actual SSH commands that a user ran on the target. Customers on all plans can store SSH logs on Cloudflare and download the logs from the dashboard. Downloadable logs are encrypted using a public key provided by the customer and are not visible to Cloudflare. Delivery of downloadable SSH logs is best effort; for guaranteed delivery, Enterprise customers can configure a Logpush job to send SSH logs to storage destinations. Logpush payloads are not encrypted with a customer-provided public key.
Follow these instructions to encrypt and download SSH command logs from Zero Trust.
To log SSH commands, you will need to generate an HPKE key pair and upload the public key to Cloudflare.
-
Download ↗ the Cloudflare
ssh-log-cliutility.
-
Using the
ssh-log-cliutility, generate a public and private key pair.
This command outputs two files, an
sshkey.pubpublic key and a matching
sshkeyprivate key.
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Network.
-
In SSH encryption public key, paste the contents of
sshkey.puband select Save.
All proxied SSH commands are immediately encrypted using this public key. The matching private key is required to view logs.
To turn off SSH command logging, delete your uploaded public key:
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Network > SSH encryption public key.
-
Select Remove.
-
Select Remove key to confirm.
Cloudflare will stop logging SSH commands to your targets, as well as any commands subject to Gateway Audit SSH policies.
To delete the SSH encryption public key using the API:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Zero Trust Write
SSH command logs are not visible from the dashboard itself and must be exported and decrypted.
To manually retrieve logs:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Logs > Access.
- Filter the logs using the name of your SSH application.
- Select the SSH session for which you want to export command logs.
- In the side panel, scroll down to SSH logs and select Download.
-
To decrypt the log, follow the instructions in the SSH Logging CLI repository ↗. In the following example,
sshkeyis the private key that matches the public key uploaded to Cloudflare.
This command outputs a
sshlog-decrypted.zipfile with the decrypted logs.
Cloudflare allows you to send SSH command logs to storage destinations configured in Logpush, including third-party destinations. For a list of available data fields, refer to the SSH logs dataset.
To set up the Logpush job, refer to Logpush integration.
The following SSH features are not supported:
- Local and remote port forwarding
- SSH agent forwarding
- X11 forwarding
SSH sessions have a maximum expected duration of 10 hours. For more information, refer to the Troubleshooting FAQ.
Failure to connect to your SSH endpoint could be the result of multiple variables. Use the following steps to investigate and resolve the source of your connection failure.
- Verify that your Access policies allow the user to access the target.
- Check Cloudflare Tunnel health.
- Confirm user existence on the server.
- Check your
sshd_configfile for misconfiguration.
A user may be blocked by an Access policy from reaching your server because no explicit allow Access policy exists and Access is set to deny the user by default.
As an end user, run
warp-cli target list to verify that you have access to the target.
-
If the target appears in the list, confirm that the username you are attempting to connect with is shown in the output. If the username is not shown, an administrator must find the Access policy associated with the target and add that username to the Access policy. An administrator should have created an Access policy in substep 9 of step 5: Add an infrastructure application. If the username is shown, that means the Access policy should be granting access and you should ensure that the tunnel is healthy in step 2.
-
If the target does not appear in the list, an administrator must audit the Access policies for the target in the Zero Trust dashboard for potential misconfiguration that may be blocking connection.
As an admin, instead of running
warp-cli target list on the end user device, you can use the Access logs to review if an Access policy is causing connection issues. Reviewing logs is useful when troubleshooting connection issues on behalf of the end user.
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Logs > Access.
-
Select the application you are testing or filter Infrastructure as the App Type.
-
Review the Decision. If the Decision is
Access denied, select the application and copy the name under App.
If the decision is
Access granted, Access policies are not interfering with your connection attempts and your connection issue is due to the Cloudflare Tunnel (step 2), the SSH server (step 3), or the
sshd_configfile (step 4).
-
Go to Access > Applications.
-
Input the app name in the search bar and select the application.
-
Select Configure.
-
Go to Policies to review what criteria may be blocking the user.
By adding an Access policy to allow the user, the connection issue should be resolved. After saving your policy changes, attempt to connect to the server.
If you are still having connection issues after auditing your Access policies, review tunnel health in the following step.
If the end user cannot connect to the target, the tunnel you set up in step 1: Connect the server to Cloudflare may be down or inactive.
To check the status of your tunnel:
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Networks > Routes.
-
Search your IP to find the tunnel associated with the IP.
This IP will be visible in the
warp-cli target listoutput in the previous step. If you are an admin, you can also go to Networks > Targets and find the IP next to your Hostname.
-
Copy the tunnel name.
-
Go to Networks > Tunnels and search by your tunnel name.
-
Review that the Tunnel status says
Active, and not
Down,
Degraded, or
Inactive.
|Status
|Meaning
|Recommended Action
|Healthy
|The tunnel is active and serving traffic through four connections to the Cloudflare global network.
|No action is required. Your tunnel is running correctly.
|Inactive
|The tunnel has been created (via the API or dashboard) but the
cloudflared connector has never been run to establish a connection.
|Run the tunnel as a service (recommended) or use the
cloudflared tunnel run command on your origin server to connect the tunnel to Cloudflare. Refer to substep 6 of step 1 in the Create a Tunnel dashboard guide or step 4 in the Create a Tunnel API guide.
|Down
|The tunnel was previously connected but is currently disconnected because the
cloudflared process has stopped.
|1. Ensure the
cloudflared service or process is actively running on your server.
2. Check for server-side issues, such as the machine being powered off, an application crash, or recent network changes.
|Degraded
|The
cloudflared connector is running and the tunnel is serving traffic, but at least one individual connection has failed. Further degradation in tunnel availability could risk the tunnel going down and failing to serve traffic.
|1. Review your
cloudflared logs for connection failures or error messages.
2. Investigate local network and firewall rules to ensure they are not blocking connections to the Cloudflare Tunnel IPs and ports.
For detailed steps on troubleshooting, refer to the Troubleshooting Tunnel documentation. Review the Tunnel with Firewall documentation to ensure your network is correctly configured to allow
cloudflared connections.
After you have verified that there are no issues with your tunnel's health, confirm the user's existence on the server in the following step.
To verify the existence of the end user on the server, run the
id <USERNAME> command on the server to verify that the end user's username exists. If the username does not exist, you must add the user to the server.
If the user exists on the server, debug your
sshd_config file in the following step.
One reason a user is failing to connect to your SSH endpoint might be the result of a misconfigured
sshd_config file. Follow the steps below to audit your
sshd_config file for misconfigurations.
sshd logs can confirm whether or not the user is making it to the server. The location of your
sshd logs is defined in your
sshd_config. The logs location is likely at
journalctl -u ssh on Ubuntu and
tail /var/log/auth.log for Red Hat.
Using your
sshd logs, validate that SSH connection attempts are arriving to the server.
To rule out any issues in your
sshd_config file, compare your existing
sshd_config file with the example below to verify if any directives are causing authentication issues. The following example
sshd_config file will result in successful authentication:
Example
sshd_config file
The next steps will walk you through a troubleshooting regimen. You will temporarily replace your existing
sshd_config file with the provided example to rule out configuration issues. Before proceeding, carefully review and compare both files to identify any conflicting directives.
-
Back up the existing
sshd_configfile.
-
Create a new
sshd_configfile.
-
Enter insert mode by pressing the
ikey on your keyboard.
-
Paste in the example file.
-
Exit insert mode by pressing the escape (
esc) key.
-
Enter
:xto save and exit.
-
Reload your SSH server.
Once you have modified your
sshdconfiguration, reload the SSH service on the remote machine for the changes to take effect.
For Debian/Ubuntu:
For CentOS/RHEL 7 and newer:
By completing all four troubleshooting steps, you should have resolved any connection issues caused by misconfiguration of the SSH server. If issues persist, recheck
sshd logs. The example
sshd_config shared above enables debug logging and may expose more specific issues.
