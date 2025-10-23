Workday
This guide covers how to configure Workday ↗ as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
- An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust
- Admin access to a Workday account
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Applications.
- Select Add an application > SaaS > Select.
- For Application, enter
Workdayand select the corresponding textbox that appears.
- For the authentication protocol, select SAML.
- Select Add application.
- Fill in the following fields:
- Entity ID:
http://www.workday.com
- Assertion Consumer Service URL:
https://<your-environment>.myworkday.com/<your-tenant>/login-saml.flexfor a production account or
https://<your-environment>-impl.myworkday.com/<your-tenant>/login-saml.flexfor a preview sandbox account
- Name ID format: Email
- Entity ID:
- Copy the SSO endpoint, Access Entity ID or Issuer, and Public key.
- Configure Access policies for the application.
- Save the application.
- Paste the SAML Metadata endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust in a web browser.
- Follow your browser-specific steps to download the URL's contents as an
.xmlfile.
- In Workday, go to Account Administration > Actions > Edit Tenant Setup - Security.
- Under SAML Setup, turn on Enable SAML Authentication.
- In the SAML Identity Providers table, select +.
- Fill in the following fields:
Identity Provider Name: Your desired name for the identity provider (for example, Cloudflare Access)
Cloudflare Access)
- Issuer: Access Entity ID or Issuer from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust
- IdP SSO Service URL: SSO endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust
- Identity Provider Name: Your desired name for the identity provider (for example,
- Under x509 Certificate, select the menu icon > Create x509 Public Key.
- Under Name, enter a unique name (for example,
access).
- Under Certificate, paste the Public key from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
- Select OK.
- If you want to enable SP-initiated login (login initiated by going to your Workday URL), fill in the following fields:
- SP Initiated: Turn on.
- Service Provider ID:
http://www.workday.com
- Sign SP-initiated request: Turn off.
- Under Single Sign-On, add one or both of the following entries to the Redirection URLs grid. For each entry, if your user groups will use the same authentication option to sign in, select Single URL. If they will use different authentication options, select Authentication selector.
- IdP-initiated SSO: Under Login Redirect URL, enter
<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com.
- SP-initiated SSO: Under Login Redirect URL, enter
https://<your-environment>/<your-tenant/login-saml2.htmld.
- IdP-initiated SSO: Under Login Redirect URL, enter
- In Workday, create an authentication rule ↗.
- Under Authentication Conditions, add conditions that will apply only to your test user.
- Under Allowed Authentication Types, select Specific, then SAML.
- Select Done.
- Complete the following step:
- If you have enabled SP-initiated login: Open an incognito browser window, go to your Workday URL, and enter your test user's email. You will be redirected to the Cloudflare Access login screen and prompted to sign in with your identity provider.
- If you have not enabled SP-initiated login: Go to your App Launcher at
https://<cloudflare-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com. Select the Workday tile. You will be redirected to the Cloudflare Access login screen and prompted to sign in with your identity provider.
- Once login is successful, you can configure your security settings further, such as adding user groups ↗ or authentication rules ↗ to configure different login rules for different groups of users.
