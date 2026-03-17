Secure private apps

Cloudflare Access lets users reach internal applications through a browser without a VPN or client software on their device. You connect your application to Cloudflare using a secure connection called a tunnel, then protect it with policies that control who can access it. For more background, refer to What is clientless access?.

How you set this up depends on the type of application you are securing. Choose the scenario that matches your use case:

Private web application Connect an internal web application to Cloudflare and control who can access it. Best for applications like company intranets, internal wikis, or admin panels. Clientless SSH Provide in-browser command line access to an internal server without SSH client software on the user's device. In-browser remote desktop Provide in-browser remote desktop access to Windows hosts without remote desktop client software on the user's device.