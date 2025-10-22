HTTP policies
HTTP policies allow you to intercept all HTTP and HTTPS requests and either block, allow, or override specific elements such as websites, IP addresses, and file types. HTTP policies operate on Layer 7 for all TCP (and optionally UDP) traffic sent over ports 80 and 443.
An HTTP policy consists of an Action as well as a logical expression that determines the scope of the policy. To build an expression, you need to choose a Selector and an Operator, and enter a value or range of values in the Value field. You can use And and Or logical operators to evaluate multiple conditions.
If a condition in an expression joins a query attribute (such as Source IP) and a response attribute (such as Resolved IP), then the condition will be evaluated when the response is received.
Actions in HTTP policies allow you to choose what to do with a given set of elements (domains, IP addresses, file types, and so on). You can assign one action per policy.
API value:
allow
Available selectors
Traffic
- Access Infrastructure Target
- Access Private App
- Application
- Content Categories
- Destination Continent IP Geolocation
- Destination Country IP Geolocation
- Destination IP
- DLP Profile
- Domain
- Download File Types
- Download Mime Type
- Host
- HTTP Method
- HTTP Response
- Proxy Endpoint
- Security Risks
- Source Continent IP Geolocation
- Source Country IP Geolocation
- Source Internal IP
- Source IP
- Upload File Types
- Upload Mime Type
- URL
- URL Path
- URL Path & Query
- URL Query
- Virtual Network
Identity
Device Posture
The Allow action allows outbound traffic to reach destinations you specify within the Selectors and Value fields. For example, the following configuration allows traffic to reach all websites we categorize as belonging to the Education content category:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Content Categories
|in
|Education
|Allow
The Untrusted certificate action determines how to handle insecure requests.
|Option
|Action
|Error
|Display Gateway error page. Matches the default behavior when no action is configured.
|Block
|Display block page as set in Zero Trust.
|Pass through
|Bypass insecure connection warnings and seamlessly connect to the upstream. For more information on what statuses are bypassed, refer to the troubleshooting FAQ.
API value:
block
Available selectors
Traffic
- Access Infrastructure Target
- Access Private App
- Application
- Content Categories
- Destination Continent IP Geolocation
- Destination Country IP Geolocation
- Destination IP
- DLP Profile
- Domain
- Download File Types
- Download Mime Type
- Host
- HTTP Method
- HTTP Response
- Proxy Endpoint
- Security Risks
- Source Continent IP Geolocation
- Source Country IP Geolocation
- Source Internal IP
- Source IP
- Upload File Types
- Upload Mime Type
- URL
- URL Path
- URL Path & Query
- URL Query
- Virtual Network
Identity
Device Posture
The Block action blocks outbound traffic from reaching destinations you specify within the Selectors and Value fields. For example, the following configuration blocks users from being able to upload any file type to Google Drive:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Logic
|Action
|Application
|in
Google Drive
|And
|Block
|Upload Mime Type
|matches regex
.*
Feature availability
|WARP modes
|Zero Trust plans ↗
|Enterprise
|System
|Availability
|Minimum WARP version
|Windows
|✅
|2024.1.159.0
|macOS
|✅
|2024.1.160.0
|Linux
|❌
|iOS
|✅
|1.7
|Android
|✅
|1.4
|ChromeOS
|✅
|1.4
Turn on Display block notification for WARP Client to display notifications for Gateway block events. Blocked users will receive an operating system notification from the WARP client with a custom message you set. If you do not set a custom message, the WARP client will display a default message. Custom messages must be 100 characters or less. WARP will only display one notification per minute.
Upon selecting the notification, WARP will direct your users to the Gateway block page you have configured. Optionally, you can direct users to a custom URL, such as an internal support form.
When you turn on Send policy context, Gateway will append details of the matching request to the redirected URL as a query string. Not every context field will be included. Potential policy context fields include:
Policy context fields
|Field
|Definition
|Example
|User email
|Email of the user that made the query.
&cf_user_email=user@example.com
|Site URL
|Full URL of the original HTTP request or domain name in DNS query.
&cf_site_uri=https%3A%2F%2Fmalware.testcategory.com%2F
|URL category
|Domain categories of the URL to be redirected.
&cf_request_categories=New%20Domains,Newly%20Seen%20Domains
|Original HTTP referer
|For HTTP traffic, the original HTTP referer header of the HTTP request.
&cf_referer=https%3A%2F%2Fexample.com%2F
|Rule ID
|ID of the Gateway policy that matched the request.
&cf_rule_id=6d48997c-a1ec-4b16-b42e-d43ab4d071d1
|Source IP
|Source IP address of the device that matched the policy.
&cf_source_ip=203.0.113.5
|Device ID
|UUID of the device that matched the policy.
&cf_device_id=6d48997c-a1ec-4b16-b42e-d43ab4d071d1
|Application names
|Name of the application the redirected domain corresponds to, if any.
&cf_application_name=Salesforce
|Filter
|The traffic type filter that triggered the block.
&cf_filter=http,
&cf_filter=dns,
&cf_filter=av, or
&cf_filter=l4
|Account ID
|Cloudflare account ID of the associated Zero Trust account.
&cf_account_id=d57c3de47a013c03ca7e237dd3e61d7d
|Query ID
|ID of the DNS query for which the redirect took effect.
&cf_query_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3
|Connection ID
|ID of the proxy connection for which the redirect took effect.
&cf_connection_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3
|Request ID
|ID of the HTTP request for which the redirect took effect.
&cf_request_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3
Ensure that your operating system allows notifications for WARP. Your device may not display notifications if focus, do not disturb, or screen sharing settings are turned on. To turn on client notifications on macOS devices running DisplayLink software, you may have to allow system notifications when mirroring your display. For more information, refer to the macOS documentation ↗.
API value:
redirect
Available selectors
Traffic
- Access Infrastructure Target
- Application
- Content Categories
- Destination Continent IP Geolocation
- Destination Country IP Geolocation
- Destination IP
- Domain
- Host
- HTTP Method
- Proxy Endpoint
- Security Risks
- Source Continent IP Geolocation
- Source Country IP Geolocation
- Source Internal IP
- Source IP
- URL
- URL Path
- URL Path & Query
- URL Query
- Virtual Network
Identity
Device Posture
The Redirect action allows you to redirect matched HTTP requests to a different URL you specify. For example, if your users browse to the public web page of a SaaS app, you can redirect them to your own self-hosted instance, a single sign-on page, or an internal policy page.
To redirect URLs with a Block action and the block page, refer to Redirect to a block page.
In Policy URL redirect, you can define what URL to redirect matched requests to. The redirect URL can contain paths and queries. For example, you can redirect
example.com to
cloudflare.com/path/to/page?querystring=x.
When you turn on Send policy context, Gateway will append details of the matching request to the redirected URL as a query string. Not every context field will be included. Potential policy context fields include:
Policy context fields
|Field
|Definition
|Example
|User email
|Email of the user that made the query.
&cf_user_email=user@example.com
|Site URL
|Full URL of the original HTTP request or domain name in DNS query.
&cf_site_uri=https%3A%2F%2Fmalware.testcategory.com%2F
|URL category
|Domain categories of the URL to be redirected.
&cf_request_categories=New%20Domains,Newly%20Seen%20Domains
|Original HTTP referer
|For HTTP traffic, the original HTTP referer header of the HTTP request.
&cf_referer=https%3A%2F%2Fexample.com%2F
|Rule ID
|ID of the Gateway policy that matched the request.
&cf_rule_id=6d48997c-a1ec-4b16-b42e-d43ab4d071d1
|Source IP
|Source IP address of the device that matched the policy.
&cf_source_ip=203.0.113.5
|Device ID
|UUID of the device that matched the policy.
&cf_device_id=6d48997c-a1ec-4b16-b42e-d43ab4d071d1
|Application names
|Name of the application the redirected domain corresponds to, if any.
&cf_application_name=Salesforce
|Filter
|The traffic type filter that triggered the block.
&cf_filter=http,
&cf_filter=dns,
&cf_filter=av, or
&cf_filter=l4
|Account ID
|Cloudflare account ID of the associated Zero Trust account.
&cf_account_id=d57c3de47a013c03ca7e237dd3e61d7d
|Query ID
|ID of the DNS query for which the redirect took effect.
&cf_query_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3
|Connection ID
|ID of the proxy connection for which the redirect took effect.
&cf_connection_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3
|Request ID
|ID of the HTTP request for which the redirect took effect.
&cf_request_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3
When you turn on Preserve original path and query string, Gateway will append the original path and query string to the redirected URL. Paths and queries in the redirect URL take precedence over the original URL. For example, if the original URL is
example.com/path/to/page?querystring=X and the redirect URL is
cloudflare.com/redirect-path?querystring=Y, Gateway will redirect requests to:
When you turn on both options, Gateway will preserve the original path and query string, then append policy context to the end of the redirect URL. For example, if the original URL is
example.com/path/to/page?querystring=X&k=1 and the redirect URL is
cloudflare.com/redirect-path?querystring=Y, Gateway will redirect requests to:
API value:
isolate
Available selectors
Traffic
- Application
- Content Categories
- Domain
- Host
- HTTP Method
- Security Risks
- Source Continent IP Geolocation
- Source Country IP Geolocation
- URL
- URL Path
- URL Path & Query
- URL Query
Identity
Device Posture
The Isolate action serves matched traffic to users via Cloudflare Browser Isolation. For more information on this action, refer to Isolation policies.
API value:
off
Available selectors
Traffic
- Application
- Content Categories
- Destination Continent IP Geolocation
- Destination Country IP Geolocation
- Destination IP
- Domain
- Host
- Proxy Endpoint
- Security Risks
- Source Continent IP Geolocation
- Source Country IP Geolocation
- Source Internal IP
- Source IP
- Virtual Network
Identity
Device Posture
Do Not Inspect lets you bypass certain elements from inspection. To prevent Gateway from decrypting and inspecting HTTPS traffic, your policy must match against the Server Name Indicator (SNI) in the TLS header. When accessing a Do Not Inspect site in the browser, your browser may display a Your connection is not private warning, which you can proceed through to connect. For more information about applications which may require a Do Not Inspect policy, refer to TLS decryption limitations.
All Do Not Inspect rules are evaluated first, before any Allow or Block rules, to determine if inspection should occur. For more information, refer to Order of enforcement.
API value:
noisolate
Available selectors
Traffic
- Application
- Content Categories
- Domain
- Host
- HTTP Method
- Security Risks
- Source Continent IP Geolocation
- Source Country IP Geolocation
- URL
- URL Path
- URL Path & Query
- URL Query
Identity
Device Posture
The Do Not Isolate action turns off browser isolation for matched traffic. For more information on this action, refer to Isolation policies.
API value:
noscan
Available selectors
Traffic
- Application
- Content Categories
- Destination Continent IP Geolocation
- Destination Country IP Geolocation
- Destination IP
- Domain
- Host
- HTTP Method
- Proxy Endpoint
- Security Risks
- Source Continent IP Geolocation
- Source Country IP Geolocation
- Source Internal IP
- Source IP
- URL
- URL Path
- URL Path & Query
- URL Query
- Virtual Network
Identity
Device Posture
When an admin enables AV scanning for uploads and/or downloads, Gateway will scan every supported file. Admins can selectively choose to disable scanning by leveraging the HTTP rules. For example, to prevent AV scanning of files uploaded to or downloaded from
example.com, an admin would configure the following rule:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Hostname
|matches regex
.*example.com
|Do Not Scan
When a Do Not Scan rule matches, nothing is scanned, regardless of file size or whether the file type is supported or not.
API value:
quarantine
Available selectors
Traffic
- Application
- Content Categories
- Destination Continent IP Geolocation
- Destination Country IP Geolocation
- Destination IP
- Domain
- Host
- HTTP Method
- Proxy Endpoint
- Security Risks
- Source Continent IP Geolocation
- Source Country IP Geolocation
- Source Internal IP
- Source IP
- URL
- URL Path
- URL Path & Query
- URL Query
- Virtual Network
Identity
Device Posture
The Quarantine action sends files in matching requests to a file sandbox to scan for malware. Gateway will only quarantine files not previously seen in the file sandbox. For more information on this action, refer to File sandboxing.
In Sandbox file types, you can select which file types to quarantine with your policy. You must select at least one file type.
File sandboxing supports scanning the following file types:
Supported sandboxing file types
.exe
.doc
.docm
.docx
.rtf
.ppt
.pptx
.xls
.xlsm
.xlsx
.zip
.rar
Gateway matches HTTP traffic against the following selectors, or criteria:
All targets secured by an Access infrastructure application.
|UI name
|API example
|Access Infrastructure Target
access.target
All destination IPs and hostnames secured by an Access self-hosted private application.
|UI name
|API example
|Access Private App
access.private_app
The review approval status of an application from Shadow IT Discovery or the Application Library. For more information, refer to Review applications.
|UI name
|API example
|Application Status
any(app.statuses[*] == "approved")
You can apply HTTP policies to a growing list of popular web applications. Refer to Application and app types for more information.
|UI name
|API example
|Application
any(app.ids[*] in {505})
When using the is operator with the Application selector, you can use Application Granular Controls to choose specific actions and operations to match application traffic. For example, you can block file uploads to ChatGPT without blocking all ChatGPT traffic:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Controls
|Action
|Application
|is
|ChatGPT
|Upload
|Block
You can match traffic based on Application Controls, which group multiple user actions together, or Operations, which allow for granular control of supported API-level actions for an application.
For more information, refer to Application Granular Controls.
The phase of an HTTP request. You can use this selector to specify whether to scan either the data sent in an HTTP request to your user's device or from your user's device to a destination. Policies without this selector will scan both the HTTP request and response bodies.
|UI name
|API example
|Body Phase
http.body_phase == \"download\"
Applications within a specific security category as categorized by Cloudflare Radar.
|UI name
|API example
|Content Categories
any(http.conn.content_category[*] in {1})
The continent where the request is destined. Geolocation is determined from the target IP address. To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:
|Continent
|Code
|Africa
AF
|Antarctica
AN
|Asia
AS
|Europe
EU
|North America
NA
|Oceania
OC
|South America
SA
|Tor network
T1
|UI name
|API example
|Destination Continent IP Geolocation
http.dst_ip.geo.continent == "EU"
The country that the request is destined for. Geolocation is determined from the target IP address. To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code ↗ in the Value field.
|UI name
|API example
|Destination Country IP Geolocation
http.dst_ip.geo.country == "RU"
The IP address of the request's target.
|UI name
|API example
|Destination IP
any(http.conn.dst_ip[*] in {10.0.0.0/8})
With the Device Posture selector, admins can use signals from end-user devices to secure access to their internal and external resources. For example, a security admin can choose to limit all access to internal applications based on whether specific software is installed on a device and/or if the device or software are configured in a particular way.
For more information on device posture checks, refer to Device posture.
|UI name
|API example
|Passed Device Posture Checks
any(device_posture.checks.failed[*] in {"1308749e-fcfb-4ebc-b051-fe022b632644"}),
any(device_posture.checks.passed[*] in {"1308749e-fcfb-4ebc-b051-fe022b632644"})"
Use this selector to match against a domain and all subdomains. For example, you can match
example.com and its subdomains, such as
www.example.com.
|UI name
|API example
|Domain
any(http.conn.domains[*] == "example.com")
Gateway policies do not support domains with non-Latin characters directly. To use a domain with non-Latin characters, add it to a list.
Use these selectors to limit the file size of upload or download transactions. File sizes are measured in mebibytes (MiB).
|UI name
|API example
|Download File Size (MiB)
http.download.file.size >= 10
|UI name
|API example
|Upload File Size (MiB)
http.upload.file.size < 10
These selectors will scan file signatures in the HTTP body. You can select from file categories or specific file types, such as executables, archives and compressed files, unscannable files, Microsoft 365/Office documents, and Adobe files.
|UI name
|API example
|Download File Types
any(http.download.file.types[*] in {"docx" "7z"})
|UI name
|API example
|Upload File Types
any(http.upload.file.types[*] in {"compressed"})
Gateway supports the following file types for use with the Download File Types and Upload File Types selectors:
Compressed
- 7-Zip archive (
.7z)
bzip2archive (
.bz2)
- GNU Gzip archive (
.gz)
- Microsoft Cabinet file (
.cab)
- Microsoft Compiled HTML Help file (
.chm)
- RAR archive (
.rar)
xzarchive (
.xz)
- ZIP archive (
.zip)
Documents
- Microsoft Office/365 files
- Word document (
.doc,
.docx,
.docm)
- Excel spreadsheet (
.xls,
.xlsx,
.xlsm)
- PowerPoint presentation (
.ppt,
.pptx,
.pptm)
- Word document (
- PDF document (
Executable
- Apple Software Package (
.pkg)
- Dynamic-link library (DLL) file (
.dll)
- Executable and Linkable Format (ELF) file (
.elf)
- Java archive (JAR) package (
.jar)
- Java class file (
.class)
- Mach object (Mach-O) file (
.macho)
- Microsoft Windows installer (
.msi)
- Microsoft Software Installer (
.msix,
.appx)
- Microsoft Windows executable (
.exe)
Image
- Adobe Photoshop document (
.psd)
- Bitmap image (
.bmp)
- GIF image (
.gif)
- Icon file (
.ico)
- JPEG image (
.jpg,
.jpeg)
- PNG image (
.png)
- WebP image (
.webp)
Other
- BitTorrent file (
.torrent)
System
- Apple Disk Image (
.dmg)
Unscannable
- Password-protected Microsoft Office document
- Password-protected PDF
- Password-protected ZIP archive
- Unscannable ZIP archive
These selectors depend on the
Content-Type header being present in the request (for uploads) or response (for downloads).
|UI name
|API example
|Download Mime Type
http.download.mime == "image/png\"
|UI name
|API example
|Upload Mime Type
http.upload.mime == "image/png\"
Use Cloudflare Data Loss Prevention (DLP) to scan HTTP traffic for the presence of sensitive data such as personally identifiable information (PII) or source code. You must configure a DLP profile before you can use this selector in a policy.
|UI name
|API example
|DLP Profile
any(dlp.profiles[*] in {\"a0cabf16-7491-4c9a-ac02-f64cabc66394\"})
Use this selector to match against only the hostname specified. For example, you can match
test.example.com but not
example.com or
www.test.example.com.
|UI name
|API example
|Host
http.conn.hostname == "example.com"
Gateway policies do not support hostnames with non-Latin characters directly. To use a hostname with non-Latin characters, add it to a list.
The HTTP request method used in the traffic.
|UI name
|API example
|HTTP Method
http.request.method == "GET"
The HTTP response status code received by the traffic.
|UI name
|API example
|URL
http.response.status_code == "200"
The proxy server where your browser forwards HTTP traffic.
|UI name
|API example
|Proxy Endpoint
proxy.endpoint == "3ele0ss56t.proxy.cloudflare-gateway.com"
Applications within a specific security category as categorized by Cloudflare Radar.
|UI name
|API example
|Security Risks
any(http.conn.security_category[*] in {1})
The continent of the user making the request.
Geolocation is determined from the device's public IP address (typically assigned by the user's ISP). To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:
|Continent
|Code
|Africa
AF
|Antarctica
AN
|Asia
AS
|Europe
EU
|North America
NA
|Oceania
OC
|South America
SA
|Tor network
T1
|UI name
|API example
|Source Continent IP Geolocation
http.src_ip.geo.continent == "North America"
The country of the user making the request.
Geolocation is determined from the device's public IP address (typically assigned by the user's ISP). To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2 code ↗ in the Value field.
|UI name
|API example
|Source Country IP Geolocation
http.src_ip.geo.country == "RU"
Use this selector to apply HTTP policies to a private IP address, assigned by a user's local network, that requests arrive to Gateway from. This selector will only apply to users connected through a Magic GRE or IPSec tunnel.
|UI name
|API example
|Source Internal IP
http.conn.internal_src_ip == "192.168.86.0/27"
The originating IP address or addresses of a device proxied by Gateway.
|UI name
|API example
|Source IP
http.conn.src_ip[*] in {10.0.0.0/8}
Gateway ignores trailing forward slashes (
/) in URLs. For example,
https://example.com and
https://example.com/ will count as the same URL and may return a duplicate error.
|UI name
|API example
|URL
not(any(http.request.uri.content_category[*] in {1}))
The pathname of a webpage's URL.
|UI name
|API example
|URL Path
http.request.uri.path == \"/foo/bar\"
The pathname and query of a webpage's URL.
|UI name
|API example
|URL Path and Query
http.request.uri.path_and_query == \"/foo/bar?ab%242=%2A342\"
The query of a webpage's URL.
|UI name
|API example
|URL Query
http.request.uri.query == "ab%242=%2A342"
Use these selectors to match against identity attributes.
|UI name
|API example
|User Email
identity.email == "user@example.com"
|User Name
identity.name == "Test User"
|User Group IDs
any(identity.groups[*].id in {"group_id"})
|User Group Names
any(identity.groups[*].name in {"group_name"})
|User Group Emails
any(identity.groups[*].email in {"group@example.com"})
|SAML Attributes
any(identity.saml_attributes["http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/name"] in {"Test User"})
Use this selector to match all traffic routed through a specific Tunnel Virtual Network via the WARP client.
|UI name
|API example
|Virtual Network
http.conn.vnet_id == "957fc748-591a-e96s-a15d-1j90204a7923"
Comparison operators are the way Gateway matches traffic to a selector. When you choose a Selector in the dashboard policy builder, the Operator dropdown menu will display the available options for that selector.
|Operator
|Meaning
|is
|equals the defined value
|is not
|does not equal the defined value
|in
|matches at least one of the defined values
|not in
|does not match any of the defined values
|in list
|in a pre-defined list of values
|not in list
|not in a pre-defined list of values
|matches regex
|regex evaluates to true
|does not match regex
|regex evaluates to false
|greater than
|exceeds the defined number
|greater than or equal to
|exceeds or equals the defined number
|less than
|below the defined number
|less than or equal to
|below or equals the defined number
In the Value field, you can input a single value when using an equality comparison operator (such as is) or multiple values when using a containment comparison operator (such as in). Additionally, you can use regular expressions (or regex) to specify a range of values for supported selectors.
Gateway uses Rust to evaluate regular expressions. The Rust implementation is slightly different than regex libraries used elsewhere. For more information, refer to our guide for Wildcards. To evaluate if your regex matches, you can use Rustexp ↗.
If you want to match multiple values, you can use the pipe symbol (
|) as an OR operator. In Gateway, you do not need to use an escape character (
\) before the pipe symbol. For example, the following policy blocks requests to two hostnames if either appears in a request header:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Host
|matches regex
.\*whispersystems.org|.\*signal.org
|Block
In addition to regular expressions, you can use logical operators to match multiple values.
To evaluate multiple conditions in an expression, select the And logical operator. These expressions can be compared further with the Or logical operator.
|Operator
|Meaning
|And
|match all of the conditions in the expression
|Or
|match any of the conditions in the expression
The Or operator will only work with conditions in the same expression group. For example, you cannot compare conditions in Traffic with conditions in Identity or Device Posture.
If a condition in an expression joins a request attribute (such as Source IP) and a response attribute (such as a DLP Profile), then the condition will be evaluated when the response is received.
