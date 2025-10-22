Note To use HTTP policies, install a Cloudflare root certificate or a custom certificate.

HTTP policies allow you to intercept all HTTP and HTTPS requests and either block, allow, or override specific elements such as websites, IP addresses, and file types. HTTP policies operate on Layer 7 for all TCP (and optionally UDP) traffic sent over ports 80 and 443.

An HTTP policy consists of an Action as well as a logical expression that determines the scope of the policy. To build an expression, you need to choose a Selector and an Operator, and enter a value or range of values in the Value field. You can use And and Or logical operators to evaluate multiple conditions.

If a condition in an expression joins a query attribute (such as Source IP) and a response attribute (such as Resolved IP), then the condition will be evaluated when the response is received.

Terraform provider v4 precedence limitation To avoid conflicts, version 4 of the Terraform Cloudflare provider applies a hash calculation to policy precedence. For example, a precedence of 1000 may become 1000901 . This can cause errors when reordering policies. To avoid this issue, manually set the precedence of policies created with Terraform using the Update a Zero Trust Gateway rule endpoint. To ensure your precedence is set correctly, Cloudflare recommends upgrading your Terraform provider to version 5 ↗.

Actions

Actions in HTTP policies allow you to choose what to do with a given set of elements (domains, IP addresses, file types, and so on). You can assign one action per policy.

Allow

API value: allow

The Allow action allows outbound traffic to reach destinations you specify within the Selectors and Value fields. For example, the following configuration allows traffic to reach all websites we categorize as belonging to the Education content category:

Selector Operator Value Action Content Categories in Education Allow

Untrusted certificates

The Untrusted certificate action determines how to handle insecure requests.

Option Action Error Display Gateway error page. Matches the default behavior when no action is configured. Block Display block page as set in Zero Trust. Pass through Bypass insecure connection warnings and seamlessly connect to the upstream. For more information on what statuses are bypassed, refer to the troubleshooting FAQ.

Block

API value: block

The Block action blocks outbound traffic from reaching destinations you specify within the Selectors and Value fields. For example, the following configuration blocks users from being able to upload any file type to Google Drive:

Selector Operator Value Logic Action Application in Google Drive And Block Upload Mime Type matches regex .*

WARP client block notifications

Feature availability WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ Gateway with WARP

Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering Enterprise System Availability Minimum WARP version Windows ✅ 2024.1.159.0 macOS ✅ 2024.1.160.0 Linux ❌ iOS ✅ 1.7 Android ✅ 1.4 ChromeOS ✅ 1.4

Turn on Display block notification for WARP Client to display notifications for Gateway block events. Blocked users will receive an operating system notification from the WARP client with a custom message you set. If you do not set a custom message, the WARP client will display a default message. Custom messages must be 100 characters or less. WARP will only display one notification per minute.

Upon selecting the notification, WARP will direct your users to the Gateway block page you have configured. Optionally, you can direct users to a custom URL, such as an internal support form.

When you turn on Send policy context, Gateway will append details of the matching request to the redirected URL as a query string. Not every context field will be included. Potential policy context fields include:

Policy context fields Field Definition Example User email Email of the user that made the query. &cf_user_email=user@example.com Site URL Full URL of the original HTTP request or domain name in DNS query. &cf_site_uri=https%3A%2F%2Fmalware.testcategory.com%2F URL category Domain categories of the URL to be redirected. &cf_request_categories=New%20Domains,Newly%20Seen%20Domains Original HTTP referer For HTTP traffic, the original HTTP referer header of the HTTP request. &cf_referer=https%3A%2F%2Fexample.com%2F Rule ID ID of the Gateway policy that matched the request. &cf_rule_id=6d48997c-a1ec-4b16-b42e-d43ab4d071d1 Source IP Source IP address of the device that matched the policy. &cf_source_ip=203.0.113.5 Device ID UUID of the device that matched the policy. &cf_device_id=6d48997c-a1ec-4b16-b42e-d43ab4d071d1 Application names Name of the application the redirected domain corresponds to, if any. &cf_application_name=Salesforce Filter The traffic type filter that triggered the block. &cf_filter=http , &cf_filter=dns , &cf_filter=av , or &cf_filter=l4 Account ID Cloudflare account ID of the associated Zero Trust account. &cf_account_id=d57c3de47a013c03ca7e237dd3e61d7d Query ID ID of the DNS query for which the redirect took effect. &cf_query_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3 Connection ID ID of the proxy connection for which the redirect took effect. &cf_connection_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3 Request ID ID of the HTTP request for which the redirect took effect. &cf_request_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3

Ensure that your operating system allows notifications for WARP. Your device may not display notifications if focus, do not disturb, or screen sharing settings are turned on. To turn on client notifications on macOS devices running DisplayLink software, you may have to allow system notifications when mirroring your display. For more information, refer to the macOS documentation ↗.

Redirect

API value: redirect

The Redirect action allows you to redirect matched HTTP requests to a different URL you specify. For example, if your users browse to the public web page of a SaaS app, you can redirect them to your own self-hosted instance, a single sign-on page, or an internal policy page.

To redirect URLs with a Block action and the block page, refer to Redirect to a block page.

Policy settings

In Policy URL redirect, you can define what URL to redirect matched requests to. The redirect URL can contain paths and queries. For example, you can redirect example.com to cloudflare.com/path/to/page?querystring=x .

When you turn on Send policy context, Gateway will append details of the matching request to the redirected URL as a query string. Not every context field will be included. Potential policy context fields include:

Policy context fields Field Definition Example User email Email of the user that made the query. &cf_user_email=user@example.com Site URL Full URL of the original HTTP request or domain name in DNS query. &cf_site_uri=https%3A%2F%2Fmalware.testcategory.com%2F URL category Domain categories of the URL to be redirected. &cf_request_categories=New%20Domains,Newly%20Seen%20Domains Original HTTP referer For HTTP traffic, the original HTTP referer header of the HTTP request. &cf_referer=https%3A%2F%2Fexample.com%2F Rule ID ID of the Gateway policy that matched the request. &cf_rule_id=6d48997c-a1ec-4b16-b42e-d43ab4d071d1 Source IP Source IP address of the device that matched the policy. &cf_source_ip=203.0.113.5 Device ID UUID of the device that matched the policy. &cf_device_id=6d48997c-a1ec-4b16-b42e-d43ab4d071d1 Application names Name of the application the redirected domain corresponds to, if any. &cf_application_name=Salesforce Filter The traffic type filter that triggered the block. &cf_filter=http , &cf_filter=dns , &cf_filter=av , or &cf_filter=l4 Account ID Cloudflare account ID of the associated Zero Trust account. &cf_account_id=d57c3de47a013c03ca7e237dd3e61d7d Query ID ID of the DNS query for which the redirect took effect. &cf_query_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3 Connection ID ID of the proxy connection for which the redirect took effect. &cf_connection_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3 Request ID ID of the HTTP request for which the redirect took effect. &cf_request_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3

When you turn on Preserve original path and query string, Gateway will append the original path and query string to the redirected URL. Paths and queries in the redirect URL take precedence over the original URL. For example, if the original URL is example.com/path/to/page?querystring=X and the redirect URL is cloudflare.com/redirect-path?querystring=Y , Gateway will redirect requests to:

cloudflare.com/redirect-path /path/to/page ?querystring=Y

When you turn on both options, Gateway will preserve the original path and query string, then append policy context to the end of the redirect URL. For example, if the original URL is example.com/path/to/page?querystring=X&k=1 and the redirect URL is cloudflare.com/redirect-path?querystring=Y , Gateway will redirect requests to:

cloudflare.com/redirect-path /path/to/page ?querystring=Y &k=1 &cf_user_email=user@example.com

Isolate

API value: isolate

The Isolate action serves matched traffic to users via Cloudflare Browser Isolation. For more information on this action, refer to Isolation policies.

Do Not Inspect

API value: off

Visibility limitation When you create a Do Not Inspect policy for a given hostname, application, or app type, you will lose the ability to log or block HTTP requests, apply DLP policies, and perform AV scanning. Information contained within HTTPS encryption, such as the full requested URL, will not be visible if it bypasses Gateway inspection. However, you can still apply network policies to this traffic. For more information, refer to TLS decryption.

Do Not Inspect lets you bypass certain elements from inspection. To prevent Gateway from decrypting and inspecting HTTPS traffic, your policy must match against the Server Name Indicator (SNI) in the TLS header. When accessing a Do Not Inspect site in the browser, your browser may display a Your connection is not private warning, which you can proceed through to connect. For more information about applications which may require a Do Not Inspect policy, refer to TLS decryption limitations.

All Do Not Inspect rules are evaluated first, before any Allow or Block rules, to determine if inspection should occur. For more information, refer to Order of enforcement.

Do Not Isolate

API value: noisolate

The Do Not Isolate action turns off browser isolation for matched traffic. For more information on this action, refer to Isolation policies.

Do Not Scan

API value: noscan

When an admin enables AV scanning for uploads and/or downloads, Gateway will scan every supported file. Admins can selectively choose to disable scanning by leveraging the HTTP rules. For example, to prevent AV scanning of files uploaded to or downloaded from example.com , an admin would configure the following rule:

Selector Operator Value Action Hostname matches regex .*example.com Do Not Scan

When a Do Not Scan rule matches, nothing is scanned, regardless of file size or whether the file type is supported or not.

Quarantine

API value: quarantine

The Quarantine action sends files in matching requests to a file sandbox to scan for malware. Gateway will only quarantine files not previously seen in the file sandbox. For more information on this action, refer to File sandboxing.

Sandbox file types

In Sandbox file types, you can select which file types to quarantine with your policy. You must select at least one file type.

File sandboxing supports scanning the following file types:

Supported sandboxing file types .exe

.pdf

.doc

.docm

.docx

.rtf

.ppt

.pptx

.xls

.xlsm

.xlsx

.zip

.rar

Selectors

Note Policies created using the URL selector are case-sensitive.

Gateway matches HTTP traffic against the following selectors, or criteria:

Access Infrastructure Target

All targets secured by an Access infrastructure application.

UI name API example Access Infrastructure Target access.target

Access Private App

All destination IPs and hostnames secured by an Access self-hosted private application.

UI name API example Access Private App access.private_app

Application Approval Status

The review approval status of an application from Shadow IT Discovery or the Application Library. For more information, refer to Review applications.

UI name API example Application Status any(app.statuses[*] == "approved")

Application

You can apply HTTP policies to a growing list of popular web applications. Refer to Application and app types for more information.

UI name API example Application any(app.ids[*] in {505})

Multiple API selectors required for Terraform When using Terraform to create a policy with the Do Not Inspect action, you must use the app.hosts_ids and app.supports_ids selectors. For example, to create a Do Not Inspect policy for Google Cloud Platform traffic, create a policy with both any(app.hosts_ids[*] in {1245}) and any(app.supports_ids[*] in {1245}) .

Granular controls

When using the is operator with the Application selector, you can use Application Granular Controls to choose specific actions and operations to match application traffic. For example, you can block file uploads to ChatGPT without blocking all ChatGPT traffic:

Selector Operator Value Controls Action Application is ChatGPT Upload Block

You can match traffic based on Application Controls, which group multiple user actions together, or Operations, which allow for granular control of supported API-level actions for an application.

For more information, refer to Application Granular Controls.

Body Phase

The phase of an HTTP request. You can use this selector to specify whether to scan either the data sent in an HTTP request to your user's device or from your user's device to a destination. Policies without this selector will scan both the HTTP request and response bodies.

UI name API example Body Phase http.body_phase == \"download\"

Body phase mismatch When combining this selector with the Download and Upload File Types selectors, ensure you use the matching phase togethers. If body phase and file type selector logic do not match, the policy may not filter traffic as intended.

Content Categories

Applications within a specific security category as categorized by Cloudflare Radar.

UI name API example Content Categories any(http.conn.content_category[*] in {1})

Destination Continent

Note Only applies to traffic sent through the WARP client.

The continent where the request is destined. Geolocation is determined from the target IP address. To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:

Continent Code Africa AF Antarctica AN Asia AS Europe EU North America NA Oceania OC South America SA Tor network T1

UI name API example Destination Continent IP Geolocation http.dst_ip.geo.continent == "EU"

Destination Country

Note Only applies to traffic sent through the WARP client.

The country that the request is destined for. Geolocation is determined from the target IP address. To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code ↗ in the Value field.

UI name API example Destination Country IP Geolocation http.dst_ip.geo.country == "RU"

Destination IP

Note Only applies to traffic sent through the WARP client.

The IP address of the request's target.

UI name API example Destination IP any(http.conn.dst_ip[*] in {10.0.0.0/8})

Device Posture

With the Device Posture selector, admins can use signals from end-user devices to secure access to their internal and external resources. For example, a security admin can choose to limit all access to internal applications based on whether specific software is installed on a device and/or if the device or software are configured in a particular way.

For more information on device posture checks, refer to Device posture.

UI name API example Passed Device Posture Checks any(device_posture.checks.failed[*] in {"1308749e-fcfb-4ebc-b051-fe022b632644"}) , any(device_posture.checks.passed[*] in {"1308749e-fcfb-4ebc-b051-fe022b632644"})"

Domain

Use this selector to match against a domain and all subdomains. For example, you can match example.com and its subdomains, such as www.example.com .

UI name API example Domain any(http.conn.domains[*] == "example.com")

Gateway policies do not support domains with non-Latin characters directly. To use a domain with non-Latin characters, add it to a list.

Download and Upload File Size

Use these selectors to limit the file size of upload or download transactions. File sizes are measured in mebibytes (MiB).

UI name API example Download File Size (MiB) http.download.file.size >= 10

UI name API example Upload File Size (MiB) http.upload.file.size < 10

Download and Upload File Types

Deprecated selectors The Download File Types and Upload File Types selectors supersede the Download File Type and Upload File Type selectors. Gateway will still evaluate policies with the previous selectors. However, Cloudflare recommends migrating any policies with deprecated selectors to the new corresponding selectors.

These selectors will scan file signatures in the HTTP body. You can select from file categories or specific file types, such as executables, archives and compressed files, unscannable files, Microsoft 365/Office documents, and Adobe files.

UI name API example Download File Types any(http.download.file.types[*] in {"docx" "7z"})

UI name API example Upload File Types any(http.upload.file.types[*] in {"compressed"})

Supported file types

Gateway supports the following file types for use with the Download File Types and Upload File Types selectors:

Compressed 7-Zip archive ( .7z )

) bzip2 archive ( .bz2 )

archive ( ) GNU Gzip archive ( .gz )

) Microsoft Cabinet file ( .cab )

) Microsoft Compiled HTML Help file ( .chm )

) RAR archive ( .rar )

) xz archive ( .xz )

archive ( ) ZIP archive ( .zip )

Documents Microsoft Office/365 files Word document ( .doc , .docx , .docm ) Excel spreadsheet ( .xls , .xlsx , .xlsm ) PowerPoint presentation ( .ppt , .pptx , .pptm )

PDF document ( .pdf )

Executable Apple Software Package ( .pkg )

) Dynamic-link library (DLL) file ( .dll )

) Executable and Linkable Format (ELF) file ( .elf )

) Java archive (JAR) package ( .jar )

) Java class file ( .class )

) Mach object (Mach-O) file ( .macho )

) Microsoft Windows installer ( .msi )

) Microsoft Software Installer ( .msix , .appx )

, ) Microsoft Windows executable ( .exe )

Image Adobe Photoshop document ( .psd )

) Bitmap image ( .bmp )

) GIF image ( .gif )

) Icon file ( .ico )

) JPEG image ( .jpg , .jpeg )

, ) PNG image ( .png )

) WebP image ( .webp )

Other BitTorrent file ( .torrent )

System Apple Disk Image ( .dmg )

Unscannable Password-protected Microsoft Office document

Password-protected PDF

Password-protected ZIP archive

Unscannable ZIP archive

Download and Upload Mime Type

These selectors depend on the Content-Type header being present in the request (for uploads) or response (for downloads).

UI name API example Download Mime Type http.download.mime == "image/png\"

UI name API example Upload Mime Type http.upload.mime == "image/png\"

DLP Profile

Use Cloudflare Data Loss Prevention (DLP) to scan HTTP traffic for the presence of sensitive data such as personally identifiable information (PII) or source code. You must configure a DLP profile before you can use this selector in a policy.

UI name API example DLP Profile any(dlp.profiles[*] in {\"a0cabf16-7491-4c9a-ac02-f64cabc66394\"})

Host

Use this selector to match against only the hostname specified. For example, you can match test.example.com but not example.com or www.test.example.com .

UI name API example Host http.conn.hostname == "example.com"

Gateway policies do not support hostnames with non-Latin characters directly. To use a hostname with non-Latin characters, add it to a list.

Note Some hostnames ( example.com ) will invisibly redirect to the www subdomain ( www.example.com ). To match this type of website, use the Domain selector instead of the Host selector.

HTTP Method

The HTTP request method used in the traffic.

UI name API example HTTP Method http.request.method == "GET"

HTTP Response

The HTTP response status code received by the traffic.

UI name API example URL http.response.status_code == "200"

Proxy Endpoint

The proxy server where your browser forwards HTTP traffic.

UI name API example Proxy Endpoint proxy.endpoint == "3ele0ss56t.proxy.cloudflare-gateway.com"

Security Risks

Applications within a specific security category as categorized by Cloudflare Radar.

UI name API example Security Risks any(http.conn.security_category[*] in {1})

Source Continent

The continent of the user making the request.

Geolocation is determined from the device's public IP address (typically assigned by the user's ISP). To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:

Continent Code Africa AF Antarctica AN Asia AS Europe EU North America NA Oceania OC South America SA Tor network T1

UI name API example Source Continent IP Geolocation http.src_ip.geo.continent == "North America"

Source Country

The country of the user making the request.

Geolocation is determined from the device's public IP address (typically assigned by the user's ISP). To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2 code ↗ in the Value field.

UI name API example Source Country IP Geolocation http.src_ip.geo.country == "RU"

Source Internal IP

Use this selector to apply HTTP policies to a private IP address, assigned by a user's local network, that requests arrive to Gateway from. This selector will only apply to users connected through a Magic GRE or IPSec tunnel.

UI name API example Source Internal IP http.conn.internal_src_ip == "192.168.86.0/27"

Source IP

The originating IP address or addresses of a device proxied by Gateway.

UI name API example Source IP http.conn.src_ip[*] in {10.0.0.0/8}

URL

Gateway ignores trailing forward slashes ( / ) in URLs. For example, https://example.com and https://example.com/ will count as the same URL and may return a duplicate error.

UI name API example URL not(any(http.request.uri.content_category[*] in {1}))

URL Path

The pathname of a webpage's URL.

UI name API example URL Path http.request.uri.path == \"/foo/bar\"

URL Path and Query

The pathname and query of a webpage's URL.

UI name API example URL Path and Query http.request.uri.path_and_query == \"/foo/bar?ab%242=%2A342\"

URL Query

The query of a webpage's URL.

UI name API example URL Query http.request.uri.query == "ab%242=%2A342"

Users

Use these selectors to match against identity attributes.

UI name API example User Email identity.email == "user@example.com" User Name identity.name == "Test User" User Group IDs any(identity.groups[*].id in {"group_id"}) User Group Names any(identity.groups[*].name in {"group_name"}) User Group Emails any(identity.groups[*].email in {"group@example.com"}) SAML Attributes any(identity.saml_attributes["http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/name"] in {"Test User"})

Virtual Network

Use this selector to match all traffic routed through a specific Tunnel Virtual Network via the WARP client.

UI name API example Virtual Network http.conn.vnet_id == "957fc748-591a-e96s-a15d-1j90204a7923"

Comparison operators

Comparison operators are the way Gateway matches traffic to a selector. When you choose a Selector in the dashboard policy builder, the Operator dropdown menu will display the available options for that selector.

Operator Meaning is equals the defined value is not does not equal the defined value in matches at least one of the defined values not in does not match any of the defined values in list in a pre-defined list of values not in list not in a pre-defined list of values matches regex regex evaluates to true does not match regex regex evaluates to false greater than exceeds the defined number greater than or equal to exceeds or equals the defined number less than below the defined number less than or equal to below or equals the defined number

Value

In the Value field, you can input a single value when using an equality comparison operator (such as is) or multiple values when using a containment comparison operator (such as in). Additionally, you can use regular expressions (or regex) to specify a range of values for supported selectors.

Regular expressions

Gateway uses Rust to evaluate regular expressions. The Rust implementation is slightly different than regex libraries used elsewhere. For more information, refer to our guide for Wildcards. To evaluate if your regex matches, you can use Rustexp ↗.

If you want to match multiple values, you can use the pipe symbol ( | ) as an OR operator. In Gateway, you do not need to use an escape character ( \ ) before the pipe symbol. For example, the following policy blocks requests to two hostnames if either appears in a request header:

Selector Operator Value Action Host matches regex .\*whispersystems.org|.\*signal.org Block

In addition to regular expressions, you can use logical operators to match multiple values.

Logical operators

To evaluate multiple conditions in an expression, select the And logical operator. These expressions can be compared further with the Or logical operator.

Operator Meaning And match all of the conditions in the expression Or match any of the conditions in the expression

The Or operator will only work with conditions in the same expression group. For example, you cannot compare conditions in Traffic with conditions in Identity or Device Posture.

If a condition in an expression joins a request attribute (such as Source IP) and a response attribute (such as a DLP Profile), then the condition will be evaluated when the response is received.